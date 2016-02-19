Electronics Engineer's Reference Book

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgments

List of Contributors

Part 1 Techniques

1 Trigonometric Functions and General

Formula

Mathematical Signs and Symbols

Trigonometric Formula

Trigonometric Values

Approximations for Small Angles

Solution of Triangles

Spherical Triangle

Exponential Form

De Moivre's Theorem

Euler's Relation

Hyperbolic Functions

Complex Variable

Cauchy-Riemann Equations

Cauchy's Theorem

Zeros, Poles and Residues

Some Standard Forms

Coordinate Systems

Transformations of Integrals

Laplace's Equation

Solution of Equations

Method of Least Squares

Relation between Decibels, Current and Voltage Ratio, and Power Ratio

2 Calculus

Derivative

Maxima and Minima

Integral

Derivatives and Integrals

Standard Substitutions

Reduction Formula

Numerical Integration

Vector Calculus

3 Series and Transforms

Arithmetic Series

Geometric Series

Binomial Series

Taylor's Series

Maclaurin's Series

Laurent's Series

Power Series for Real Variables

Integer Series

Fourier Series

Rectified Sine Wave

Square Wave

Triangular Wave

Sawtooth Wave

Pulse Wave

Fourier Transforms

Laplace Transforms

4 Matrices and Determinants

Linear Simultaneous Equations

Matrix Arithmetic

Eigenvalues and Eigenvectors

Coordinate Transformation

Determinants

Properties of Determinants

Numerical Solution of Linear Equations

5 Electric Circuit Theory

Types of Source

Alternating Current Theory

Resistance, Inductance, Capacitance and Related Quantities

AC Analysis of Electric Circuits

Impedance, Reactance, Admittance and Susceptance

Technique for a.c. Circuits

Average and r.m.s. Values

Power, Power Factor

Network Laws and Theorems: Kirchhoff's Laws

Thevenin's Theorem and Norton's Theorem

Resonance, 'Q' Factor

Mutual Inductance

Differential Equations and Laplace Transforms

Transients and Time Constants

Three-Phase Circuits

The Decibel

Frequency Response and Bode Diagrams

6 Statistics

Introduction

Data Presentation

Averages

Dispersion from the Average

Skewness

Combinations and Permutations

Regression and Correlation

Probability

Probability Distributions

Sampling

Tests of Significance

Part 2 Physical Phenomena

7 Quantities and Units

International Unit System

Universal Constants in SI Units

Metric to Imperial Conversion Factors

Symbols and Abbreviations

8 Electricity

Introduction

Molecules, Atoms and Electrons

Atomic Structure

Wave Mechanics

Electrons in Atoms

Conduction

Conduction in Various Media

Energy Conversion

Fields

9 Light

Introduction

The Optical Spectrum

Basic Concepts of Optical Radiation

Radiometry and Photometry

Units of Measurements

Practical Measurements

Interaction of Light with Matter

10 Radiation

Principle Symbols and Constants

Types of Radiation

The Interaction of Radiation with Matter

The Detection of Ionizing Radiation

Health Physics

11 The Ionosphere and the Troposphere

The Ionosphere

Formation of the Ionosphere and its Morphology

Ionospheric Effects on Radio Signals

Communication and Monitoring Systems Relying on Ionospheric Propagation

Ionospheric Probing Techniques

Propagation Prediction Procedures

The Troposphere

Survey of Propagation Modes in the Troposphere

Tropospheric Effects in Space Communications

Techniques for Studying Tropospheric Structure

Part 3 Materials and Components

12 Resistive Materials and Components

Basic Laws of Resistivity

Resistance Materials

Fixed Resistors

Thermistors

Voltage-Sensitive Resistors

Variable Resistors (Potentiometers)

