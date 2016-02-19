Electronic Inventions and Discoveries - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080293547, 9781483145211

Electronic Inventions and Discoveries

3rd Edition

Electronics from Its Earliest Beginnings to the Present Day

Authors: G. W. A. Dummer
eBook ISBN: 9781483145211
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 244
Description

Electronic Inventions and Discoveries: Electronics from Its Earliest Beginnings to the Present Day provides a summary of the development of the whole field of electronics. Organized into 13 chapters, the book covers and reviews the history of electronics as a whole and its aspects. The opening chapter covers the beginnings of electronics, while the next chapter discusses the development of components, transistors, and integrated circuits. The third chapter tackles the expansion of electronics and its effects on industry. The succeeding chapters discuss the history of the aspects of electronics, such as audio and sound reproduction, radio and telecommunications, radar, television, computers, robotics, information technology, and industrial and other applications. Chapter 10 provides a lists of electronic inventions according to subject, while Chapter 11 provides a concise description of each invention by date order. Chapter 12 enumerates the inventors of electronic devices. The last chapter provides a list of books about inventions and inventors. This book will appeal to readers who are curious about the development of electronics throughout history.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1 The Beginning of Electronics

Chapter 2 The Development of Components, Transistors and Integrated Circuits

Chapter 3 The Expansion of Electronics and Its Effect on Industry

Chapter 4 A Concise History of Audio and Sound Reproduction

Chapter 5 A Concise History of Radio and Telecommunications

Chapter 6 A Concise History of Radar

Chapter 7 A Concise History of Television

Chapter 8 A Concise History of Computers, Robotics and Information Technology

Chapter 9 A Concise History of Industrial and Other Applications

Chapter 10 List of Inventions by Subject

Chapter 11 A Concise Description of Each Invention in Date Order

Chapter 12 List of Inventors

Chapter 13 List of Books on Inventions and Inventors

Index

No. of pages:
244
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483145211

About the Author

G. W. A. Dummer

Affiliations and Expertise

Malvern Wells, UK

