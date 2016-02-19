Electronics 3 Checkbook - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780434910182, 9781483135397

Electronics 3 Checkbook

2nd Edition

The Checkbooks Series

Authors: S. A. Knight
Editors: J O Bird A J C May
eBook ISBN: 9781483135397
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st February 1990
Page Count: 164
Description

Electronics 3 Checkbook provides a concise coverage of the theories and definitions of concepts in electronics. The book provides problems and worked examples to supplement fuller textbooks of the same subject. The coverage of the text includes decibel measurement, operational amplifiers, DA and AD converters, controlled rectifiers, triggering devices, optoelectronic devices, fiber optics, and power amplifiers. The text will be of great use to electrical engineering students who wish to enhance their understanding of the basics of mechanical and electrical science.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Using Decibels

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

2 Feedback

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

3 Unwanted Signals: Noise

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

4 Oscillators

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

5 Operational Amplifiers

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

6 DA And AD Converters

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

7 Controlled Rectifiers

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

8 Triggering Devices

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

9 Optoelectronic Devices

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

10 Fiber Optics

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

11 Power Amplifiers

Main Points

Worked Problems

Further Problems

Answers to Problems

Index


