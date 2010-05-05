Electronics Explained
1st Edition
The New Systems Approach to Learning Electronics
Description
Don’t worry if you never took a physics course, you can easily update your electronics knowledge by following Lou’s clear and logical systems-level approach. When you finish this book you will understand different types of electronic circuits, how they work, and how they fit together to create modern electronic equipment, enabling you to apply, use, select, operate and discuss common electronic products and systems. And all this is explained using basic functional building blocks rather than detailed circuit analysis!
- Introduces you to the principles that form the basis of electronics, including the core concepts of how to generate current flow, how to control it, and magnetism.
- Learn about the basic components of electronics such as resistors, capacitors, inductors, transformers, diodes, transistors, and integrated circuits.
- Discover different types of circuits, using the functional block diagram approach which makes it easy to understand their purpose and application without requiring nitty-gritty circuit analysis.
- Get a grip on embedded controllers, the single-chip microcontrollers that are built into virtually every electronic device.
- Get involved with Hands-On projects in each chapter.
Key Features
- A fresh look at how electronics work
- Learn about the inner workings of your HDTV, cell phone, and video game console
- Hands-on projects and experiments bring electronics to life
Readership
Electronics hobbyists, enthusiasts, students, technical managers and marketers; Engineers from disciplines other than electrical
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Learning about Electronics for Your Own Good
Chapter 2: Electronic Concepts: More Interesting Than You Think
Chapter 3: The Systems versus Components View of Electronics
Chapter 4: Electronic Circuits - Linear/Analog
Chapter 5: Electronic Circuits - Digital
Chapter 6: How Microcomputers Work
Chapter 7: Radio/Wireless
Chapter 8: Cell Phones
Chapter 9: Networking: Wired and Wireless
Chapter 10: Audio Electronics
Chapter 11: Video Technology
Chapter 12: Industrial Control
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2010
- Published:
- 5th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080959252
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856177009
About the Author
Louis Frenzel
Louis E. Frenzel Jr. has been a Technology Editor with Electronic Design magazine since 2000 and covers the wireless, communications, and networking and test/measurement fields Lou has over 30 years of electronic industry experience as an engineer in the geophysical, aerospace and computer fields. Prior to joining ED he was a college professor teaching electronics and semiconductor manufacturing and working on several NSF grants. He holds bachelors and masters degrees and is author of 21 books on communications, computers and electronics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Technology Editor, Electronic Design, Austin, TX, USA
Reviews
"The author, a Technology Editor for Electronic Design, has written an introductory electronics book for people with short attention spans, no scientific or technical knowledge, and â€œlooking for near-instant gratification of electronics knowledge.â€ Instead of approaching electronics bottom-up beginning with components, then circuits, and finally systems, the author takes a top-down approach, emphasizing block diagrams at the expense of what is in them. One reason is that electronics is now too complicated to understand by non-experts at any but the block-diagram level."
- Dennis L Feucht, en-genius.net