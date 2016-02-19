Electronic Components, Tubes and Transistors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080106304, 9781483138107

Electronic Components, Tubes and Transistors

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Electrical Engineering Division

Authors: G. W. A. Dummer
Editors: N. Hiller
eBook ISBN: 9781483138107
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 176
Description

Electronic Components, Tubes and Transistors is intended to bridge the gap between the basic measurement theory of resistance, capacitance, and inductance and the practical application of electronic components in equipments. The more practical or usage aspect of electron tubes and semiconductors is given emphasis over theory. The essential characteristics of each main type of component, tube, and transistor are summarized. This book is comprised of six chapters and begins with a discussion on the essential characteristics in terms of the parameters usually required in choosing a resistor, including size, temperature, linearity, and tolerances. The next chapter focuses on the electrical properties of fixed and variable capacitors such as impregnated-paper capacitors, metallized paper capacitors, and mica-dielectric capacitors. Subsequent chapters deal with magnetic materials and devices; electromagnetic components such as relays and switches; electron tubes and devices; and transistors and semiconductors. This monograph will be a valuable resource for students in choosing the right component and device for a particular application.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Fixed and Variable Resistors

Essential Characteristics of Fixed Resistors:

Size

Stability

Temperature

Coefficients

Noise

h.f. Performance Etc.

Non-linear Resistors

Essential Characteristics of Variable Resistors

Linearity

Tolerances

Maximum Operating Voltages and Powers, etc.

Chapter 2. Fixed and Variable Capacitors

Classes of Fixed Capacitor

Characteristics of Paper Dielectric

Mica

Glass

Glaze

Ceramic

Plastic

Electrolytic, etc.

Variable Capacitor Types

General-Purpose

Precision

Transmitter

Trimmers, Etc.

Chapter 3. Magnetic Materials and Devices

Inductors

Properties of Magnetic Materials

Ferrites

Wires

Chokes

Types and Characteristics of Transformers

Transducers and Magnetic Amplifiers

Pulsactors

Radio-Frequency Cables

Chapter 4. Electromagnetic Components

Contact Problems

General-Purpose Plugs and Sockets

Radiofrequency Types

Printed Circuit Connectors

Relays

Switches

Chapter 5. Electron Tubes and Devices

Small Receiving Tubes

Ratings

Mounting and Heat Dissipation

Electron Coupling Effects

Microphony

Design Checks on Operating Characteristics

Special Tubes

Hot Cathode Mercury-Vapor Tubes

Gas-Filled Rectifiers

Thyratrons

Medium- and High-Power Tubes

Microwave Tubes

Voltage Stabilizers

Trigger Tubes

Counter Tubes

Character Display Tubes

Chapter 6. Transistors and Semiconductors

Introduction

Construction and Properties of Diodes

Point-Contact

Alloy Junction

Zener Diodes

Diffused

Gold-Bonded

Tunnel Diodes

Construction and Properties of Transistors

Alloy-Diffused Base

Expitaxial-Diffused Base

Planar

Alloy-Diffused

Diffused Alloy

Grown-Diffused Types

Junction Tetrode

Surface Barrier

Micro-Alloy

Micro-Alloy Diffused Types

Semiconductor Controlled Rectifier

Uni-junction Transistor

Unipolar or Field-Effect Type

Photo-Diodes

Photo-Transistors

Metal Oxide Semiconductor Transistors (MOST)

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483138107

About the Author

G. W. A. Dummer

Affiliations and Expertise

Malvern Wells, UK

About the Editor

N. Hiller

Ratings and Reviews

