Electronics Engineer's Reference Book
6th Edition
Editors: F. F. Mazda
eBook ISBN: 9781483161068
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1989
Page Count: 1070
Description
Electronics Engineer's Reference Book, Sixth Edition is a five-part book that begins with a synopsis of mathematical and electrical techniques used in the analysis of electronic systems. Part II covers physical phenomena, such as electricity, light, and radiation, often met with in electronic systems. Part III contains chapters on basic electronic components and materials, the building blocks of any electronic design. Part IV highlights electronic circuit design and instrumentation. The last part shows the application areas of electronics such as radar and computers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
List of Contributors
Part 1 Techniques
1 Trigonometric Functions and General
Formula
Mathematical Signs and Symbols
Trigonometric Formula
Trigonometric Values
Approximations for Small Angles
Solution of Triangles
Spherical Triangle
Exponential Form
De Moivre's Theorem
Euler's Relation
Hyperbolic Functions
Complex Variable
Cauchy-Riemann Equations
Cauchy's Theorem
Zeros, Poles and Residues
Some Standard Forms
Coordinate Systems
Transformations of Integrals
Laplace's Equation
Solution of Equations
Method of Least Squares
Relation between Decibels, Current and Voltage Ratio, and Power Ratio
2 Calculus
Derivative
Maxima and Minima
Integral
Derivatives and Integrals
Standard Substitutions
Reduction Formula
Numerical Integration
Vector Calculus
3 Series and Transforms
Arithmetic Series
Geometric Series
Binomial Series
Taylor's Series
Maclaurin's Series
Laurent's Series
Power Series for Real Variables
Integer Series
Fourier Series
Rectified Sine Wave
Square Wave
Triangular Wave
Sawtooth Wave
Pulse Wave
Fourier Transforms
Laplace Transforms
4 Matrices and Determinants
Linear Simultaneous Equations
Matrix Arithmetic
Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors
Coordinate Transformation
Determinants
Properties of Determinants
Numerical Solution of Linear Equations
5 Electric Circuit Theory
Types of Source
Alternating Current Theory
Resistance, Inductance, Capacitance and Related Quantities
AC Analysis of Electric Circuits
Impedance, Reactance, Admittance and Susceptance
Technique for a.c. Circuits
Average and r.m.s. Values
Power, Power Factor
Network Laws and Theorems: Kirchhoff's Laws
Thevenin's Theorem and Norton's Theorem
Resonance, 'Q' Factor
Mutual Inductance
Differential Equations and Laplace Transforms
Transients and Time Constants
Three-Phase Circuits
The Decibel
Frequency Response and Bode Diagrams
6 Statistics
Introduction
Data Presentation
Averages
Dispersion from the Average
Skewness
Combinations and Permutations
Regression and Correlation
Probability
Probability Distributions
Sampling
Tests of Significance
Part 2 Physical Phenomena
7 Quantities and Units
International Unit System
Universal Constants in SI Units
Metric to Imperial Conversion Factors
Symbols and Abbreviations
8 Electricity
Introduction
Molecules, Atoms and Electrons
Atomic Structure
Wave Mechanics
Electrons in Atoms
Conduction
Conduction in Various Media
Energy Conversion
Fields
9 Light
Introduction
The Optical Spectrum
Basic Concepts of Optical Radiation
Radiometry and Photometry
Units of Measurements
Practical Measurements
Interaction of Light with Matter
10 Radiation
Principle Symbols and Constants
Types of Radiation
The Interaction of Radiation with Matter
The Detection of Ionizing Radiation
Health Physics
11 The Ionosphere and the Troposphere
The Ionosphere
Formation of the Ionosphere and its Morphology
Ionospheric Effects on Radio Signals
Communication and Monitoring Systems Relying on Ionospheric Propagation
Ionospheric Probing Techniques
Propagation Prediction Procedures
The Troposphere
Survey of Propagation Modes in the Troposphere
Tropospheric Effects in Space Communications
