Electronic Components, Tubes and Transistors is intended to bridge the gap between the basic measurement theory of resistance, capacitance, and inductance and the practical application of electronic components in equipments. The more practical or usage aspect of electron tubes and semiconductors is given emphasis over theory. The essential characteristics of each main type of component, tube, and transistor are summarized. This book is comprised of six chapters and begins with a discussion on the essential characteristics in terms of the parameters usually required in choosing a resistor, including size, temperature, linearity, and tolerances. The next chapter focuses on the electrical properties of fixed and variable capacitors such as impregnated-paper capacitors, metallized paper capacitors, and mica-dielectric capacitors. Subsequent chapters deal with magnetic materials and devices; electromagnetic components such as relays and switches; electron tubes and devices; and transistors and semiconductors. This monograph will be a valuable resource for students in choosing the right component and device for a particular application.