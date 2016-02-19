Electronic Universal Vade-Mecum - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483213422, 9781483226859

Electronic Universal Vade-Mecum

1st Edition

Authors: Piotr Mikolajczyk Bohdan Paszkowski
eBook ISBN: 9781483226859
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 667
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Electronic Universal Vade-Mecum, Volume 1 considers the classification of about 15,000 types of electron devices into a number of groups. Each group includes similar devices irrespective of their marking and production origin.
The group arrangement presented in this book has been devised according to a range principle, such as each group includes electron devices differing only insignificantly from those placed in neighboring groups. This indicates that any user of the vade-mecum can easily find all other types of identical or similar characteristics produced by various firms. Each group includes the following data: rated data, typical static data, dynamic (work) data, limiting values, system of socket and connection to circuit, envelope dimensions and certain electronic circuits particularly recommended for each individual group. Each group includes information pertaining to devices of different production periods. Such periods are distinguished by different type-print. Electron devices, mainly electron valves, dating from an early production period, are marked in italics, while commonly used devices are marked in ordinary type. Bold type is used for the most up-to-date and commonly used electron valves and semiconductor devices with particularly advantageous parameters. This book is of value to electronic engineers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Electronic Universal Vade-Mecum Volume 1

Explanation of symbols


Details

No. of pages:
667
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483226859

About the Author

Piotr Mikolajczyk

Bohdan Paszkowski

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.