Techniques for Studying Tropospheric Structure
Part 3 Materials and Components
12 Resistive Materials and Components
Basic Laws of Resistivity
Resistance Materials
Fixed Resistors
Thermistors
Voltage-Sensitive Resistors
Variable Resistors (Potentiometers)
13 Dielectric Materials and Components
Characteristics of Dielectric Materials
General Characteristics of Discrete Fixed Capacitors
Variable Capacitors
14 Magnetic Materials
Basic Magnetic Properties
Ferromagnetic Media
15 Inductors and Transformers
General Characteristics of Transformers
Transformer Design Practice
Transformer Materials
Transformer Design Parameters
Inductors
Design Examples
16 Relays
Relay Characteristics
Relay Constructions
Comparison of Relay Types
Electric Contact Phenomena
Electric Contact Materials
Relay Reliability
Switched Loads and Suppression Elements
Glossary of Useful Relay Terms
17 Piezoelectric Materials and Components
Introduction
The Crystalline Basis of Piezoelectricity
Piezoelectric Constants
Piezoelectric Notations
Applications of Piezoelectric Materials
Data on Piezoelectric Materials
18 Connectors
Connector Housings
Connector Contacts
Connector Shapes and Sizes
Connector Terminations
Tooling
Mass Termination Connectors
Fiber Optics Connectors
Radio Frequency Connectors
19 Printed Circuits
Introduction
Design
Design/Manufacturing Interface
Materials and Processing
Assembly
20 Power Sources
Cell Characteristics
Primary Cells
Secondary Cells
Battery Chargers
Battery Selection
Fuel Cells
21 Discrete Semiconductors
p-n Junctions
Small-Signal Diodes
Rectifier Diodes
Commutating Diodes
Schottky Diodes or Metal-Semiconductor Barrier Diodes
Zener Diodes
Symbols for Main Electrical Parameters of Semiconductor Diodes
Bipolar Junction Transistors
Unipolar Transistors
Symbols for Main Electrical Parameters of Transistors
The Thyristor Family
22 Microwave Semiconductor Devices
Introduction
Schottky Diodes
PIN Diodes
Step Recovery Diodes
Silicon Bipolar Transistors
Gallium Arsenide Fieldeffect Transistors
Tuning Varactor Diodes
23 Optical Sources and Detectors
Optical Sources
Optical Detectors
24 Displays
Light-Emitting Diode Displays
Electroluminescence—Destriau Effect
Plasma Displays
Large-Area TV Displays
Vacuum Fluorescent Displays
Passive Electro-Optic Displays
Liquid Crystals
Electrophoretic Displays
Electrochromic Displays
25 Integrated Circuit Fabrication and Packaging
Manufacturing Processes
Bipolar Circuits
Unipolar Integrated Circuits
Integrated Circuit Packaging
26 Hybrid Integrated Circuits
Introduction
Manufacture of Thin Film Circuits
Thin Film Components
Manufacture of Thick Film Circuits
Chip Components
Hybrid Packaging
27 Digital Integrated Circuits
Introduction
Logic Parameters
Bipolar Circuits
Unipolar Logic Circuits
Comparisons
Gates
Flip-Flops
Counters
Shift Registers
Data Handling
Timing
Drivers and Receivers
Adders
Magnitude Comparators
Rate Multiplier
Programmable Logic Arrays
28 Linear Integrated Circuits
Introduction
Operational Amplifiers
Comparators
Analogue Switches
Sample and Hold Circuits
Digital-to-Analogue Converters
Analogue-to-Digital Converters
Voltage Regulators
IC Timers
Consumer LICs
Digital Signal Processing
Charge Transfer Devices
29 Semiconductor Memories
Dynamic RAM
Static RAM
Non-Volatile Memories
30 Microprocessors
Basic Stricture
The Motorola 6800 Microprocessor
Hardware Configuration of a Microprocessor System
Software
Interrupts
Development Tools
Choosing a Microprocessor
Board-Level Products
31 Application-Specific Integrated Circuits
Introduction
Arrays and Cells
The Reasons for Choosing an ASIC
The Design Process
Selecting the ASIC
32 Electron Valves and Tubes
Small Valves
High-Power Transmitting and Industrial Tubes
Klystrons
Magnetrons
Traveling-Wave Tubes
Television Picture Tubes
Television Camera Tubes
Photoemissive Tubes
Photomultipliers
Image Intensifier and Image Converter
33 Transducers
Introduction
Transducers for Distance Measurement
