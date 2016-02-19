Electronic Devices and Circuits, Volume 1 presents the extensive development of semiconductor devices. This book examines some of the electronic instruments in general use, with emphasis on the cathode ray oscilloscope as the basic instrument for the design and investigation of any circuit. Comprised of nine chapters, this volume begins with an overview of operation of inductive, resistive, and capacitive elements in d.c. and a.c. circuits. This text then explains the construction and limitations of the passive components used in electronic circuits. Other chapters consider the relation of charged particles to an atomic structure of elements and their movement under the action of magnetic and electric fields. This book discusses as well the characteristics and construction of some of the diodes in common use. The final chapter deals with the use of two and three element devices in rectifying circuits. This book is a valuable resource for aspiring professional and technician engineers in the electronics industry.