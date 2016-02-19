Electronic Diagrams is a ready reference and general guide to systems and circuit planning and in the preparation of diagrams for both newcomers and the more experienced. This book presents guidelines and logical procedures that the reader can follow and then be equipped to tackle large complex diagrams by recognition of characteristic 'building blocks' or 'black boxes'. The goal is to break down many of the barriers that often seem to deter students and laymen in learning the art of electronics, especially when they take up electronics as a spare time occupation. This text is comprised of nine chapters; the first of which describes simple current carriers, with emphasis on conductors, connections, and terminals. Attention then turns to 'passive' circuit symbols, that is, those that do not require a power source to activate them, but operate under the influence of applied signals or voltages. The next chapter is devoted to the interpretation of electromechanical devices such as switches, relays, switching jacks, and batteries. This book also shows how various semiconductors are depicted in circuit diagrams by grouping according to three main classes: diodes (non-thermionic), thyristors, and transistors. The remaining chapters focus on graphical representations of thermionic valves and cold cathode tubes; integrated circuit functions; transducers and miscellaneous symbols; and black boxes and block diagrams. A chapter on circuit diagram layouts concludes the book. This book will be useful to students and hobbyists who regularly follow the technical journals on graphical representation of circuits.