13 Dielectric Materials and Components

Characteristics of Dielectric Materials

General Characteristics of Discrete Fixed Capacitors

Variable Capacitors

14 Magnetic Materials

Basic Magnetic Properties

Ferromagnetic Media

15 Inductors and Transformers

General Characteristics of Transformers

Transformer Design Practice

Transformer Materials

Transformer Design Parameters

Inductors

Design Examples

16 Relays

Relay Characteristics

Relay Constructions

Comparison of Relay Types

Electric Contact Phenomena

Electric Contact Materials

Relay Reliability

Switched Loads and Suppression Elements

Glossary of Useful Relay Terms

17 Piezoelectric Materials and Components

Introduction

The Crystalline Basis of Piezoelectricity

Piezoelectric Constants

Piezoelectric Notations

Applications of Piezoelectric Materials

Data on Piezoelectric Materials

18 Connectors

Connector Housings

Connector Contacts

Connector Shapes and Sizes

Connector Terminations

Tooling

Mass Termination Connectors

Fiber Optics Connectors

Radio Frequency Connectors

19 Printed Circuits

Introduction

Design

Design/Manufacturing Interface

Materials and Processing

Assembly

20 Power Sources

Cell Characteristics

Primary Cells

Secondary Cells

Battery Chargers

Battery Selection

Fuel Cells

21 Discrete Semiconductors

p-n Junctions

Small-Signal Diodes

Rectifier Diodes

Commutating Diodes

Schottky Diodes or Metal-Semiconductor Barrier Diodes

Zener Diodes

Symbols for Main Electrical Parameters of Semiconductor Diodes

Bipolar Junction Transistors

Unipolar Transistors

Symbols for Main Electrical Parameters of Transistors

The Thyristor Family

22 Microwave Semiconductor Devices

Introduction

Schottky Diodes

PIN Diodes

Step Recovery Diodes

Silicon Bipolar Transistors

Gallium Arsenide Fieldeffect Transistors

Tuning Varactor Diodes

23 Optical Sources and Detectors

Optical Sources

Optical Detectors

24 Displays

Light-Emitting Diode Displays

Electroluminescence—Destriau Effect

Plasma Displays

Large-Area TV Displays

Vacuum Fluorescent Displays

Passive Electro-Optic Displays

Liquid Crystals

Electrophoretic Displays

Electrochromic Displays

25 Integrated Circuit Fabrication and Packaging

Manufacturing Processes

Bipolar Circuits

Unipolar Integrated Circuits

Integrated Circuit Packaging

26 Hybrid Integrated Circuits

Introduction

Manufacture of Thin Film Circuits

Thin Film Components

Manufacture of Thick Film Circuits

Chip Components

Hybrid Packaging

27 Digital Integrated Circuits

Introduction

Logic Parameters

Bipolar Circuits

Unipolar Logic Circuits

Comparisons

Gates

Flip-Flops

Counters

Shift Registers

Data Handling

Timing

Drivers and Receivers

Adders

Magnitude Comparators

Rate Multiplier

Programmable Logic Arrays

28 Linear Integrated Circuits

Introduction

Operational Amplifiers

Comparators

Analogue Switches

Sample and Hold Circuits

Digital-to-Analogue Converters

Analogue-to-Digital Converters

Voltage Regulators

IC Timers

Consumer LICs

Digital Signal Processing

Charge Transfer Devices

29 Semiconductor Memories

Dynamic RAM

Static RAM

Non-Volatile Memories

30 Microprocessors

Basic Stricture

The Motorola 6800 Microprocessor

Hardware Configuration of a Microprocessor System

Software

Interrupts

Development Tools

Choosing a Microprocessor

Board-Level Products

31 Application-Specific Integrated Circuits

Introduction

Arrays and Cells

The Reasons for Choosing an ASIC

The Design Process

Selecting the ASIC

32 Electron Valves and Tubes

Small Valves

High-Power Transmitting and Industrial Tubes

Klystrons

Magnetrons

Traveling-Wave Tubes

Television Picture Tubes

Television Camera Tubes

Photoemissive Tubes

Photomultipliers

Image Intensifier and Image Converter

33 Transducers

Introduction

Transducers for Distance Measurement

Transducers for Velocity Measurement

Measurement of Force and Pressure

Accelerometers

Vibration

Transducers for Fluid Flow Measurement

Transducers for Temperature Measurement

