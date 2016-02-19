Electronics — From Theory into Practice, Second Edition, Volume 1 details how to effectively integrate theoretical concepts into practical applications. The title aims to cover the design principles of various electronic circuitries. The text first covers the bipolar and field effect transistor, and then proceeds to tackling the unijunction transistor and the silicon-controlled rectifier. Next, the selection discusses the characteristics of integrated circuits. The text also deals with the concerns in amplifier design. The book will be of great use to both student and professional electronic engineers.