This book provides a concise guide to the selection, design and installation of the wide range of security systems in use in domestic, public and commercial contexts. The range of products covered includes intruder alarms, fire alarms, call systems, access control, vehicle protection, emergency and security lighting, closed circuit TV (CCTV) and intercoms.

Electronic Protection and Security Systems is essential reading for all security system installers and designers. It is also an invaluable guide for managers selecting and supervising security systems, local government, police, and security-conscious householders and vehicle owners. This book provides a wide ranging foundation for SITO NVQ students.

The second edition of this popular book has been updated to cover the latest technology in ID, communication equipment, fire alarm wiring techniques, TV camera links, wireless systems, Paknet, etc.

Gerard Honey's clear, practical text draws on his wealth of experience designing and installing security and protection systems. He is also the author of Intruder Alarms, a comprehensive text for the SITO NVQs in that topic.