Transducers for Velocity Measurement
Measurement of Force and Pressure
Accelerometers
Vibration
Transducers for Fluid Flow Measurement
Transducers for Temperature Measurement
34 Filters
Types of Filter
Filter Design Using Image Parameters
Filter Design Using Synthesis
Realization of Filters Derived by Synthesis
Crystal Filters
Monolithic Approach to Filters
35 Attenuators
Introduction
Symbols Used
Ladder Attenuators
Symmetrical T and H Attenuators
Symmetrical π and 0 Attenuators
Bridged T or H Attenuators
Minimum-Loss Pads
Miscellaneous T and H Pads
Part 4 Electronic Design
36 Amplifiers
Introduction
Analogue Amplifiers
Class A, B, C and D Operation
Fundamental Amplifying Circuits of Active Devices
General Amplifying Circuits
Use of Negative Feedback
Two-Stage Voltage Amplifier
Two-Stage Current Amplifier
DC Amplifiers
AF Output Stages
Video Amplifiers
RF Amplifiers
Use of Single Tuned Circuits
Use of Coupled Tuned Circuits
Automatic Gain Control
Microwave Amplification
37 Waveform Generation
Introduction
Sine-Wave Generators
Pulse Generators
Sawtooth Generators
Waveform Shaping Circuits
38 Modulators and Detectors
Introduction
Continuous Carrier Modulation
Pulsed Carrier Modulation
Pulse Code Modulation
Detector Nomenclature
AM Detectors
FM Detectors
39 Rectifier Circuits
Single-Phase Rectifier Circuits with Resistive Load
Single-Phase Circuits with Capacitor Input Filter
Voltage-Double Circuits
Design of Single-Phase Circuits Using Capacitor Input Filters
Design Procedure for Single-Phase Rectifier Circuits with Choke Input Filter
Three-Phase Rectifier Circuits
40 Power Supply Circuits
Introduction
Performance
Linear or Switching Power Supply
Protection
Linear Regulators
Switching Regulators
DC-DC Converters
Direct Off-line Regulators
41 Naturally Commutated Power Circuits
The Principles of Natural Commutation in Rectifier Circuits
DC Output Harmonics
Inversion
Circuit Parameters for Various A.C. Configurations
Typical Applications of Naturally Commutated Circuits
Gate Signal Requirements
Other Ways of Controlling the A.C. Voltage
The Cycloconverter
42 Forced Commutated Power Circuits
Introduction
DC-DC Converter without Commutation
DC-AC Converter without Commutation
Commutation in Choppers and Inverters
43 Instrumentation and Measurement
Measurement Standards
Analogue Voltmeters
Digital Voltmeters
Bridges
Signal Generators
Waveform Analyzers
Counters
Cathode Ray Oscilloscopes
Noise and Sound Measurements
Acoustic Measurements
44 Electron Microscopy
Introduction
The Transmission Electron Microscope
The Scanning Electron Microscope
Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy
Electron Microscope Applications in Electronics
45 Digital Design
Number Systems
Basic Mathematics of Digital Systems
Minimization of Logic Functions
Sequential Systems
Threshold Logic
46 Software Engineering
Introduction
Requirements and Design Specification
Source Program Analysis and Testing
Simulation
Management and Control
Integrated Project Support Environments
Languages
47 Digital System Analysis
Introduction
Probes, Pulsers and Chips
Signature Analysis
Logic Analyzers
Microprocessor Development Systems
48 Control Systems
Open-Loop Systems
Closed-Loop Systems
Control Equations
Control Systems Characteristics
Control Modes
Analogue Control Techniques
Servomotors
49 Antennas and Arrays
Fundamentals
Radiation from Elemental Sources
Antenna Polarization
Linear and Planar Arrays
Circular Arrays and Loop Antennas
Wire Antennas
Slot Antennas
Electromagnetic Horns
Reflector Antennas
50 Noise Management in Electronic Hardware
Introduction
Background Information
Interference Mechanisms
Design Techniques for Interference Control
51 Noise and Communication
Interference and Noise in Communication Systems
Man-Made Noise
Natural Sources of Noise
Random Noise
Electronic Valve Noise
Transistor Noise
Noise Figure
Measurement of Noise
Methods of Improving Signal-to-Noise Ratio
