Electronics: A Course Book for Students, Second Edition, provides a general introduction to electronics for those who find formal or examination texts to be unsuitable for their needs. This revised text includes more analytical work on circuits. Examples and examination-type exercises are also provided. The book's early chapters focus on the basic components, such as resistors, capacitors, inductors, and transistors. Readers are then introduced to combinations of these components that form the fundamental circuits from which most electronic equipment is built. Semiconductor devices are also discussed, especially monolithic integrated circuits. Several practical aspects of electronics are covered and some useful circuits are given with details of the components used. The book supplies a suitable course for the non-electronic specialist. For those who are studying as physicists or electronic engineers the work should provide a useful introduction that supplements the mathematical and analytical texts. Although it is assumed that the reader has no previous knowledge of electronics, some acquaintance with certain aspects of physics and mathematics must be taken for granted. The reader is expected to have heard of Ohm's Law, to be able to manipulate algebraic expressions, to perform very simple differentiations and to know what is meant by a simple integral.