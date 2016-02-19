Electronics Engineer's Reference Book
4th Edition
Description
Electronics Engineer’s Reference Book, 4th Edition is a reference book for electronic engineers that reviews the knowledge and techniques in electronics engineering and covers topics ranging from basics to materials and components, devices, circuits, measurements, and applications. This edition is comprised of 27 chapters; the first of which presents general information on electronics engineering, including terminology, mathematical equations, mathematical signs and symbols, and Greek alphabet and symbols. Attention then turns to the history of electronics; electromagnetic and nuclear radiation; the influence of the ionosphere and the troposphere on the propagation of radio waves; and basic electronic circuits. The reader is also introduced to devices such as electron valves and tubes, integrated circuits, and solid-state devices. The remaining chapters focus on other areas of electronics engineering, including sound and video recording; electronic music and radio astronomy; and applications of electronics in weather forecasting, space exploration, and education. This book will be of value to electronics engineers and professionals in other engineering disciplines, as well as to scientists, students, management personnel, educators, and readers with a general interest in electronics and their applications.
Table of Contents
1 General Information
Terminology
Units
Universal Constants in SI Units
Metric to Imperial Conversion Factors
Symbols and Abbreviations
Mathematical Signs and Symbols
Mathematical Formula
Relation between Decibels, Current and Voltage Ratio, and Power Ratio
Metric and Decimal Equivalent of Fractions of an Inch
Greek Alphabet and Symbols
2 History of Electronics
Electronics in the Nineteenth Century
Electronics in the Twentieth Century
3 General Physical Background
Physical Quantities
Electricity
Nuclear Physics
Physical Constants
4 General Background to Electromagnetic and Nuclear Radiation
Electromagnetic Radiation
Nuclear Radiation
5 The Ionosphere and the Troposphere
Their Influence on Radio Wave Propagation
The Ionosphere
The Troposphere
6 Electronic Materials and Components
Resistive Materials and Components
Dielectric Materials and Components
Materials and Their Compounds for Solid-State Devices
Printed Circuits
Piezoelectric Materials and Effects
Magnetic Materials
Ferrites
7 Electron Valves and Tubes
Small Valves
High-Power Transmitting Valves
Klystrons
Magnetrons
Traveling-Wave Tubes
Cathode-Ray Tubes
Television Picture Tube
Television Camera Tubes
Cold-Cathode Gas-Filled Tubes
Hot-Cathode Gas Filled Valves
Ignitrons
X-Ray Tubes
8 Solid-State Devices
Semiconductor Materials
PN Junctions
Junction Diodes
Diode Tables
Transistors
Transistor Tables
Thyristors
Thyristor Tables
9 Photo-Electronic Devices
Photoconductive Devices
Photovoltaic Devices
Photoemissive Devices
Solar Cell
Symbols for Principal Parameters of Photo-Electronic Devices
10 Electro-Optic Devices
General
Light-Emitting Displays
Passive Electro-optic Displays
Lasers
11 Integrated Circuits
Types of Integrated Circuit
Development of the Integrated Circuit
Manufacture of Integrated Circuits
Applications of Integrated Circuits
12 Microelectronics
Techniques for Microelectronics
Thin-Film Circuits
Thick-Film Circuits
Hybrid Circuits
Microwave Integrated Circuits
13 Basic Electronic Circuits
Valve Amplifying Circuits
Bipolar-Transistor Amplifying Circuits
Field-Effect Transistor Amplifying Circuits
Wideband Amplifiers
Tuned Amplifiers
Detectors and Discriminators
Oscillators
Frequency Changers
Sawtooth Generators
Pulse Generators
Pulse-Shaping Circuits
Digital Techniques
Rectifiers and Power Supplies
14 Electronic Instrumentation and Measurements
Cathode-Ray Oscilloscopes
Vectorscopes
Angalogue Voltmeters
Digital Voltmeters
Thermocouples and Thermo-electric Effects
The Electron Microscope
Noise and Sound Measurement Acoustic Measurements
15 Telecommunications
Noise and Communication Theory
Modulation Theory and Systems
Broadcasting Frequency Bands and Propagation Characteristics
Broadcasting Transmitters
Sound Broadcasting
Black and White Television Broadcasting
Color Television Systems
Television Standards Conversion
High Quality Sound Distribution for Television and Sound Broadcasting
Cable Television
Sound and Television Receivers
Communication Satellites
Optical Communication Using Lasers
Data Systems
Electronic Telephone Exchanges
16 Sound and Video Recording
Sound Recording on Magnetic Tape
Videotape Recording
Television Film Recording
17 Electronic Music
Electronic Organs
Radiophonic Sound and Music
18 Radar Systems
Primary Radar
Secondary Surveillance Radar (SSR)
19 Electronics in Weather Forecasting
The Basic Data Set
Radiosondes
The Basic Data Set
Artificial Earth Satellites
Telecommunications Computation Interpretation
20 Radio Astronomy
Early History
Radio-Telescopes
Radio Astronomy Receivers
Radar Astronomy
Solar System Radio Astronomy
Galactic Radio Astronomy
Extra-Galactic Radio Astronomy
21 Electronics in Space Exploration
Sounding Rocket Electronics
Near Earth Spacecraft
Deep Space Probes
22 Electronic Aids in Education
General
Types of Equipment
23 Public Address and Sound Reinforcement Systems
Acoustic Feedback
100 Volt Line Loudspeaker Distribution System
Codes of Practice and Recommendations for Sound Systems
Microphones
Loudspeakers
Controlled Time Delay Systems
24 Electronics in Industry and Business
Automation, Control and Measurement
Industrial Process Heating
Industrial Laser Applications
Computers
Personal Electronic Calculators
Electronic Clocks and Clock Systems
Electronic Fire Detection Systems
Electronics in Security Systems
25 Electronic Applications in Transport
Aviation
Marine and Oceanography
Motor Vehicles
Motor Vehicle Testing
Road Traffic Control
Railways
26 Particle Accelerators for Nuclear Research
Direct Accelerators
Indirect (Orbital) Accelerators
Linear Accelerators
Large Machines
27 Electronic Aids to Medicine
Diagnosis
Electronic Instruments
The Laser in Medicine and Its Safe Use
Index
- No. of pages:
- 1200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483161273