52 Computer Aided Design
The Use of Computers for Electronic Design
The Design Process
Architecture of CAD Systems
53 Television and Sound Broadcasting
Introduction
Carrier Frequency Bands
Low-Frequency Propagation
Medium-Frequency Propagation
High-Frequency Propagation
Very-High-Frequency Propagation
Ultra-High-Frequency Propagation
Fundamentals of Television Transmission
Color Television
International Television Standards and Systems
Digital Television
Enhanced and High-Definition Systems
Multichannel Sound Systems
Teletext Transmission
Cable Television
The Equipment Required for Sound Broadcasting
Stereophonic Broadcasting
Distribution to the Transmitter
Television Sound Distribution, Sound-in-Syncs
The 13-Channel PCM Radio Distribution System
Digitally Companded PCM Systems
Low-frequency and Medium-Frequency Transmitters for Sound Broadcasting
Short-Wave Transmitters
VHF Frequency-Modulated Sound Transmitters
UHF Television Transmitters
Television Relay Stations: Transposers
Part 5 - Applications
54 Communication Satellites
Introduction
Frequency Bands
Orbital Considerations
Launching of Satellites
Satellite Stabilization and Control
Satellite Power Supplies
Telemetry, Tracking and Command
Satellite Aerials
Satellite Transponders
Multiple Access Methods
Transmission Equation
Performance Objectives
Modulation Systems
Summary of International, Regional and Domestic Satellites
Earth Stations for International Telephony and Television
Regional and Domestic Communication Satellite Systems
Satellite Systems for Aeronautical, Land and Maritime Mobile Communications
Television Broadcasting Satellite Systems
Future Developments
55 Point-to-Point Communication
Telephone Instrument (Subset)
Telephone Networks
Automatic Exchange Switching Systems
Teletraffic
Analogue Transmission by Cable
Frequency Division Multiplex Equipment
Higher-Order Multiplex Equipment
Line Transmission Systems
System Design Considerations
Non-Telephony Services
Current Status of Analogue Transmission
Digital Transmission
Basic Digital Techniques
Primary Multiplexing
Higher-Order Multiplexing
Digital Transmission
Coding of other Types of Information
Submarine Telecommunications Systems
Cable
Repeaters
Performance
Reliability/Redundancy
Pressure Housing
Branching
Un-repeated Systems
56 Fiber-optic Communication
Introduction
Practical Optical Fibers
Optical Fiber Characteristics
Light Sources
Photodetectors
Device Packages
Coupling Optical Fibers
System Design Considerations
Applications
57 The Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN)
Introduction
Integrated Digital Networks
Role of Signaling Systems in an ISDN
ISDN—General Aspects
ISDN Standards
ISDN Access in the UK
ISDN Architecture and Interface
ISDN Access Arrangements
ISDN Applications Applications
58 Local Area Networks
Introduction
The Open Systems Interconnect Architecture—OSI
The Standards Organizations
Protocol Standards
Local Area Network Architecture and Profiles
LAN Media Access Control Standards
Relationship between CSMA/CD LAN's and Token Bus
CSMA/CD Configurations
PABX Standards
Future LAN Standards—The Integrated Services LAN
59 Radar Systems
Introduction
Primary Radar
Secondary Surveillance Radar (SSR)
60 Computers and their Application
Introduction
Types of Computer
Generations of Digital Computers
Digital Computer Elements
Digital Computer Systems
Central Processor Unit
Memory
Instruction Set
CPU Enhancements
Input/Output
Peripherals
Terminals
High-Speed Printers and Plotters
Direct Input
Disk Storage
Magnetic Tape
Digital and Analogue Input/Output
Data Communications
Software
61 Videotape Recording
Introduction
Tape Transport
Formats
Recording
Modulation
Replay
Time Base Correction
Editing
The Next Generation
62 Office Communications
Introduction
Computer-Based Communication Systems
Xerography
Raster Scanning
Output Printers
Facsimile
63 Medical Electronics
Introduction
Diagnosis
Electronic Instruments
Safety Aspects
Lasers
