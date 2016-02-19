Electronics Pocket Book
4th Edition
Description
Electronics Pocket Book, Fourth Edition is a nonmathematical presentation of the many varied topics covered by electronics. The book tackles electron physics, electronic components (i.e. resistors, capacitors, and conductors), integrated circuits, and the principles of a.c. and d.c. amplifiers. The text also discusses oscillators, digital circuits, digital computers, and optoelectronics (i.e., sensors, emitters, and devices that utilize light). Communications (such as line and radio communications, transmitters, receivers, and digital techniques); the principles and examples of servosystems; and transducers are also considered. The book describes useful electromagnetic devices, electronic instruments, and power supplies, as well as maintenance (preventive, planned, and corrective), fault-finding, and repair (first- and second-line maintenance). The text will serve as a useful reference manual for both the professional electronics engineers and the home hobbyists.
Table of Contents
1 Electron Physics
2 Electronic Components
3 Integrated Circuits
4 A.C. Amplifiers
5 B.C. Amplifiers
6 Oscillators
7 Digital Circuits
8 Digital Computers
9 Optoelectronics
10 Communications
11 Servosystems and Control
12 Transducers
13 Electromagnetic Devices
14 Electronic Instruments
15 Power Supplies
16 Maintenance, Fault-Finding and Safety
17 Reference Data
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1981
- Published:
- 24th March 1981
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483105567
About the Editor
E. A. Parr
Affiliations and Expertise
Industrial Control Engineer, formerly at ASW Sheerness Steel, U.K.