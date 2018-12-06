Mechanical and thermal properties are reviewed and electrical and magnetic properties are emphasized. Basics of symmetry and internal structure of crystals and the main properties of metals, dielectrics, semiconductors, and magnetic materials are discussed. The theory and modern experimental data are presented, as well as the specifications of materials that are necessary for practical application in electronics. The modern state of research in nanophysics of metals, magnetic materials, dielectrics and semiconductors is taken into account, with particular attention to the influence of structure on the physical properties of nano-materials.

The book uses simplified mathematical treatment of theories, while emphasis is placed on the basic concepts of physical phenomena in electronic materials. Most chapters are devoted to the advanced scientific and technological problems of electronic materials; in addition, some new insights into theoretical facts relevant to technical devices are presented.

Electronic Materials is an essential reference for newcomers to the field of electronics, providing a fundamental understanding of important basic and advanced concepts in electronic materials science.