Electronic Measurement Techniques - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408700900, 9781483279879

Electronic Measurement Techniques

1st Edition

Authors: D. F. A. Edwards
eBook ISBN: 9781483279879
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 390
Description

Electronic Measurement Techniques provides practical information concerning the techniques in electronic measurements and a working knowledge on how to adopt and use the appropriate measuring instruments. SI units are used as the unit of measurement in the book.

The text contains chapters focusing on a variety of measurement techniques. The initial chapter discusses the system of measurements and principles used in electronic measurements. Subsequent chapters cover instruments for direct current measurement, electronic voltmeters, methods for the measurement of alternating currents and potential differences, and measurement of power. Chapters are also devoted to the elaboration of the construction of standards for comparison purposes and the measurement of non-electrical quantities.

Engineers will find the book very useful.

Table of Contents


1 Units and Principles of Electrical Measurement

Introduction

The M.K.S. System of Units

The SI System

Absolute Measurements

Errors of Measurement

Comparison of Electrical Magnitudes

Units of Power

2 Direct Current Instruments

Galvanometers

Damping

Shunts

Choice of a Galvanometer

Direct Reading Instruments

Multirange Instruments

The Ballistic Galvanometer

3 Measurement of D.C. Resistance

Introduction

The Megger Tester

Ohmmeters

Precision Resistance Measurements

High Resistance Measurement

Measurement of Low Resistance

4 Alternating Current Measurements

Unit Alternating Current

Deflectional Methods

Hot Wire Meters

Thermocouple Meters

Moving Iron Meters

Rectifier Meters

Dynamometer Instruments

Electrostatic Meters

Current Transformers

Impedance Meter

5 Electronic Voltmeters

Introduction

True r.m.s. Voltmeter

Peak Voltmeter

Anode Bend Meters

Grid Rectifier Meter

Electronic Voltmeters for d.c. Measurements

Negative Feedback

Special Requirements at High Frequencies

Calibration of Electronic Voltmeters

Digital Voltmeters

6 Alternating Current Galvanometers and Oscillographs

Vibration Galvanometers

Moving-Coil Oscillographs

Cathode-Ray Oscilloscope (Focusing — Screens — Magnetic Deflection — Electrostatic Deflection)

Sampling Oscilloscopes

7 Use of the Cathode-Ray Oscilloscope

Cathode-Ray Tube as Voltmeter

Cathode-Ray Tube as Null Indicator

Measurement of Phase Angle

Impedance Measurement

Time Bases

Hard Valve Time Bases

Expanded Time Bases

Synchronisation

Modulation

Crystal Resonators

Response Curves

Damped Oscillations

Magnetic Measurements

Network Analyser

The Spectrum Analyser

Measurement of Time Delay

8 Alternating Current Null Methods

Introduction

A.C. Potentiometers

A.C. Bridges

Mutual Inductance

Special Types of Bridge (Wien — Schering — Hay — Maxwell — Owen — Heaviside-Campbell — Anderson)

Transformer Turns Ratio Bridge

Transformers for a.c. Bridges

Thermal Comparator Method

Admittance Bridges

Further Applications of Null Methods

Transformer Ratio Arm Bridge

9 Frequency Measurement

Introduction

Fundamental Unit

The Multivibrator

Negative-Resistance Oscillators

Tuning Fork Oscillator

Feedback Oscillator

Electron-Coupled Oscillators

Crystal Oscillators

The Wobbly Oscillator or Wobbulator

R-C Sinusoidal Oscillator

Measurement of Interpolation

Bridge Methods

Modulation of Oscillators

Lecher

Wires

Temperature Control

Lissajous Figures

Frequency Comparison

Digital Frequency Meters

10 Resonance Methods of Measuring L, C, R and Q.

Capacitance by Substitution Method

Inductance of Tuning Coils

Distributed or Self-Capacitance

Measurement of Small Capacitances

High-Frequency Resistance

Q Measurements

11 Measurements on Transistors and Integrated Circuits

Introduction

The Ic/Vce Characteristic

Current Gain a'

TheIb/Vbe Characteristic

Leakage Current I'co

Cut-Off Frequency f'c

Resistance Tests

Use of the Cathode-Ray Tube

Hybrid or h Parameters

Bridge Measurements

High-Frequency Parameters

Integrated Circuits

Measurements in Integrated Circuits

12 Measurement of Power

A.C. Power

Dynamometer Wattmeters

Induction Meters

Three-Ammeter Method

Three-Phase Power

A.F. and h.f. Power

Valve Wattmeters

Three-Ammeter Method for h.f.

Power Output and Power Level

Peak Power

Bolometric and Calorimetric Methods

Use of Cathode-Ray Tube

13 Signal Generators

Introduction

Test Oscillators

Standard Signal Generators

V.H.F. Signal Generators

Use of Signal Generators

Measurement of Conversion Conductance

Measurement of Oscillator Harmonic Response

Measurements on Detectors

Factory Testing of Radio Receivers

Routine Tests

Attenuators

14 Magnetic and Dielectric Measurements

Introduction

Use of Deflection Magnetometer

Vibration Magnetometer

Determination of HQ

Relation Between Magnetising Force and Intensity of Magnetisation

Flux Measurement

Magnetic Susceptibility Measurements

Forces on Materials in an Electric Field

Testing of Permanent Magnet Materials

Measurement of Permittivity at High Frequencies

Appendix

Theory of the Grassot Fluxmeter

15 Measurements on A.F. Amplifiers

Audio-Frequency Amplifiers

Measurements of Overall Characteristics

Forms of Distortion

Frequency Response

Transient Distortion

Phase Distortion

Non-Linear Distortion

Methods of Measuring Distortion

Square-Wave Generator

Distortion Measurements using Sine Waves

16 Measurements at Very High Frequencies

Waveguide Modes

Cut-Off Frequency

Cavity Resonators

Bolometers

Correction of Mismatch in a Waveguide

Waveguide Attenuators

Generation of Microwave Frequencies

17 Standards for Comparison Purposes

Introduction

Temperature Compensation

Inductance

Capacitance

Resistance

Frequency Standards

Standard Cells

18 Measurements of Non-Electrical Quantities

Measurement of pH

Stroboscopic Techniques

Single Action Time Metering

The Drimeter

Servomechanisms using Electronic Links

Computers

Index

Details

No. of pages:
390
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483279879

