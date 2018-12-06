Electronic Materials
1st Edition
Principles and Applied Science
Mechanical and thermal properties are reviewed and electrical and magnetic properties are emphasized. Basics of symmetry and internal structure of crystals and the main properties of metals, dielectrics, semiconductors, and magnetic materials are discussed. The theory and modern experimental data are presented, as well as the specifications of materials that are necessary for practical application in electronics. The modern state of research in nanophysics of metals, magnetic materials, dielectrics and semiconductors is taken into account, with particular attention to the influence of structure on the physical properties of nano-materials.
The book uses simplified mathematical treatment of theories, while emphasis is placed on the basic concepts of physical phenomena in electronic materials. Most chapters are devoted to the advanced scientific and technological problems of electronic materials; in addition, some new insights into theoretical facts relevant to technical devices are presented.
Electronic Materials is an essential reference for newcomers to the field of electronics, providing a fundamental understanding of important basic and advanced concepts in electronic materials science.
- Provides important overview of the fundamentals of electronic materials properties significant for device applications along with advanced and applied concepts essential to those working in the field of electronics
- Takes a simplified and mathematical approach to theories essential to the understanding of electronic materials and summarizes important takeaways at the end of each chapter
- Interweaves modern experimental data and research in topics such as nanophysics, nanomaterials and dielectrics
Graduate students, new researchers and professionals in electronics, materials science and solid state physics
Part I: Structure, main properties, metals, magnetics
Preface
Introduction
I.1. Research facilities
I.2. Electronics materials in general physics
I.3. Comments on theoretical approaches
I.4. First example: extralarge parameters of material
1.5. Second example: giant effects
1. Electronics materials structure
1.1. Atomic bonding in metals, semiconductors and dielectrics
1.2. Symmetry of crystals, textures and composites
1.3. Basic structures and defects in lattice
1.4. Quasicrystals and nanomaterials
1.5. Summary
2. Mechanical properties of solids
2.1. Mechanical stress and strain tensors
2.2. Elastic stiffness and compliance
2.3. Elastic waves in crystals and films
2.4. Summary
3. Thermal properties of solids
3.1. Basic thermodynamic relations
3.2. Thermal expansion of solids
3.3. Heat capacity in crystals
3.4. Thermal conductivity of solids
3.5. Summary
4. Quasi-particles in solids
4.1. Different movements processes in solids
4.2. Features of quasi-particles statistics
4.3. Photons
4.4. Phonons
4.5. Magnons
4.6. Electrons in atoms and in crystals
4.7. Summary
5. Metals
Defining features of metals
5.1. Electrical conductivity of metals
5.2. Thermal and mechanical properties of metals
5.3. Electronic properties of metals and Fermi surface
Mechanisms of electrons scattering in metals
5.4. Special electronic states in metals
5.5. Superconductivity in metals and alloys
5.6. Summary
6. Magnetics
6.1. Basic definitions
6.2. Disordered magnetics
6.3. Ferro-, antiferro- and ferrimagnetism
6.4. Nanomagnetic materials
6.5. Summary
Part II: Semiconductors, dielectrics, phase transitions
Preface
7. Semiconductors
7.1. Classification of semiconductors
7.2. Fundamentals of band theory of semiconductors
7.3. Intrinsic and extrinsic semiconductors
7.4. Kinetic processes in semiconductors
7.5. Optical phenomena in semiconductors
7.6. Semiconductors in magnetic fields
7.7. Summary
8. Dielectrics-insulators
8.1. Main features of dielectrics
8.2. Macroscopic description of polarization
8.3. Different mechanisms of polarization
8.4. Optical and far-infrared polarizations
8.5. Thermally activated polarizations
8.6. Clausius-Mosotti-Lorentz equation
8.7. Dynamics of electrical polarization
8.8. Dielectric losses and dielectric spectroscopy
8.9. Electroconductivity in dielectrics
8.10. Electrical breakdown
8.11. Summary
9. Active dielectrics
9.1. Simplified description of various effects
9.2. Piezoelectric effect
9.3. Inverse piezoelectric effect
9.4. Electromechanical coupling in piezoelectrics
9.5. Electrostriction
9.6. Pyroelectrics and electrets
9.7. High-permittivity dielectrics and paraelectrics
9.8. Ferroelectrics and antiferroelecrics
9.9. Ferrielecrics and ferroelastics
9.10. Nonlinearity of ferroelectrics and paraelectrics
9.11. Interdependence of different effects in polar crystals
9.12. Summary
10. Phase transitions
10.1. Phase transitions of first and second order
10.2. Physical meaning of ordering parameter
10.3. Phase transitions with anomalies in dielectric properties
10.4. Phase transitions with anomalies in conductivity
10.5. Phase transitions in liquid crystals
10.6. Summary
Yuriy Poplavko
Dr Poplavko has been teaching electronic materials science topics for the past 40 years in the Ukraine, Portugal and South Korea. During his time at the National Technical University of Ukraine he has developed several courses in materials science and physics and has published more than 20 scientific books and manuals (4 books in English, 6 books in Russian, and 10 books in Ukrainian) on dielectrics, polar crystals, ferroelectrics, and many others. Dr Poplavko is also a renowned expert in the physics of ferroelectrics and dielectrics, known primarily for his efforts in discovering the research method microwave dielectric spectroscopy.
Professor of Microelectronics, Electronics faculty, Microelectronics department, Department of National Technical University of Ukraine, Igor Sikorsky Kiev Polytechnic Institute