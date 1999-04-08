Electronic Security Systems Pocket Book
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Intruder alarms
Sensors: external detection
Access control
Closed Circuit Television (CCTV)
Fibre optic transmission
Fire detection systems
Remote signalling and communication equipment
Lighting techniques
Integrated systems
Nursecall systems
Central stations: alarm receiving centres
Health and safety
Governing bodies and associations
To meet the need for a handy reference guide, with all essential theory, data and information needed every day, Gerard Honey has written this Pocket Book. It will be one of the most useful tools in the kit of anyone specifying, installing, maintaining or repairing security systems, either domestic or commercial.
Gerard Honey is a practising security installer and consultant. He is a leading writer for the security industry and has written two other acclaimed books, also available from Newnes: Electronic Protection and Security Systems and Intruder Alarms.
- Handy data source for security system designers and installers
- Complements the range of physical security texts from Newnes
- Written by the author of 'Intruder Alarms'
Security system installers; vocational students, security professionals; electricians
- No. of pages:
- 226
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1999
- Published:
- 8th April 1999
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080505350
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750639910
"A useful and welcomed point of reference when out in the field." --Professional Security Installer Magazine
"As far as technical material is concerned, this is the smallest, most jam-packed book put out for a long time...Throw this midget text-book in your tool kit for quick reference for data, essential information, and techniques with a practical bent on things like CCTV, intruder alarms, access control, fire alarms, lighting, nursecall systems and remote sensing." --Security Australia
Gerard Honey Author
Gerard Honey is an experienced international installer and well known author within the electrical and electronic security and safety areas. He is married with two grown up children and spends part of his time in the north of England, the remainder working abroad. He promotes a healthy lifestyle and swims and cycles on a regular basis, but has an interest in most other sports also - particularly football. Gerard Honey is practical and sees all installations in real terms as he understands technical limitations and working problems.
Experienced systems installer, Durham, U.K.