1st Edition
Electronic Measurement Techniques provides practical information concerning the techniques in electronic measurements and a working knowledge on how to adopt and use the appropriate measuring instruments. SI units are used as the unit of measurement in the book.
The text contains chapters focusing on a variety of measurement techniques. The initial chapter discusses the system of measurements and principles used in electronic measurements. Subsequent chapters cover instruments for direct current measurement, electronic voltmeters, methods for the measurement of alternating currents and potential differences, and measurement of power. Chapters are also devoted to the elaboration of the construction of standards for comparison purposes and the measurement of non-electrical quantities.
Engineers will find the book very useful.
1 Units and Principles of Electrical Measurement
The M.K.S. System of Units
The SI System
Absolute Measurements
Errors of Measurement
Comparison of Electrical Magnitudes
Units of Power
2 Direct Current Instruments
Galvanometers
Damping
Shunts
Choice of a Galvanometer
Direct Reading Instruments
Multirange Instruments
The Ballistic Galvanometer
3 Measurement of D.C. Resistance
The Megger Tester
Ohmmeters
Precision Resistance Measurements
High Resistance Measurement
Measurement of Low Resistance
4 Alternating Current Measurements
Unit Alternating Current
Deflectional Methods
Hot Wire Meters
Thermocouple Meters
Moving Iron Meters
Rectifier Meters
Dynamometer Instruments
Electrostatic Meters
Current Transformers
Impedance Meter
5 Electronic Voltmeters
True r.m.s. Voltmeter
Peak Voltmeter
Anode Bend Meters
Grid Rectifier Meter
Electronic Voltmeters for d.c. Measurements
Negative Feedback
Special Requirements at High Frequencies
Calibration of Electronic Voltmeters
Digital Voltmeters
6 Alternating Current Galvanometers and Oscillographs
Vibration Galvanometers
Moving-Coil Oscillographs
Cathode-Ray Oscilloscope (Focusing — Screens — Magnetic Deflection — Electrostatic Deflection)
Sampling Oscilloscopes
7 Use of the Cathode-Ray Oscilloscope
Cathode-Ray Tube as Voltmeter
Cathode-Ray Tube as Null Indicator
Measurement of Phase Angle
Impedance Measurement
Time Bases
Hard Valve Time Bases
Expanded Time Bases
Synchronisation
Modulation
Crystal Resonators
Response Curves
Damped Oscillations
Magnetic Measurements
Network Analyser
The Spectrum Analyser
Measurement of Time Delay
8 Alternating Current Null Methods
A.C. Potentiometers
A.C. Bridges
Mutual Inductance
Special Types of Bridge (Wien — Schering — Hay — Maxwell — Owen — Heaviside-Campbell — Anderson)
Transformer Turns Ratio Bridge
Transformers for a.c. Bridges
Thermal Comparator Method
Admittance Bridges
Further Applications of Null Methods
Transformer Ratio Arm Bridge
9 Frequency Measurement
Fundamental Unit
The Multivibrator
Negative-Resistance Oscillators
Tuning Fork Oscillator
Feedback Oscillator
Electron-Coupled Oscillators
Crystal Oscillators
The Wobbly Oscillator or Wobbulator
R-C Sinusoidal Oscillator
Measurement of Interpolation
Bridge Methods
Modulation of Oscillators
Lecher
Wires
Temperature Control
Lissajous Figures
Frequency Comparison
Digital Frequency Meters
10 Resonance Methods of Measuring L, C, R and Q.
Capacitance by Substitution Method
Inductance of Tuning Coils
Distributed or Self-Capacitance
Measurement of Small Capacitances
High-Frequency Resistance
Q Measurements
11 Measurements on Transistors and Integrated Circuits
The Ic/Vce Characteristic
Current Gain a'
TheIb/Vbe Characteristic
Leakage Current I'co
Cut-Off Frequency f'c
Resistance Tests
Use of the Cathode-Ray Tube
Hybrid or h Parameters
Bridge Measurements
High-Frequency Parameters
Integrated Circuits
Measurements in Integrated Circuits
12 Measurement of Power
A.C. Power
Dynamometer Wattmeters
Induction Meters
Three-Ammeter Method
Three-Phase Power
A.F. and h.f. Power
Valve Wattmeters
Three-Ammeter Method for h.f.
Power Output and Power Level
Peak Power
Bolometric and Calorimetric Methods
Use of Cathode-Ray Tube
13 Signal Generators
Test Oscillators
Standard Signal Generators
V.H.F. Signal Generators
Use of Signal Generators
Measurement of Conversion Conductance
Measurement of Oscillator Harmonic Response
Measurements on Detectors
Factory Testing of Radio Receivers
Routine Tests
Attenuators
14 Magnetic and Dielectric Measurements
Use of Deflection Magnetometer
Vibration Magnetometer
Determination of HQ
Relation Between Magnetising Force and Intensity of Magnetisation
Flux Measurement
Magnetic Susceptibility Measurements
Forces on Materials in an Electric Field
Testing of Permanent Magnet Materials
Measurement of Permittivity at High Frequencies
Theory of the Grassot Fluxmeter
15 Measurements on A.F. Amplifiers
Audio-Frequency Amplifiers
Measurements of Overall Characteristics
Forms of Distortion
Frequency Response
Transient Distortion
Phase Distortion
Non-Linear Distortion
Methods of Measuring Distortion
Square-Wave Generator
Distortion Measurements using Sine Waves
16 Measurements at Very High Frequencies
Waveguide Modes
Cut-Off Frequency
Cavity Resonators
Bolometers
Correction of Mismatch in a Waveguide
Waveguide Attenuators
Generation of Microwave Frequencies
17 Standards for Comparison Purposes
Temperature Compensation
Inductance
Capacitance
Resistance
Frequency Standards
Standard Cells
18 Measurements of Non-Electrical Quantities
Measurement of pH
Stroboscopic Techniques
Single Action Time Metering
The Drimeter
Servomechanisms using Electronic Links
Computers
Index
