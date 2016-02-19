Electronic Components, Tubes and Transistors deals with the practical aspect of electron tubes and semiconductors. This book aims to bridge the gap between fundamental measurement theory of resistance, capacitance, and inductance and the practical application of electronic components in equipment.

Organized into six chapters, this book begins with an overview of the characteristics of the individual types of resistor. This text then explains the main characteristics of the different classes of capacitor. Other chapters consider the stability of inductance under all operating conditions as well as the high ratio of inductive reactance to effective loss resistance at the required operating frequency. This book discusses as well the practical aspects of electromagnetic devices. The final chapter deals with the junction, or the region of transition between the semiconductor materials of different electrical properties, which plays a significant part in the conductivity, voltage breakdown, and general characteristics of the device.

This book is a valuable resource for electrical engineers.