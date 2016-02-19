Electronic Components Tubes and Transistors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200255, 9781483225289

Electronic Components Tubes and Transistors

1st Edition

Authors: G. W. A. Dummer
Editors: N. Hiller
eBook ISBN: 9781483225289
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 176
Description

Electronic Components, Tubes and Transistors deals with the practical aspect of electron tubes and semiconductors. This book aims to bridge the gap between fundamental measurement theory of resistance, capacitance, and inductance and the practical application of electronic components in equipment.

Organized into six chapters, this book begins with an overview of the characteristics of the individual types of resistor. This text then explains the main characteristics of the different classes of capacitor. Other chapters consider the stability of inductance under all operating conditions as well as the high ratio of inductive reactance to effective loss resistance at the required operating frequency. This book discusses as well the practical aspects of electromagnetic devices. The final chapter deals with the junction, or the region of transition between the semiconductor materials of different electrical properties, which plays a significant part in the conductivity, voltage breakdown, and general characteristics of the device.

This book is a valuable resource for electrical engineers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgements

Chapter 1. Fixed and Variable Resistors

Essential Characteristics of Fixed Resistors: Size, Stability, Temperature, Coefficients, Noise, H.F. Performance, etc.

Non-Linear Resistors

Essential Characteristics of Variable Resistors: Linearity, Tolerances, Maximum Operating Voltages and Powers, etc.

Chapter 2. Fixed and Variable Capacitors

Classes of Fixed Capacitor—Characteristics of Paper Dielectric, Mica, Glass, Glaze, Ceramic, Plastic, Electrolytic, etc.

Variable Capacitor Types—General-Purpose, Precision, Transmitter, Trimmers, etc.

Chapter 3. Magnetic Materials and Devices

Inductors

Properties of Magnetic Materials

Ferrites

Wires

Chokes

Types and Characteristics of Transformers

Transducers and Magnetic Amplifiers

Pulsactors

Radio-Frequency Cables.

Chapter 4. Electromagnetic Components

Contact Problems

General-Purpose Plugs and Sockets

Radio-Frequency Types

Printed Circuit Connectors

Relays

Switches

Chapter 5. Electron Tubes and Devices

Small Receiving Tubes—Ratings, Mounting and Heat Dissipation, Electron Coupling Effects, Microphony—Design Checks on Operating Characteristics.

Special Tubes—Hot Cathode Mercuryvapour Tubes, Gas-Filled Rectifiers, Thyratrons, Medium- and High-Power Tubes, Microwave Tubes, Voltage Stabilizers, Trigger, Counter and Character Display Tubes.

Chapter 6. Transistors and Semiconductors

Introduction

Construction and Properties of Diodes—Pointcontact, Alloy Junction, Zener Diodes, Diffused, Gold-Bonded and Tunnel Diodes.

Construction and Properties of Transistors—Alloydiffused Base, Expitaxial-Diffused Base, Planar, Alloy-Diffused, Diffused Alloy and Grown-Diffused Types. Junction Tetrode, Surface Barrier, Micro-Alloy and Micro-Alloy Diffused Types. Semiconductor Controlled Rectifier, Uni-Junction Transistor. Unipolar or Field-Effect Type, Photo-Diodes and Photo-Transistors. Metal Oxide Semiconductor Transistors (MOST).

About the Author

G. W. A. Dummer

Affiliations and Expertise

Malvern Wells, UK

About the Editor

N. Hiller

