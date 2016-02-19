Electronic Engineering Applications of Two-Port Networks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080180694, 9781483187358

Electronic Engineering Applications of Two-Port Networks

1st Edition

Applied Electricity and Electronics Division

Authors: H. B. Gatland
eBook ISBN: 9781483187358
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 340
Description

Electronic Engineering Applications of Two-Port Networks details the application of two-port theory in forming the basis of an analysis of linear electronic systems. The title first deals with the small-signal parameters, and then proceeds to talking about two-port models. Next, the selection covers the small-signal analysis of the common-emitter amplifiers and general analysis of small-signal amplifier performance. The text also discusses the tandem connections of two ports, along with matrix reduction and basic feedback connection. The eight chapter covers feedback amplifiers, while the ninth chapter tackles the applications of feedback systems. The last chapter deals with feedback oscillators. The book will be of great use to students of electronic engineering. The text will also serve professional engineers as a reference.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

1. Small-Signal Parameters

1.1. Characteristic Curves

1.2. Evaluation of Incremental Parameters

1.3. Symbols Representing Variables

1.4. Small-Signal Diagrams

1.5. Equivalent Networks

Exercises

2. Two-Port Models

2.1. Active Two-Port Representation

2.2. Matrix Notation

2.3. Application of Two-Port Representation

2.4. The Interchange of Two-Port Parameters

2.5. Signal Flow Graphs of Two Ports

Exercises

3. Small-Signal Analysis of the Common-Emitter Amplifier

3.1. The Common-Emitter Amplifier

3.2. Amplifier Operation Described by the Terminated Two Port

3.3. Use of Determinants to Find Terminated Two-Port Expressions

3.4. Plotting Performance Curves

3.5. Frequency Response Curves Using Straight-Line Approximations

3.6. Representation of Second-Order Systems

Exercises

4. General Analysis of Small-Signal Amplifier Performance

4.1. The Floating Matrix

4.2. Common-Emitter Parameters

4.3. Common-Collector Parameters

4.4. Common-Base Operation

4.5. Comparison of Amplifier Performance of the Three Basic Connections

Exercises

5. Tandem Connections of Two Ports

5.1. Passive Two Ports

5.2. Example

5.3. Matrix Multiplication

5.4. Interpretation of "A" Parameters

5.5. Tandem Connection of Electronic Devices

5.6. Analysis of A Two-Stage Amplifier

5.7. Emitter-Coupled Amplifier

5.8. Compound Transistor Connection

5.9. Cascode Amplifier

5.10. The Augmented Emitter Follower

5.11. Multistage Amplifier Analysis

Exercises

6. Matrix Reduction

Exercises

7. Basic Feedback Connections

7.1 Introduction

7.2. The Fundamental Feedback Connections

7.5. Incompatible Connections

Exercises

8. Feedback Amplifiers

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Parallel-Parallel Feedback

8.3. Series-Series Feedback

8.4. Series-Series and Parallel-Parallel Systems As Voltage Amplifiers

8.5. Series-Parallel Feedback

8.6. Parallel-Series Feedback

8.7. Forward Parameter Magnitude Requirement

8.8. Fundamental Transistor Connections

Exercises

9. Applications of Feedback Systems

9.1. Computing Amplifier Configuration

9.2. The Electronic Integrator

9.3. The Electronic Differentiator

9.4. Active

Exercises

10. Feedback Oscillators

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Sinusoidal Generators

10.3. Frequency-Determining Networks

10.4. Condition for Oscillation

10.5. Impedance Form of the Hartley Oscillator

10.6. Transfer Matrix Condition for Oscillation

Exercises

11. Capacitive Effects on Transistor Performance

11.1. Introduction

11.2. The Effect of the Coupling Capacitor

11.3. Effect of the Emitter By-Pass Capacitor

11.4. High-Frequency Performance

Exercises

Outline Solutions to Exercises

Appendixes

1. Determinant Relationships

2. Principal Symbols and Suffixes

3. Two-Port Tables

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

H. B. Gatland

