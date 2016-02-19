Electronic Devices and Circuits - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080125480, 9781483139791

Electronic Devices and Circuits

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Electrical Engineering Division, Volume 1

Authors: G. J. Pridham
Editors: N. Hiller
eBook ISBN: 9781483139791
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 356
Description

Electronic Devices and Circuits, Volume 1 presents the extensive development of semiconductor devices. This book examines some of the electronic instruments in general use, with emphasis on the cathode ray oscilloscope as the basic instrument for the design and investigation of any circuit. Comprised of nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of operation of inductive, resistive, and capacitive elements in d.c. and a.c. circuits. This text then explains the construction and limitations of the passive components used in electronic circuits. Other chapters consider the relation of charged particles to an atomic structure of elements and their movement under the action of magnetic and electric fields. This book discusses as well the characteristics and construction of some of the diodes in common use. The final chapter deals with the use of two and three element devices in rectifying circuits. This book is a valuable resource for aspiring professional and technician engineers in the electronics industry.

Table of Contents


Introduction

List of Symbols

1. Network Theory

2. Passive Components

3. Basic Physical Theory

4. Diodes

5. Triodes and Transistors

6. Rectification and Power Supplies

7. Amplifying Circuits

8. Oscillators

9. Electronic Instruments

Answers to Numerical Examples

Index


Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483139791

About the Author

G. J. Pridham

About the Editor

N. Hiller

