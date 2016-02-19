Electronic Components
1st Edition
Authors: Morris A. Colwell
eBook ISBN: 9781483106212
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 4th March 1976
Page Count: 112
Description
Electronic Components provides a basic grounding in the practical aspects of using and selecting electronics components. The book describes the basic requirements needed to start practical work on electronic equipment, resistors and potentiometers, capacitance, and inductors and transformers. The text discusses semiconductor devices such as diodes, thyristors and triacs, transistors and heat sinks, logic and linear integrated circuits (I.C.s) and electromechanical devices.
Common abbreviations applied to components are provided. Constructors and electronics engineers will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
1 Getting Started
2 Resistors and Potentiometers
3 Capacitors
4 Inductors and Transformers
5 Semiconductor Devices
6 Integrated Circuits
7 Electromechanical Devices
Appendix
Common Abbreviations Applied to Components
Standard Abbreviations of Multiples and Submultiples
Fuse Wire Ratings
Units and Abbreviations
Conversion of British Standard Wire Gauge to Inches and Millimeters
BA Screw Threads and Drilling Sizes
Index
About the Author
Morris A. Colwell