34 Filters

Types of Filter

Filter Design Using Image Parameters

Filter Design Using Synthesis

Realization of Filters Derived by Synthesis

Crystal Filters

Monolithic Approach to Filters

35 Attenuators

Introduction

Symbols Used

Ladder Attenuators

Symmetrical T and H Attenuators

Symmetrical π and 0 Attenuators

Bridged T or H Attenuators

Minimum-Loss Pads

Miscellaneous T and H Pads

Part 4 Electronic Design

36 Amplifiers

Introduction

Analogue Amplifiers

Class A, B, C and D Operation

Fundamental Amplifying Circuits of Active Devices

General Amplifying Circuits

Use of Negative Feedback

Two-Stage Voltage Amplifier

Two-Stage Current Amplifier

DC Amplifiers

AF Output Stages

Video Amplifiers

RF Amplifiers

Use of Single Tuned Circuits

Use of Coupled Tuned Circuits

Automatic Gain Control

Microwave Amplification

37 Waveform Generation

Introduction

Sine-Wave Generators

Pulse Generators

Sawtooth Generators

Waveform Shaping Circuits

38 Modulators and Detectors

Introduction

Continuous Carrier Modulation

Pulsed Carrier Modulation

Pulse Code Modulation

Detector Nomenclature

AM Detectors

FM Detectors

39 Rectifier Circuits

Single-Phase Rectifier Circuits with Resistive Load

Single-Phase Circuits with Capacitor Input Filter

Voltage-Double Circuits

Design of Single-Phase Circuits Using Capacitor Input Filters

Design Procedure for Single-Phase Rectifier Circuits with Choke Input Filter

Three-Phase Rectifier Circuits

40 Power Supply Circuits

Introduction

Performance

Linear or Switching Power Supply

Protection

Linear Regulators

Switching Regulators

DC-DC Converters

Direct Off-line Regulators

41 Naturally Commutated Power Circuits

The Principles of Natural Commutation in Rectifier Circuits

DC Output Harmonics

Inversion

Circuit Parameters for Various A.C. Configurations

Typical Applications of Naturally Commutated Circuits

Gate Signal Requirements

Other Ways of Controlling the A.C. Voltage

The Cycloconverter

42 Forced Commutated Power Circuits

Introduction

DC-DC Converter without Commutation

DC-AC Converter without Commutation

Commutation in Choppers and Inverters

43 Instrumentation and Measurement

Measurement Standards

Analogue Voltmeters

Digital Voltmeters

Bridges

Signal Generators

Waveform Analyzers

Counters

Cathode Ray Oscilloscopes

Noise and Sound Measurements

Acoustic Measurements

44 Electron Microscopy

Introduction

The Transmission Electron Microscope

The Scanning Electron Microscope

Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy

Electron Microscope Applications in Electronics

45 Digital Design

Number Systems

Basic Mathematics of Digital Systems

Minimization of Logic Functions

Sequential Systems

Threshold Logic

46 Software Engineering

Introduction

Requirements and Design Specification

Source Program Analysis and Testing

Simulation

Management and Control

Integrated Project Support Environments

Languages

47 Digital System Analysis

Introduction

Probes, Pulsers and Chips

Signature Analysis

Logic Analyzers

Microprocessor Development Systems

48 Control Systems

Open-Loop Systems

Closed-Loop Systems

Control Equations

Control Systems Characteristics

Control Modes

Analogue Control Techniques

Servomotors

49 Antennas and Arrays

Fundamentals

Radiation from Elemental Sources

Antenna Polarization

Linear and Planar Arrays

Circular Arrays and Loop Antennas

Wire Antennas

Slot Antennas

Electromagnetic Horns

Reflector Antennas

50 Noise Management in Electronic Hardware

Introduction

Background Information

Interference Mechanisms

Design Techniques for Interference Control

51 Noise and Communication

Interference and Noise in Communication Systems

Man-Made Noise

Natural Sources of Noise

Random Noise

Electronic Valve Noise

Transistor Noise

Noise Figure

Measurement of Noise

Methods of Improving Signal-to-Noise Ratio

52 Computer Aided Design

The Use of Computers for Electronic Design

The Design Process

