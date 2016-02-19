Electronics 3 Checkbook
2nd Edition
The Checkbooks Series
Authors: S. A. Knight
Editors: J O Bird A J C May
eBook ISBN: 9781483135397
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st February 1990
Page Count: 164
Description
Electronics 3 Checkbook provides a concise coverage of the theories and definitions of concepts in electronics. The book provides problems and worked examples to supplement fuller textbooks of the same subject. The coverage of the text includes decibel measurement, operational amplifiers, DA and AD converters, controlled rectifiers, triggering devices, optoelectronic devices, fiber optics, and power amplifiers. The text will be of great use to electrical engineering students who wish to enhance their understanding of the basics of mechanical and electrical science.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Using Decibels
Main Points
Worked Problems
Further Problems
2 Feedback
Main Points
Worked Problems
Further Problems
3 Unwanted Signals: Noise
Main Points
Worked Problems
Further Problems
4 Oscillators
Main Points
Worked Problems
Further Problems
5 Operational Amplifiers
Main Points
Worked Problems
Further Problems
6 DA And AD Converters
Main Points
Worked Problems
Further Problems
7 Controlled Rectifiers
Main Points
Worked Problems
Further Problems
8 Triggering Devices
Main Points
Worked Problems
Further Problems
9 Optoelectronic Devices
Main Points
Worked Problems
Further Problems
10 Fiber Optics
Main Points
Worked Problems
Further Problems
11 Power Amplifiers
Main Points
Worked Problems
Further Problems
Answers to Problems
Index
About the Author
S. A. Knight
About the Editor
J O Bird
A J C May
