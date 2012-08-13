Learn important front office, back office, and clinical EHR skills — all from one book! Using detailed pictures and easy-to follow explanations, this helpful resource teaches you how to perform a wide range of tasks using modern medical office software and electronic health records (EHRs). Specifically, you’ll learn how to add new patients, schedule appointments, contact providers, discharge patients, process referrals, bill, code, process refunds, chart patient data, and much more to fully prepare you for work in today’s medical office environment. Includes online access to Medtrak Systems.