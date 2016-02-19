Electronic Security Systems
1st Edition
Better Ways to Crime Prevention
Description
Electronic Security Systems: Better Ways to Crime Prevention teaches the reader about the application of electronics for security purposes through the use of case histories, analogies, anecdotes, and other related materials. The book is divided into three parts. Part 1 covers the concepts behind security systems – its objectives, limitations, and components; the fundamentals of space detection; detection of intruder movement indoors and outdoors; surveillance; and alarm communication and control. Part 2 discusses equipments involved in security systems such as the different types of sensors, and equipment for access control and personnel and material inspection. Part 3 tackles the system design, installation, and maintenance of security systems; the training of personnel for its operation; and the presentation of gathered data. The text is recommended for those who would like to be familiarized with the importance and usage of different security systems.
Table of Contents
Contents
Foreword
Preface
Part 1 Systems
Chapter 1 What This Book is About, and How to Use It
Chapter 2 Thinking Security
Chapter 3 Security System Concepts
Chapter 4 Space Detection Fundamentals
Chapter 5 Surveying for Intruder Detection Indoors
Chapter 6 Movement Detection Outdoors
Chapter 7 Surveillance
Chapter 8 Alarm Communication and Control
Chapter 9 Reliability: Cause and Control of False Alarms
Chapter 10 Movement Control of Personnel and Materials
Chapter 11 Espionage and Countermeasures
Chapter 12 Vehicle Security
Part 2 Equipment
Chapter 13 Switching Sensors
Chapter 14 Infra-red Sensors
Chapter 15 Ultrasonic Sensors
Chapter 16 Microwave Radar Sensors
Chapter 17 Microwave Fence Sensors
Chapter 18 Field Effect Sensors
Chapter 19 Microphonic Sensors
Chapter 20 Closed-Circuit Television
Chapter 21 Signalling and Control Equipment
Chapter 22 Access Control Equipment
Chapter 23 Personnel and Material Control Equipment
Chapter 24 Power Supplies
Part 3 Implementation
Chapter 25 Presentation of Information
Chapter 26 System Design
Chapter 27 Installation Design and Implementation
Chapter 28 User Training, Operational Orders and Monitoring
Chapter 29 Maintenance and Service
Chapter 30 Feedback
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 278
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
- Published:
- 9th November 1983
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483103181
About the Author
Philip Walker
Affiliations and Expertise
Consulting Engineer