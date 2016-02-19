Electronic Engineering Applications of Two-Port Networks details the application of two-port theory in forming the basis of an analysis of linear electronic systems. The title first deals with the small-signal parameters, and then proceeds to talking about two-port models. Next, the selection covers the small-signal analysis of the common-emitter amplifiers and general analysis of small-signal amplifier performance. The text also discusses the tandem connections of two ports, along with matrix reduction and basic feedback connection. The eight chapter covers feedback amplifiers, while the ninth chapter tackles the applications of feedback systems. The last chapter deals with feedback oscillators. The book will be of great use to students of electronic engineering. The text will also serve professional engineers as a reference.