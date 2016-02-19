Electronic Components, Tubes and Transistors
Electronic Components, Tubes and Transistors is intended to bridge the gap between the basic measurement theory of resistance, capacitance, and inductance and the practical application of electronic components in equipments. The more practical or usage aspect of electron tubes and semiconductors is given emphasis over theory. The essential characteristics of each main type of component, tube, and transistor are summarized. This book is comprised of six chapters and begins with a discussion on the essential characteristics in terms of the parameters usually required in choosing a resistor, including size, temperature, linearity, and tolerances. The next chapter focuses on the electrical properties of fixed and variable capacitors such as impregnated-paper capacitors, metallized paper capacitors, and mica-dielectric capacitors. Subsequent chapters deal with magnetic materials and devices; electromagnetic components such as relays and switches; electron tubes and devices; and transistors and semiconductors. This monograph will be a valuable resource for students in choosing the right component and device for a particular application.
Chapter 1. Fixed and Variable Resistors
Essential Characteristics of Fixed Resistors:
Size
Stability
Temperature
Coefficients
Noise
h.f. Performance Etc.
Non-linear Resistors
Essential Characteristics of Variable Resistors
Linearity
Tolerances
Maximum Operating Voltages and Powers, etc.
Chapter 2. Fixed and Variable Capacitors
Classes of Fixed Capacitor
Characteristics of Paper Dielectric
Mica
Glass
Glaze
Ceramic
Plastic
Electrolytic, etc.
Variable Capacitor Types
General-Purpose
Precision
Transmitter
Trimmers, Etc.
Chapter 3. Magnetic Materials and Devices
Inductors
Properties of Magnetic Materials
Ferrites
Wires
Chokes
Types and Characteristics of Transformers
Transducers and Magnetic Amplifiers
Pulsactors
Radio-Frequency Cables
Chapter 4. Electromagnetic Components
Contact Problems
General-Purpose Plugs and Sockets
Radiofrequency Types
Printed Circuit Connectors
Relays
Switches
Chapter 5. Electron Tubes and Devices
Small Receiving Tubes
Ratings
Mounting and Heat Dissipation
Electron Coupling Effects
Microphony
Design Checks on Operating Characteristics
Special Tubes
Hot Cathode Mercury-Vapor Tubes
Gas-Filled Rectifiers
Thyratrons
Medium- and High-Power Tubes
Microwave Tubes
Voltage Stabilizers
Trigger Tubes
Counter Tubes
Character Display Tubes
Chapter 6. Transistors and Semiconductors
Introduction
Construction and Properties of Diodes
Point-Contact
Alloy Junction
Zener Diodes
Diffused
Gold-Bonded
Tunnel Diodes
Construction and Properties of Transistors
Alloy-Diffused Base
Expitaxial-Diffused Base
Planar
Alloy-Diffused
Diffused Alloy
Grown-Diffused Types
Junction Tetrode
Surface Barrier
Micro-Alloy
Micro-Alloy Diffused Types
Semiconductor Controlled Rectifier
Uni-junction Transistor
Unipolar or Field-Effect Type
Photo-Diodes
Photo-Transistors
Metal Oxide Semiconductor Transistors (MOST)
- 176
- English
- © Pergamon 1965
- 1st January 1965
- Pergamon
- 9781483138107
G. W. A. Dummer
Malvern Wells, UK