Electronic Structure and Properties
1st Edition
Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Vol. 21
Editors: Frank Y. Fradin
eBook ISBN: 9781483218274
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1981
Page Count: 460
Description
Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 21: Electronic Structure and Properties covers the developments in electron theory and electron spectroscopies. The book discusses the electronic structure of perfect and defective solids; the photoelectron spectroscopy as an electronic structure probe; and the electron-phonon interaction. The text describes the elastic properties of transition metals; the electrical resistivity of metals; as well as the electronic structure of point defects in metals. Metallurgists, materials scientists, materials engineers, and students involved in the related fields will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
1 Electronic Structure of Perfect and Defective Solids
I. Introduction and Historical Perspective 1
II. Theoretical Methods
III. Illustrative Examples
References
2 Photoelectron Spectroscopy as an Electronic Structure Probe
I.Introduction
II.The Photoemission Techniques: Ultraviolet Photoemission Spectroscopy (UPS) through X-Ray Photoemission Spectroscopy (XPS)
III.Valence-Electron Studies—XPS
IV.Core-Electron Studies
V.Some Illustrative Studies
VI.Concluding Remarks
References
3 Electronic Structure and the Electron-Phonon Interaction
I. Introduction to the Formalism of the Electron-Phonon Interaction
II. Electron-Phonon Matrix Elements
References
4 Elastic Properties of Transition Metals
I.Introduction
II.Definition and Measurement of Elastic Moduli
III.Theory
IV.Experimental Data on Elastic Properties of Transition-Metal Alloys
V.Concluding Remarks
References
5 Electrical Resistivity of Metals
I. Introduction
II. Scattering Mechanisms
III. Measurement Techniques
General References
References
6 Electronic Structure of Point Defects in Metals
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Formulation
III. Hydrogenlike Impurities in Metals
IV. Monovacancies and Microvoids in Metals
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Index
About the Editor
Frank Y. Fradin
