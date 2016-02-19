Electronic Engineering Applications of Two-Port Networks
1st Edition
Applied Electricity and Electronics Division
Electronic Engineering Applications of Two-Port Networks details the application of two-port theory in forming the basis of an analysis of linear electronic systems. The title first deals with the small-signal parameters, and then proceeds to talking about two-port models. Next, the selection covers the small-signal analysis of the common-emitter amplifiers and general analysis of small-signal amplifier performance. The text also discusses the tandem connections of two ports, along with matrix reduction and basic feedback connection. The eight chapter covers feedback amplifiers, while the ninth chapter tackles the applications of feedback systems. The last chapter deals with feedback oscillators. The book will be of great use to students of electronic engineering. The text will also serve professional engineers as a reference.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
1. Small-Signal Parameters
1.1. Characteristic Curves
1.2. Evaluation of Incremental Parameters
1.3. Symbols Representing Variables
1.4. Small-Signal Diagrams
1.5. Equivalent Networks
Exercises
2. Two-Port Models
2.1. Active Two-Port Representation
2.2. Matrix Notation
2.3. Application of Two-Port Representation
2.4. The Interchange of Two-Port Parameters
2.5. Signal Flow Graphs of Two Ports
Exercises
3. Small-Signal Analysis of the Common-Emitter Amplifier
3.1. The Common-Emitter Amplifier
3.2. Amplifier Operation Described by the Terminated Two Port
3.3. Use of Determinants to Find Terminated Two-Port Expressions
3.4. Plotting Performance Curves
3.5. Frequency Response Curves Using Straight-Line Approximations
3.6. Representation of Second-Order Systems
Exercises
4. General Analysis of Small-Signal Amplifier Performance
4.1. The Floating Matrix
4.2. Common-Emitter Parameters
4.3. Common-Collector Parameters
4.4. Common-Base Operation
4.5. Comparison of Amplifier Performance of the Three Basic Connections
Exercises
5. Tandem Connections of Two Ports
5.1. Passive Two Ports
5.2. Example
5.3. Matrix Multiplication
5.4. Interpretation of "A" Parameters
5.5. Tandem Connection of Electronic Devices
5.6. Analysis of A Two-Stage Amplifier
5.7. Emitter-Coupled Amplifier
5.8. Compound Transistor Connection
5.9. Cascode Amplifier
5.10. The Augmented Emitter Follower
5.11. Multistage Amplifier Analysis
Exercises
6. Matrix Reduction
Exercises
7. Basic Feedback Connections
7.1 Introduction
7.2. The Fundamental Feedback Connections
7.5. Incompatible Connections
Exercises
8. Feedback Amplifiers
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Parallel-Parallel Feedback
8.3. Series-Series Feedback
8.4. Series-Series and Parallel-Parallel Systems As Voltage Amplifiers
8.5. Series-Parallel Feedback
8.6. Parallel-Series Feedback
8.7. Forward Parameter Magnitude Requirement
8.8. Fundamental Transistor Connections
Exercises
9. Applications of Feedback Systems
9.1. Computing Amplifier Configuration
9.2. The Electronic Integrator
9.3. The Electronic Differentiator
9.4. Active
Exercises
10. Feedback Oscillators
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Sinusoidal Generators
10.3. Frequency-Determining Networks
10.4. Condition for Oscillation
10.5. Impedance Form of the Hartley Oscillator
10.6. Transfer Matrix Condition for Oscillation
Exercises
11. Capacitive Effects on Transistor Performance
11.1. Introduction
11.2. The Effect of the Coupling Capacitor
11.3. Effect of the Emitter By-Pass Capacitor
11.4. High-Frequency Performance
Exercises
Outline Solutions to Exercises
Appendixes
1. Determinant Relationships
2. Principal Symbols and Suffixes
3. Two-Port Tables
Bibliography
Index
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483187358