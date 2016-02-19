Electronic Structure and Properties - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123418210, 9781483218274

Electronic Structure and Properties

1st Edition

Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Vol. 21

Editors: Frank Y. Fradin
eBook ISBN: 9781483218274
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1981
Page Count: 460
Description

Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 21: Electronic Structure and Properties covers the developments in electron theory and electron spectroscopies. The book discusses the electronic structure of perfect and defective solids; the photoelectron spectroscopy as an electronic structure probe; and the electron-phonon interaction. The text describes the elastic properties of transition metals; the electrical resistivity of metals; as well as the electronic structure of point defects in metals. Metallurgists, materials scientists, materials engineers, and students involved in the related fields will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

1 Electronic Structure of Perfect and Defective Solids

I. Introduction and Historical Perspective 1

II. Theoretical Methods

III. Illustrative Examples

References

2 Photoelectron Spectroscopy as an Electronic Structure Probe

I.Introduction

II.The Photoemission Techniques: Ultraviolet Photoemission Spectroscopy (UPS) through X-Ray Photoemission Spectroscopy (XPS)

III.Valence-Electron Studies—XPS

IV.Core-Electron Studies

V.Some Illustrative Studies

VI.Concluding Remarks

References

3 Electronic Structure and the Electron-Phonon Interaction

I. Introduction to the Formalism of the Electron-Phonon Interaction

II. Electron-Phonon Matrix Elements

References

4 Elastic Properties of Transition Metals

I.Introduction

II.Definition and Measurement of Elastic Moduli

III.Theory

IV.Experimental Data on Elastic Properties of Transition-Metal Alloys

V.Concluding Remarks

References

5 Electrical Resistivity of Metals

I. Introduction

II. Scattering Mechanisms

III. Measurement Techniques

General References

References

6 Electronic Structure of Point Defects in Metals

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Formulation

III. Hydrogenlike Impurities in Metals

IV. Monovacancies and Microvoids in Metals

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Index


460
English
© Academic Press 1981
Academic Press
9781483218274

Frank Y. Fradin

