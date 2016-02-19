Electronics—From Theory Into Practice
2nd Edition
Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies
Authors: J. E. Fisher H. B. Gatland
Editors: P. Hammond
eBook ISBN: 9781483181783
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 250
Description
Electronics — From Theory into Practice, Second Edition, Volume 1 details how to effectively integrate theoretical concepts into practical applications. The title aims to cover the design principles of various electronic circuitries. The text first covers the bipolar and field effect transistor, and then proceeds to tackling the unijunction transistor and the silicon-controlled rectifier. Next, the selection discusses the characteristics of integrated circuits. The text also deals with the concerns in amplifier design. The book will be of great use to both student and professional electronic engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface to Volume 1
Design Examples
1. The Semiconductor
Introduction
1.1 The Junction Diode
1.2 Leakage Current
1.3 Diode Transient Response
1.4 Diode Logic
1.5 Functional Survey of Diode Types
1.6 RF and Microwave Diodes
1.7 The Junction Transistor
1.8 Fundamental Current Relationships
1.9 Elementary Considerations of Frequency Effects
1.10 Voltage Breakdown
1.11 Power Dissipation
1.12 Summary of Transistor Types
1.13 Static Characteristics of the Junction Transistor
1.14 Small Signal Representation
1.15 Transistor Biasing
1.16 Transistor Amplifier Characteristics
1.17 Examples
1.18 Summary of the Characteristics of Transistor Amplifiers in Terms of h Parameters
2. SCR-UJT-FET
Introduction
2.1 The Silicon-controlled Rectifier
2.2 Switching Off
2.3 Switching Characteristics
2.4 Applications
2.5 Load Effects
2.6 Thyristor Ratings
2.7 Gate Characteristic
2.8 The Unijunction Transistor
2.9 The UJT for Thyristor Triggering
2.10 A Bipolar Transistor Analogy
2.11 Field Effect Transistors
2.12 FET Amplifier Characteristics
3. Integrated Circuits
Introduction
3.1. Manufacturing Processes
3.2. Bipolar Integrated Circuits
3.3. Digital Logic Families
3.4. Noise Immunity
3.5. Summary of Bipolar Digital Circuits
3.6. Linear Circuits
3.7. MOS Integrated Circuits
3.8. Complementary MOS
3.9. Charge-coupled devices
4. Amplifiers
Introduction
4.1. Power Amplifiers
4.2. Audio Power Amplifier, Class A
4.3. The Class B Push-pull Amplifier
4.4. The Capacitively Coupled Amplifier
4.5. High-frequency Performance
4.6. High-frequency Response
4.7. Asymptotic Approximation
4.8. Low-frequency Performance of Capacitively Coupled Stages
4.9. Tandem Stages
4.10. Amplifier Time Response
4.11. Zero Frequency Amplifiers
4.12. The Direct-coupled Amplifier
4.13. Drift in Transistor d.c. Amplifiers
4.14. Integrated Circuit Amplifiers
4.15. Operational Amplifier Characteristics
4.16. Types and Applications
5. Tuned Amplifiers
Introduction
5.1. The Parallel-tuned Circuit
5.2. Single-tuned Circuit Amplifier
5.3. Tunable RF Amplifier with Constant Selectivity
5.4. Cascaded Single-tuned Amplifier
5.5. Staggered-tuned Amplifiers
5.6. Double-tuned Circuits
5.7. Tuned Amplifiers using Bipolar Transistors
5.8. Neutralization
5.9. Integrated Circuits
Appendix A. Solutions of Simple Network Problems
Appendix B. Application of the Laplace Transform
Appendix C. Symbols used in this Book
Bibliography
Index
About the Author
J. E. Fisher
H. B. Gatland
About the Editor
P. Hammond
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southampton
