Electronic Inventions and Discoveries
3rd Edition
Electronics from Its Earliest Beginnings to the Present Day
Description
Electronic Inventions and Discoveries: Electronics from Its Earliest Beginnings to the Present Day provides a summary of the development of the whole field of electronics. Organized into 13 chapters, the book covers and reviews the history of electronics as a whole and its aspects. The opening chapter covers the beginnings of electronics, while the next chapter discusses the development of components, transistors, and integrated circuits. The third chapter tackles the expansion of electronics and its effects on industry. The succeeding chapters discuss the history of the aspects of electronics, such as audio and sound reproduction, radio and telecommunications, radar, television, computers, robotics, information technology, and industrial and other applications. Chapter 10 provides a lists of electronic inventions according to subject, while Chapter 11 provides a concise description of each invention by date order. Chapter 12 enumerates the inventors of electronic devices. The last chapter provides a list of books about inventions and inventors. This book will appeal to readers who are curious about the development of electronics throughout history.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 The Beginning of Electronics
Chapter 2 The Development of Components, Transistors and Integrated Circuits
Chapter 3 The Expansion of Electronics and Its Effect on Industry
Chapter 4 A Concise History of Audio and Sound Reproduction
Chapter 5 A Concise History of Radio and Telecommunications
Chapter 6 A Concise History of Radar
Chapter 7 A Concise History of Television
Chapter 8 A Concise History of Computers, Robotics and Information Technology
Chapter 9 A Concise History of Industrial and Other Applications
Chapter 10 List of Inventions by Subject
Chapter 11 A Concise Description of Each Invention in Date Order
Chapter 12 List of Inventors
Chapter 13 List of Books on Inventions and Inventors
Index
About the Author
G. W. A. Dummer
