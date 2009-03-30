Electronic Portfolios

In this book, Simon Grant draws our attention to the importance of considering values, as well as skills, when envisioning how e-portfolios can aid both in personal and professional development and the process matching people with institutions through which they learn and work. He examines the services needed to develop values and skills in tandem and the important role of critical friends in creating a social environment conducive to such development., Darren Cambridge - Assistant professor of Internet studies and information literacy, George Mason University. Associate director, Inter/National Coalition for Electronic Portfolio Research

Finally! Simple, straight talk that shies away from none of the issues that connect and intertwine with e-portfolios. A matter of fact conversation with the reader, that helps to make sense of the multiple and intertwined issues that spin around e-portfolios. Whatever your curiosity, interest or challenge related to e-portfolios, Simon Grant helps clear the path and broaden your e-portfolio horizon., Samantha Slade – E-portfolio expert, co-founder of percolab

Good information analysis. Useful in process development and implementation. Emphasis on ethical issues links up to personal ownership that needs first priority attention., Wijnand Aalderink and Marij Veugelers – SURF NL Portfolio, Dutch portfolio expert group