Electronic Security Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408011600, 9781483103181

Electronic Security Systems

1st Edition

Better Ways to Crime Prevention

Authors: Philip Walker
eBook ISBN: 9781483103181
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th November 1983
Page Count: 278
Description

Electronic Security Systems: Better Ways to Crime Prevention teaches the reader about the application of electronics for security purposes through the use of case histories, analogies, anecdotes, and other related materials. The book is divided into three parts. Part 1 covers the concepts behind security systems – its objectives, limitations, and components; the fundamentals of space detection; detection of intruder movement indoors and outdoors; surveillance; and alarm communication and control. Part 2 discusses equipments involved in security systems such as the different types of sensors, and equipment for access control and personnel and material inspection. Part 3 tackles the system design, installation, and maintenance of security systems; the training of personnel for its operation; and the presentation of gathered data. The text is recommended for those who would like to be familiarized with the importance and usage of different security systems.

Table of Contents


Contents

Foreword

Preface

Part 1 Systems

Chapter 1 What This Book is About, and How to Use It

Chapter 2 Thinking Security

Chapter 3 Security System Concepts

Chapter 4 Space Detection Fundamentals

Chapter 5 Surveying for Intruder Detection Indoors

Chapter 6 Movement Detection Outdoors

Chapter 7 Surveillance

Chapter 8 Alarm Communication and Control

Chapter 9 Reliability: Cause and Control of False Alarms

Chapter 10 Movement Control of Personnel and Materials

Chapter 11 Espionage and Countermeasures

Chapter 12 Vehicle Security

Part 2 Equipment

Chapter 13 Switching Sensors

Chapter 14 Infra-red Sensors

Chapter 15 Ultrasonic Sensors

Chapter 16 Microwave Radar Sensors

Chapter 17 Microwave Fence Sensors

Chapter 18 Field Effect Sensors

Chapter 19 Microphonic Sensors

Chapter 20 Closed-Circuit Television

Chapter 21 Signalling and Control Equipment

Chapter 22 Access Control Equipment

Chapter 23 Personnel and Material Control Equipment

Chapter 24 Power Supplies

Part 3 Implementation

Chapter 25 Presentation of Information

Chapter 26 System Design

Chapter 27 Installation Design and Implementation

Chapter 28 User Training, Operational Orders and Monitoring

Chapter 29 Maintenance and Service

Chapter 30 Feedback

Index

No. of pages:
278
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483103181

About the Author

Philip Walker

Affiliations and Expertise

Consulting Engineer

