Electronic Measurement Techniques provides practical information concerning the techniques in electronic measurements and a working knowledge on how to adopt and use the appropriate measuring instruments. SI units are used as the unit of measurement in the book.

The text contains chapters focusing on a variety of measurement techniques. The initial chapter discusses the system of measurements and principles used in electronic measurements. Subsequent chapters cover instruments for direct current measurement, electronic voltmeters, methods for the measurement of alternating currents and potential differences, and measurement of power. Chapters are also devoted to the elaboration of the construction of standards for comparison purposes and the measurement of non-electrical quantities.

Engineers will find the book very useful.