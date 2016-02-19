Electronics Pocket Book - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780408004817, 9781483105567

Electronics Pocket Book

4th Edition

Editors: E. A. Parr
eBook ISBN: 9781483105567
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 24th March 1981
Page Count: 358
Description

Electronics Pocket Book, Fourth Edition is a nonmathematical presentation of the many varied topics covered by electronics. The book tackles electron physics, electronic components (i.e. resistors, capacitors, and conductors), integrated circuits, and the principles of a.c. and d.c. amplifiers. The text also discusses oscillators, digital circuits, digital computers, and optoelectronics (i.e., sensors, emitters, and devices that utilize light). Communications (such as line and radio communications, transmitters, receivers, and digital techniques); the principles and examples of servosystems; and transducers are also considered. The book describes useful electromagnetic devices, electronic instruments, and power supplies, as well as maintenance (preventive, planned, and corrective), fault-finding, and repair (first- and second-line maintenance). The text will serve as a useful reference manual for both the professional electronics engineers and the home hobbyists.

Table of Contents


1 Electron Physics

2 Electronic Components

3 Integrated Circuits

4 A.C. Amplifiers

5 B.C. Amplifiers

6 Oscillators

7 Digital Circuits

8 Digital Computers

9 Optoelectronics

10 Communications

11 Servosystems and Control

12 Transducers

13 Electromagnetic Devices

14 Electronic Instruments

15 Power Supplies

16 Maintenance, Fault-Finding and Safety

17 Reference Data

Index


No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483105567

About the Editor

E. A. Parr

Affiliations and Expertise

Industrial Control Engineer, formerly at ASW Sheerness Steel, U.K.

