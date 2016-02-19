Electronics
2nd Edition
A Course Book for Students
Description
Electronics: A Course Book for Students, Second Edition, provides a general introduction to electronics for those who find formal or examination texts to be unsuitable for their needs. This revised text includes more analytical work on circuits. Examples and examination-type exercises are also provided. The book's early chapters focus on the basic components, such as resistors, capacitors, inductors, and transistors. Readers are then introduced to combinations of these components that form the fundamental circuits from which most electronic equipment is built. Semiconductor devices are also discussed, especially monolithic integrated circuits. Several practical aspects of electronics are covered and some useful circuits are given with details of the components used. The book supplies a suitable course for the non-electronic specialist. For those who are studying as physicists or electronic engineers the work should provide a useful introduction that supplements the mathematical and analytical texts. Although it is assumed that the reader has no previous knowledge of electronics, some acquaintance with certain aspects of physics and mathematics must be taken for granted. The reader is expected to have heard of Ohm's Law, to be able to manipulate algebraic expressions, to perform very simple differentiations and to know what is meant by a simple integral.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 Passive Components - Resistors, Capacitors and Inductors
Basic Circuit Laws (Ohm, Kirchhoff) Voltage and Current Concepts
Waveforms
Resistive Elements, Thermistors
Thevenin and Norton Theorems
Capacitors, Practical Types, Combination of Capacitors, Energy Storage
Inductors Practical Types, Energy Storage, Combination of Inductors, Mutual Inductance between Two Coils
Transformers
Exercises
3 Response of Circuits Containing Passive Components
Step Response of CR Circuits, Differentiating and Integrating Circuits, Square Wave Response
Step and Square Wave Response of LR Circuits
Sine Waves
Response of Capacitor
Inductor and Resistor Combinations to Sine Wave Signals
Phasor Diagrams, J Notation, J Operator and Its Applicability to LCR Circuits
Kirchhoff, Thevenin and Norton Theorems Applied to D.C. and A.C. Circuits
The Decibel Scale
Frequency and Phase Response of Passive Circuits, Bode Diagrams
Passive Filters
4 Semiconductor Devices
Conductors, Insulators, Semiconductors, p- and n-Type Silicon
The pn Junction Rectifier, Diode Applications, Zener Diodes, Simple Power Supplies
The Bipolar Transistor, Transistor Operation
The Field-Effect Transistor and Its Applications
The Unijunction Transistor, Tunnel Diodes
Microelectronics, Fabrication of Integrated Circuits, IC Types
Exercises
5 Analogue Circuits and Harmonic Oscillators
Classification of Amplifier Types
Voltage Amplifiers, Single-Stage Amplifiers, Biasing, Input and Output Impedances
Frequency Response, Transient Response
Temperature Effects and Bias Stabilization
Transistor Parameters and Equivalent Circuits
Multistage Amplifiers, FET Amplifiers
Negative Feedback, Effect on Gain Stability, Frequency Response, Distortion, Input and Output Impedances
ICs, Frequency Compensation, Operational Amplifiers
Miscellaneous Circuits
Power Amplifiers
Harmonic Oscillators, LC Types, Hartley, Colpitts and Crystal Types, RC Types, Phase-Shift and Wien Bridge
Exercises
6 Power Supplies
Batteries, Solar Cells
Power from the Mains, Rectifying Circuits, Filters
Voltage Stabilization Using Zener Diodes
Switched-Mode Power Supplies
The Silicon-Controlled Rectifier (Thyristor), Firing Circuits
The Triac, Power Control Circuits
Radio-Frequency Interference, Burst-Fire Methods
Exercises
7 Digital Circuits and Relaxation Oscillators
Introduction to Boolean Algebra
Transistor Switches, Logic Terminology, Boolean Gating Functions (And, Or, Not, Nand, Nor and Exclusive-Or), De Morgan's Theorem
TTL and CMOS Gates
Simple Logic Controllers
Minimization, Venn Diagrams, Karnaugh Mapping
Counting and Counting Codes, Bistable Circuits, Schmitt Trigger, SR and JK Flip-Flops
Counters and Code Converters
Digital-to-Analogue and Analogue-to-Digital Converters
Numeral Display Devices, Shift Registers
Relaxation Oscillators, Astable Multivibrator
Miller Integrator, Blocking Oscillator
Exercises
Appendix 1 Range of Preferred Values of Resistors
Appendix 2 Logic Functions Available in the 7400TTL and in the 4000 CMOS Series of ICS
Appendix 3 Matrix Algebra and Transistor Parameters
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1982
- Published:
- 1st September 1982
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483135489