Architecture of CAD Systems

53 Television and Sound Broadcasting

Introduction

Carrier Frequency Bands

Low-Frequency Propagation

Medium-Frequency Propagation

High-Frequency Propagation

Very-High-Frequency Propagation

Ultra-High-Frequency Propagation

Fundamentals of Television Transmission

Color Television

International Television Standards and Systems

Digital Television

Enhanced and High-Definition Systems

Multichannel Sound Systems

Teletext Transmission

Cable Television

The Equipment Required for Sound Broadcasting

Stereophonic Broadcasting

Distribution to the Transmitter

Television Sound Distribution, Sound-in-Syncs

The 13-Channel PCM Radio Distribution System

Digitally Companded PCM Systems

Low-frequency and Medium-Frequency Transmitters for Sound Broadcasting

Short-Wave Transmitters

VHF Frequency-Modulated Sound Transmitters

UHF Television Transmitters

Television Relay Stations: Transposers

Part 5 - Applications

54 Communication Satellites

Introduction

Frequency Bands

Orbital Considerations

Launching of Satellites

Satellite Stabilization and Control

Satellite Power Supplies

Telemetry, Tracking and Command

Satellite Aerials

Satellite Transponders

Multiple Access Methods

Transmission Equation

Performance Objectives

Modulation Systems

Summary of International, Regional and Domestic Satellites

Earth Stations for International Telephony and Television

Regional and Domestic Communication Satellite Systems

Satellite Systems for Aeronautical, Land and Maritime Mobile Communications

Television Broadcasting Satellite Systems

Future Developments

55 Point-to-Point Communication

Telephone Instrument (Subset)

Telephone Networks

Automatic Exchange Switching Systems

Teletraffic

Analogue Transmission by Cable

Frequency Division Multiplex Equipment

Higher-Order Multiplex Equipment

Line Transmission Systems

System Design Considerations

Non-Telephony Services

Current Status of Analogue Transmission

Digital Transmission

Basic Digital Techniques

Primary Multiplexing

Higher-Order Multiplexing

Digital Transmission

Coding of other Types of Information

Submarine Telecommunications Systems

Cable

Repeaters

Performance

Reliability/Redundancy

Pressure Housing

Branching

Un-repeated Systems

56 Fiber-optic Communication

Introduction

Practical Optical Fibers

Optical Fiber Characteristics

Light Sources

Photodetectors

Device Packages

Coupling Optical Fibers

System Design Considerations

Applications

57 The Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN)

Introduction

Integrated Digital Networks

Role of Signaling Systems in an ISDN

ISDN—General Aspects

ISDN Standards

ISDN Access in the UK

ISDN Architecture and Interface

ISDN Access Arrangements

ISDN Applications Applications

58 Local Area Networks

Introduction

The Open Systems Interconnect Architecture—OSI

The Standards Organizations

Protocol Standards

Local Area Network Architecture and Profiles

LAN Media Access Control Standards

Relationship between CSMA/CD LAN's and Token Bus

CSMA/CD Configurations

PABX Standards

Future LAN Standards—The Integrated Services LAN

59 Radar Systems

Introduction

Primary Radar

Secondary Surveillance Radar (SSR)

60 Computers and their Application

Introduction

Types of Computer

Generations of Digital Computers

Digital Computer Elements

Digital Computer Systems

Central Processor Unit

Memory

Instruction Set

CPU Enhancements

Input/Output

Peripherals

Terminals

High-Speed Printers and Plotters

Direct Input

Disk Storage

Magnetic Tape

Digital and Analogue Input/Output

Data Communications

Software

61 Videotape Recording

Introduction

Tape Transport

Formats

Recording

Modulation

Replay

Time Base Correction

Editing

The Next Generation

62 Office Communications

Introduction

Computer-Based Communication Systems

Xerography

Raster Scanning

Output Printers

Facsimile

63 Medical Electronics

Introduction

Diagnosis

Electronic Instruments

Safety Aspects

Lasers

