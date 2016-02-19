Electronic Universal Vade-Mecum, Volume 1 considers the classification of about 15,000 types of electron devices into a number of groups. Each group includes similar devices irrespective of their marking and production origin.

The group arrangement presented in this book has been devised according to a range principle, such as each group includes electron devices differing only insignificantly from those placed in neighboring groups. This indicates that any user of the vade-mecum can easily find all other types of identical or similar characteristics produced by various firms. Each group includes the following data: rated data, typical static data, dynamic (work) data, limiting values, system of socket and connection to circuit, envelope dimensions and certain electronic circuits particularly recommended for each individual group. Each group includes information pertaining to devices of different production periods. Such periods are distinguished by different type-print. Electron devices, mainly electron valves, dating from an early production period, are marked in italics, while commonly used devices are marked in ordinary type. Bold type is used for the most up-to-date and commonly used electron valves and semiconductor devices with particularly advantageous parameters. This book is of value to electronic engineers.