Electronic Health Records

1st Edition

Understanding the Medical Office Workflow

Authors: Rick Schanhals
eBook ISBN: 9781455750238
eBook ISBN: 9781455775354
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 13th August 2012
Page Count: 544
Description

Learn important front office, back office, and clinical EHR skills — all from one book! Using detailed pictures and easy-to follow explanations, this helpful resource teaches you how to perform a wide range of tasks using modern medical office software and electronic health records (EHRs). Specifically, you’ll learn how to add new patients, schedule appointments, contact providers, discharge patients, process referrals, bill, code, process refunds, chart patient data, and much more to fully prepare you for work in today’s medical office environment. Includes online access to Medtrak Systems.

Key Features

  • Start-to-finish overview of the medical clinic workflow provides a step-by-step guide to the patient process, from check-in to check-out, and everything in between.

  • Access to MedTrak — an online electronic health record (EHR) and practice management program.

  • Four appendices with case studies offer extra practice in four designated areas of the medical office: Front Desk, Clinical, Administrative and Charting, and Billing and Coding.

  • Introductory chapter on the Electronic Health Record presents great background information on the history and other important information about the electronic health record.

  • Do This! boxes feature clear, concise instructions to effectively and successfully work through the book without getting overwhelmed and anxious about working with the software.

  • Built-in checkpoints throughout the book ensure that you are completing the right steps and in the correct order.

  • Screenshots throughout every chapter provide a great visual demonstration of the step-by-step set-up of this book.

  • Chapter on Refunds discusses some of the nuances that is associated with patient billing, providing a helpful practical approach to how real-world medical offices function.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to the Electronic Health Record

  2. Medical Clinic Workflow

  3. Adding Patients

  4. Helpful Tips and Navigation

  5. Attaching Payers to a Patient

  6. Scheduling

  7. Patient Registration

  8. Clinic Status Screen

  9. Nursing Intake

  10. Initial Contact (Physician)

  11. Open Orders Processing

  12. Out the Door (Overview)

  13. Additional Orders (Physician)

  14. Referrals (Physician)

  15. Diagnosing (Physician)

  16. Patient History and Physical Exam (Physician)

  17. Prescribing (Physician)

  18. Aftercare Instructions (Physician)

  19. Evaluation and Management (Physician)

  20. Nursing Discharge

  21. Payment Collection (Front Desk)

  22. Pending Results

  23. Unbilled Charges

  24. Posting Charges to a Bill

  25. Printing Bills

  26. Payment Processing

  27. Accounts Receivable

  28. Collection Activity

  29. Refunds

Appendix A: Front Desk Case Studies

Appendix B: Clinical Case Studies

Appendix C: Administrative and Charting Case Studies

Appendix D: Billing and Coding Case Studies

Index

About the Author

Rick Schanhals

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan, College of Engineering President, MedTrak Systems, Inc. North Muskegon, Michigan

