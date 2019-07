Electronics Reliability–Calculation and Design provides an introduction to the fundamental concepts of reliability. The increasing complexity of electronic equipment has made problems in designing and manufacturing a reliable product more and more difficult. Specific techniques have been developed that enable designers to integrate reliability into their products, and reliability has become a science in its own right. The book begins with a discussion of basic mathematical and statistical concepts, including arithmetic mean, frequency distribution, median and mode, scatter or dispersion of measurements, and the normal and binomial distributions. Separate chapters deal with techniques for calculating equipment and system reliability; safety and derating factors; and the effects of constructional methods on reliability. Subsequent chapters cover environmental effects on reliability; improved reliability through microelectronics or integrated circuits; and failure rates for electronic components. Each chapter concludes with questions to enable students to test their understanding of the topics discussed.

This book offers students an introduction to the subject of reliability in a form that is easily assimilated. It also serves as a reference to the various aspects contributing towards increased reliability of both electronic equipment and complete systems.