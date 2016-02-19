Electronics - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780408005784, 9781483105284

Electronics

2nd Edition

Authors: Ian Hickman
eBook ISBN: 9781483105284
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 5th November 1981
Page Count: 155
Description

Electronics, Second Edition deals with the behavior, properties, and control of electrons. The book discusses the basis of electronics technology—the electron, electric current, conductors, semi-conductors, insulators, current flow, and the relationship between the electromotive force (e.m.f.) and current. It also explains amplitude, frequency, wavelength, phase, harmonics, modulation, and ultrasonic waves. The book describes the main components of a simple amplifier, the frequencies it can handle (20 Hz to 20 kHz, or higher depending on what it is connected to its output), or if it can drive a loudspeaker (no, but it is suitable for high-impedance headphones). It explains how signals are generated such as sine waves, square waves, pulses, sawtooth; modifying another signal can also generate a particular waveform. It also discusses the principles of radio and television, radar, microwave, the distinguishing feature of a digital circuit, as well as the operation of a remote control TV. The book is suitable for radio technicians, engineers, apprentices, hobbyists, and students of electrical engineering or electronics.

Table of Contents


1 Introduction

2 Waveforms, Pulses, and Signals

3 Components

4 Amplification

5 Generating Signals

6 Radio and Television

7 Digital Techniques

8 Electronic Test and Measurement Equipment

9 Electronics in Music and Entertainment

10 Other Uses of Electronics

Index

About the Author

Ian Hickman

Affiliations and Expertise

Electronics author and freelance journalist

