Electronic Portfolios
1st Edition
Personal information, Personal Development and Personal Values
Description
This book explains the motivations for building and using portfolio tools, and clarifies the principles and practice of using and developing them for assessment, recording personal information, self-presentation, personal and professional development, and for subtler and deeper aims of encouraging a reflective approach to learning, practice and life, developing personal identity, and ethical development towards moral agency. The book also offers a stimulating future vision to orient those with a longer-term perspective on the directions in which portfolio tools and related technology are advancing.
Key Features
- The only book with a coherent future vision of the e-portfolio field grounded in current practice
- Brings together principles, technologies and practical guidance for users and practitioners
Readership
Those involved in e-portfolio and related practice, development and research
Table of Contents
Part 1 Principles of e-portfolio systems: Some scenarios of e-portfolio use; Who wants personal information? The rationale behind recording and storing personal information; Portfolio purposes outlined; Portfolio information; Issues with portfolio information; The need for common terms in portfolio information; Portfolio functionality; Applying e-portfolio principles. Part 2 How to do things with e-portfolio and related tools: How to use tools for assessment; How to use tools for recording significant personal information; How to use tools for self-presentation; How to use tools provided for your own development; How to motivate and help others to use tools; How to develop e-portfolio tools; How to coordinate e-portfolio and administrative tools; How to develop interoperability in tools; How to publish terms for common use by tools. Part 3 Future vision: Notes on portfolio environments and values; Matching information for people; Personal values, identity and personality; Developing personality and personal values; Ethical development and values in society; The culture of information and choice: An analogy with the development of agriculture; In conclusion?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 30th March 2009
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630076
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843344018
About the Author
Simon Grant
Simon Grant has researched in cognitive science, taught and trained in universities and schools, run his own business, and is now a freelance consultant specialising in e portfolio systems and interoperability. For over ten years he has been closely involved in the e portfolio field, with many projects in the areas of lifelong learning, personal development planning, e-portfolios, and skills, and has played a vital role in the UK and European standards communities in these areas. For several years he has helped to run the JISC CETIS (Joint Information Systems Committee; Centre for Educational Technology & Interoperability Standards) Portfolio community of practice, bringing together portfolio practitioners and developers. Along with his wife, Anna, he has a live interest in ethical development, personal values, and personal identity. They are planning to apply their insights directly to the world of business.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant
Reviews
In this book, Simon Grant draws our attention to the importance of considering values, as well as skills, when envisioning how e-portfolios can aid both in personal and professional development and the process matching people with institutions through which they learn and work. He examines the services needed to develop values and skills in tandem and the important role of critical friends in creating a social environment conducive to such development., Darren Cambridge - Assistant professor of Internet studies and information literacy, George Mason University. Associate director, Inter/National Coalition for Electronic Portfolio Research
Finally! Simple, straight talk that shies away from none of the issues that connect and intertwine with e-portfolios. A matter of fact conversation with the reader, that helps to make sense of the multiple and intertwined issues that spin around e-portfolios. Whatever your curiosity, interest or challenge related to e-portfolios, Simon Grant helps clear the path and broaden your e-portfolio horizon., Samantha Slade – E-portfolio expert, co-founder of percolab
Good information analysis. Useful in process development and implementation. Emphasis on ethical issues links up to personal ownership that needs first priority attention., Wijnand Aalderink and Marij Veugelers – SURF NL Portfolio, Dutch portfolio expert group