Electronic Phase Transitions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444888853, 9780444600394

Electronic Phase Transitions, Volume 32

1st Edition

Editors: Yu.V. Kopaev W. Hanke
eBook ISBN: 9780444600394
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 7th May 1992
Table of Contents

Preface. 1. Self-consistent theory of Anderson localization (D. Vollhardt and P. Wöfle). 2. Spin glasses (D. Sherrington). 3. Ab initio statistical mechanics of structural phase transitions (K.M. Rabe and J.D. Joannopoulos). 4. Stable numerical simulations of models of interacting electrons in condensed-matter physics (E.Y. Loh Jr. and J.E. Gubernatis). 5. Modulated and localized structures of spin density waves in itinerant antiferromagnets (V.V. Tugushev). Author index. Subject index. Cumulative index.

Description

Electronic Phase Transitions deals with topics, which are presently at the forefront of scientific research in modern solid-state theory. Anderson localization, which has fundamental implications in many areas of solid-state physics as well as spin glasses, with its influence on quite different research activities such as neural networks, are two examples that are reviewed in this book. The ab initio statistical mechanics of structural phase transitions is another prime example, where the interplay and connection of two unrelated disciplines of solid-state theory - first principle electronic structure calculations and critical phenomena - has given rise to impressive new insights. Clearly, there is more and more need for accurate, stable numerical simulations of models of interacting electrons, presently discussed with great vigor in connection with high-Tc superconductors where the superconducting transition is close to a magnetic transition, i.e. an antiferromagnetic spin structure. These topics and others are discussed and reviewed by leading experts in the field.

Yu.V. Kopaev Editor

Lebedev Physical Institute, USSR Academy of Sciences, Moscow, USSR

W. Hanke Editor

Universität Hohenheim, Germany

