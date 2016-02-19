Electronic Components - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408002028, 9781483106212

Electronic Components

1st Edition

Authors: Morris A. Colwell
eBook ISBN: 9781483106212
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 4th March 1976
Page Count: 112
Unavailable
Description

Electronic Components provides a basic grounding in the practical aspects of using and selecting electronics components. The book describes the basic requirements needed to start practical work on electronic equipment, resistors and potentiometers, capacitance, and inductors and transformers. The text discusses semiconductor devices such as diodes, thyristors and triacs, transistors and heat sinks, logic and linear integrated circuits (I.C.s) and electromechanical devices.
Common abbreviations applied to components are provided. Constructors and electronics engineers will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


1 Getting Started

2 Resistors and Potentiometers

3 Capacitors

4 Inductors and Transformers

5 Semiconductor Devices

6 Integrated Circuits

7 Electromechanical Devices

Appendix

Common Abbreviations Applied to Components

Standard Abbreviations of Multiples and Submultiples

Fuse Wire Ratings

Units and Abbreviations

Conversion of British Standard Wire Gauge to Inches and Millimeters

BA Screw Threads and Drilling Sizes

Index

No. of pages:
112
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483106212

About the Author

Morris A. Colwell

