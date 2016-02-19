Electronic Engineering Applications of Two–Port Networks
1st Edition
Applied Electricity and Electronics Division
Description
Electronic Engineering Applications of Two-Port Networks aims to present the method of developing two-port theory to form the basis of a course on linear electronic systems. This book specifically presents topics on small-signal parameters; two-port models; small-signal analysis of the common-emitter amplifier; and general analysis of small-signal amplifier performance. A chapter is devoted to discussing topics on tandem connections of two ports, which is followed by exercises on matrix reduction. This text also tackles basic feedback connections, feedback amplifiers, and feedback oscillators. The application of the feedback systems is then examined. This book concludes by explaining the capacitive effects on transistor performance. This text will be beneficial to students and experts in the field of electronics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
1. Small-signal Parameters
1.1. Characteristic Curves
1.2. Evaluation of Incremental Parameters
1.3. Symbols Representing Variables
1.4. Small-signal Diagrams
1.5. Equivalent Networks
Exercises
2. Two-port Models
2.1. Active Two-port Representation
2.2. Matrix Notation
2.3. Application of Two-port Representation
2.4. The Interchange of Two-port Parameters
2.5. Signal Flow Graphs of Two Ports
Exercises
3. Small-signal Analysis of the Common-emitter Amplifier
3.1. The Common-emitter Amplifier
3.2. Amplifier Operation Described by the Terminated Two Port
3.3. Use of Determinants to Find Terminated wTo-port Expressions
3.4. Plotting Performance Curves
3.5. Frequency Response Curves Using Straight-line Approximations
3.6. Representation of Second-order Systems
Exercises
4. General Analysis of Small-signal Amplifier Performance
4.1. The Floating Matrix
4.2. Common-emitter Parameters
4.3. Common-collector Parameters
4.5. Comparison of Amplifier Performance of the Three Basic Connections
4.4. Common-base Operation
Exercises
5. Tandem Connections of Two Ports
5.1. Passive Two Ports
5.2. Example
5.3. Matrix Multiplication
5.4. Interpretation of “a” Parameters
5.5. Tandem Connection of Electronic Devices
5.6. Analysis of a Two-stage Amplifier
5.7. Emitter-coupled Amplifier
5.8. Compound Transistor Connection
5.9. Cascode Amplifier
5.10. The Augmented Emitter Follower
5.11. Multistage Amplifier Analysis
Exercises
6. Matrix Reduction
Exercises
7. Basic Feedback Connections
7.1. Introduction
7.2. The Fundamental Feedback Connections
7.3. Incompatible Connections
Exercises
8. Feedback Amplifiers
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Parallel-parallel Feedback
8.3. Series-series Feedback
8.4. Series-series and Parallel-parallel Systems as Voltage Amplifiers
8.5. Series-parallel Feedback
8.6. Parallel-series Feedback
8.7. Forward Parameter Magnitude Requirement
8.8. Fundamental Transistor Connections
Exercises
9. Applications of Feedback Systems
9.1. Computing Amplifier Configuration
9.2. The Electronic Integrator
9.3. The Electronic Differentiator
9.4. Active Filters
Exercises
10. Feedback Oscillators
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Sinusoidal Generators
10.3. Frequency-determining Networks
10.4. Condition for Oscillation
10.5. Impedance form of the Hartley Oscillator
10.6. Transfer Matrix Condition for Oscillation
Exercises
11. Capacitive Effects on Transistor Performance
11.1. Introduction
11.2. The Effect of the Coupling Capacitor
11.3. Effect of the Emitter by-pass Capacitor
11.4. High-frequency Performance
Exercises
Outline Solutions to Exercises
Appendixes
1. Determinant Relationships
2. Principal Symbols and Suffixes
3. Two-port Tables
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483187747
About the Author
H. B. Gatland
About the Editor
P. Hammond
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southampton