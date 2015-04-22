Electronic Textiles
1st Edition
Smart Fabrics and Wearable Technology
Table of Contents
- Part One: Conductive fibres, yarns and fabrics
- 1: Conductive fibres for electronic textiles: an overview
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Types of conductive fibre
- 1.3 Applications of conductive fibres
- 1.4 Future trends
- 1.5 Conclusion
- 1.6 Sources of further information and advice
- 2: Conductive polymer yarns for electronic textiles
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Bulk CPYs
- 2.3 Surface CPYs
- 2.4 Techniques for processing CPYs
- 3: Carbon nanotube yarns for electronic textiles
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 CNT forests and drawability
- 3.3 CNT yarns
- 3.4 CNT yarn structure and properties
- 3.5 Applications
- 3.6 Summary and outlook
- Part Two: Integrating textiles and electronics
- 4: Design and manufacture of textile-based sensors
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 What are textile-based sensors?
- 4.3 Methodical approach to developing textile-based sensors
- 4.4 Types of textile-based sensors (measurement parameters)
- 4.5 Manufacturing textile-based sensor technologies
- 4.6 Applications of textile-based sensors
- 4.7 Future trends
- 4.8 Conclusion
- 5: Integration of micro-electronics with yarns for smart textiles
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 State of the art
- 5.3 Fibre electronics technology
- 5.4 Summary
- 6: Design and manufacture of heated textiles
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Types of textile heaters and development
- 6.3 Design rules for polymer-based textile heaters
- 6.4 Applications of polymer-based heating systems
- 6.5 Future trends
- 6.6 Conclusions
- 6.7 Sources of further reading and advice
- 7: Joining technologies for electronic textiles
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Joining by textile processing
- 7.3 Strategies and automatic approaches for textile joining
- 7.4 Future trends
- 8: Photovoltaic energy harvesting for intelligent textiles
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Background
- 8.3 PV materials and energy harvesting
- 8.4 Requirements of textiles to be suitable substrates
- 8.5 Strategies for rendering textiles electrically conducting
- 8.6 Technological specifications
- 8.7 Manufacture of PV fabrics
- 8.8 Applications: present and future
- 8.9 Future trends
- 8.10 Sources of further information
- 9: Piezoelectric energy harvesting from intelligent textiles
- Abstract
- Acknowledgements
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Piezoelectric materials
- 9.3 History of piezoelectricity
- 9.4 Basic principles
- 9.5 General theory of mechanical energy conversion
- 9.6 Different piezoelectric materials
- 9.7 Manufacturing piezo textiles
- 9.8 Applications
- 9.9 Future trends
- 9.10 Conclusions
- Part Three: Applications
- 10: Embroidered antennas for communication systems
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Background of textile antennas
- 10.3 Design rules for embroidered antennas
- 10.4 Characterizations of embroidered conductive textiles at radio frequencies
- 10.5 Applications of embroidered antennas
- 10.6 Conclusion
- 10.7 Future work
- 11: Electronic textiles for military personnel
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Applications of e-textiles in military hardware
- 11.3 Difficulties in designing e-textiles for military use
- 11.4 Future trends
- 11.5 Conclusion
- 11.6 Sources of further information
- 12: Wearable sensors for athletes
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Textile sensor technology
- 12.3 Applications in the market
- 12.4 Future trends
- 12.5 Conclusion
- 12.6 Sources of further information and advice
- 13: Electronic textiles for geotechnical and civil engineering
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Technical textiles suitable for geotechnical and civil engineering
- 13.3 Sensors to be embedded in smart textiles
- 13.4 Smart multi-functional technical textiles incorporating sensors
- 13.5 Application cases in the construction sector
- 13.6 Standardisation issues
- 13.7 Conclusion
- Index
Description
The integration of electronics into textiles and clothing has opened up an array of functions beyond those of conventional textiles. These novel materials are beginning to find applications in commercial products, in fields such as communication, healthcare, protection and wearable technology. Electronic Textiles: Smart Fabrics and Wearable Technology opens with an initiation to the area from the editor, Tilak Dias. Part One introduces conductive fibres, carbon nano-tubes and polymer yarns. Part Two discusses techniques for integrating textiles and electronics, including the design of textile-based sensors and actuators, and energy harvesting methods. Finally, Part Three covers a range of electronic textile applications, from wearable electronics to technical textiles featuring expert chapters on embroidered antennas for communication systems and wearable sensors for athletes.
Key Features
- Comprehensive overview of conductive fibres, yarns and fabrics for electronic textiles
- Expert analysis of textile-based sensors design, integration of micro-electronics with yarns and photovoltaic energy harvesting for intelligent textiles
- Detailed coverage of applications in electronic textiles, including werable sensors for athletes, embroidered antennas for communication and electronic textiles for military personnel
Readership
R&D managers in the textile industry; postgraduate students and academic researchers in textile science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 156
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 22nd April 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002230
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081002018
About the Editors
Tilak Dias Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Nottingham Trent University, Nottingham, UK