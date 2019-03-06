Electronic Waste Management and Treatment Technology
1st Edition
Description
Electronic Waste Management and Treatment Technology applies the latest research for designing waste treatment and disposal strategies. Written for researchers who are exploring this emerging topic, the book begins with a short, but rigorous, discussion of electric waste management that outlines common hazardous materials. such as mercury, lead, silver and flame-retardants. The book also discusses the fate of metals contained in waste electrical and electronic equipment in municipal waste treatment. Materials and methods for the remediation, recycling and treatment of plastic waste collected from waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) are also covered.
Finally, the book covers the depollution benchmarks for capacitors, batteries and printed circuit boards from waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) and the recovery of waste printed circuit boards through pyrometallurgy.
Key Features
- Describes depollution benchmarks for capacitors, batteries and printed wiring boards from waste electronics
- Covers metals contained in waste electrical and electronic equipment in municipal waste
- Provides tactics for the recycling of mixed plastic waste from electrical and electronic equipment
Readership
Civil/Environmental Engineers and Environmental Scientists, Chemical Engineers, Material Engineers and Scientists, and Ecologists
Table of Contents
1. Waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE): Flows, quantities and management, a global scenario
2. Inventorisation of E-Waste and Emerging trends in E-waste disposal with bench marks for depollution - global scenario
3. An overview of methods used for estimating e-waste amount
4. Network design for e-waste management
5. Environmental management of e-waste
6. Biorecovery of precious metal nanoparticles from electronic waste
7. Bioleaching of electronic waste using extreme acidophiles
8. Resource recovery from E-waste for environmental sustainability
9. Biotechnological initiatives in E-waste Management: Recycling and business opportunities
10. Hydrometallurgical Recovery of Metals from E-waste
11. Recovery of waste printed circuit boards through pyrometallurgy
12. E-waste Management in Australia: Current Status
13. Environmental management of E-waste in China
14. Chemical hazards associated with treatment of waste electrical and electronic equipment
15. Environmental contamination and health effects due to e-waste recycling
Details
- No. of pages:
- 405
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
- Published:
- 6th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128165911
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128161906
About the Editor
Majeti Narasimha Vara Prasad
M.N.V. Prasad is an Emeritus Professor in the Department of Plant Sciences at the University of Hyderabad. He has served the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India in various advisory committees on biodiversity conservation, ecosystem services, pollution control and abatement, environmental information systems and bioremediation of contaminated sites. He is an active visiting scientist in several international universities. He is the editor, co-editor, or author of 15 books and 95 journal articles (with over 6277 journal citations and h-index 41 as per google scholar). He has made outstanding contributions to the fields of Bioremediation, Bioresources, Biomass energy sources, bioeconomy and to the broad field of environmental biotechnology (including value chain and value addition products from plants used in phytoremediation) and bioremediation are his main areas of expertise.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Department of Plant Sciences, University of Hyderabad, India
Meththika Vithanage
Dr. Vithanage’s research approach builds on enabling measurements of concentrations and reaction rates in environmental samples for key/emerging pollutants in the environment in order to assess their fate and transport to discover solutions to remediate those using different geo/bio/nano materials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Nugegoda, Sri Lanka