Electronic Engineering Applications of Two-Port Networks aims to present the method of developing two-port theory to form the basis of a course on linear electronic systems. This book specifically presents topics on small-signal parameters; two-port models; small-signal analysis of the common-emitter amplifier; and general analysis of small-signal amplifier performance. A chapter is devoted to discussing topics on tandem connections of two ports, which is followed by exercises on matrix reduction. This text also tackles basic feedback connections, feedback amplifiers, and feedback oscillators. The application of the feedback systems is then examined. This book concludes by explaining the capacitive effects on transistor performance. This text will be beneficial to students and experts in the field of electronics.

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

1. Small-signal Parameters

1.1. Characteristic Curves

1.2. Evaluation of Incremental Parameters

1.3. Symbols Representing Variables

1.4. Small-signal Diagrams

1.5. Equivalent Networks

Exercises

2. Two-port Models

2.1. Active Two-port Representation

2.2. Matrix Notation

2.3. Application of Two-port Representation

2.4. The Interchange of Two-port Parameters

2.5. Signal Flow Graphs of Two Ports

Exercises

3. Small-signal Analysis of the Common-emitter Amplifier

3.1. The Common-emitter Amplifier

3.2. Amplifier Operation Described by the Terminated Two Port

3.3. Use of Determinants to Find Terminated wTo-port Expressions

3.4. Plotting Performance Curves

3.5. Frequency Response Curves Using Straight-line Approximations

3.6. Representation of Second-order Systems

Exercises

4. General Analysis of Small-signal Amplifier Performance

4.1. The Floating Matrix

4.2. Common-emitter Parameters

4.3. Common-collector Parameters

4.5. Comparison of Amplifier Performance of the Three Basic Connections

4.4. Common-base Operation

Exercises

5. Tandem Connections of Two Ports

5.1. Passive Two Ports

5.2. Example

5.3. Matrix Multiplication

5.4. Interpretation of “a” Parameters

5.5. Tandem Connection of Electronic Devices

5.6. Analysis of a Two-stage Amplifier

5.7. Emitter-coupled Amplifier

5.8. Compound Transistor Connection

5.9. Cascode Amplifier

5.10. The Augmented Emitter Follower

5.11. Multistage Amplifier Analysis

Exercises

6. Matrix Reduction

Exercises

7. Basic Feedback Connections

7.1. Introduction

7.2. The Fundamental Feedback Connections

7.3. Incompatible Connections

Exercises

8. Feedback Amplifiers

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Parallel-parallel Feedback

8.3. Series-series Feedback

8.4. Series-series and Parallel-parallel Systems as Voltage Amplifiers

8.5. Series-parallel Feedback

8.6. Parallel-series Feedback

8.7. Forward Parameter Magnitude Requirement

8.8. Fundamental Transistor Connections

Exercises

9. Applications of Feedback Systems

9.1. Computing Amplifier Configuration

9.2. The Electronic Integrator

9.3. The Electronic Differentiator

9.4. Active Filters

Exercises

10. Feedback Oscillators

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Sinusoidal Generators

10.3. Frequency-determining Networks

10.4. Condition for Oscillation

10.5. Impedance form of the Hartley Oscillator

10.6. Transfer Matrix Condition for Oscillation

Exercises

11. Capacitive Effects on Transistor Performance

11.1. Introduction

11.2. The Effect of the Coupling Capacitor

11.3. Effect of the Emitter by-pass Capacitor

11.4. High-frequency Performance

Exercises

Outline Solutions to Exercises

Appendixes

1. Determinant Relationships

2. Principal Symbols and Suffixes

3. Two-port Tables

Bibliography

Index