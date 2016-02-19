Electronic Circuits, Systems and Standards
1st Edition
The Best of EDN
Electronic Circuits, Systems and Standards: The Best of EDN is a collection of 66 EDN articles. The topics covered in this collection are diverse but all are relevant to controlled circulation electronics. The coverage of the text includes topics about software and algorithms, such as simple random number algorithm; simple log algorithm; and efficient algorithm for repeated FFTs. The book also tackles measurement related topics, including test for identifying a Gaussian noise source; enhancing product reliability; and amplitude-locked loop speeds filter test. The text will be useful to students and practitioners of electronics related discipline, such as electronics engineering, computer engineering, and computer science. Computer and electronics hobbyists and enthusiasts will also benefit from the book.
1 XOR Gate Controls Oscillator Frequency
2 Circuit Converts Voltage Ratio to Frequency
3 MIL-STD-1553 Bus Finds Use in Diverse Military Systems
4 Diodes and Capacitors Imitate Transformer
5 Phase-Modulate Signals Digitally
6 Innovative Design Techniques Yield Optimum Counter Oscillator
7 Op amp, ADC Make Zero-Droop S/H
8 ISDN Terminals Simplify Data Transmissions
9 IF Chip Forms Audio Decibel-Level Detector
10 Versatile Ramp Generator Uses 1kbit RAM
11 ICs Simplify Design of Single-Sideband Receivers
12 Three-Rail Power Supply Uses Four Diodes
13 Sliding FFT Computes Frequency Spectra in Real Time
14 Variable-Q Bandpass Filter Fixes Gain
15 Enhanced Op Amp Delivers
16 Voltage References
17 CMOS Circuit Always Oscillates
18 CMOS Circuit Guaranteed to Oscillate
19 Micropower Op Amp Offers Simplicity and Versatility
20 Transistor Clipper Provides Flat-Top Output
21 Digitize Analog Functions Using Simple Procedures
22 Amplitude-Locked Loop Speeds Filter Test
23 Power MOSFETS and IGBTS
24 Amplifier has Infinite Time Constant
25 Voltage Divider Switch Adds Range to DPM
26 Troubleshooting is More Effective with the Right Philosophy
27 Op Amp Provides Phase-Locked Loop
28 Failure Analyses and Testing Yield Reliable Products
29 Replace Exclusive ORs with Resistors
30 MOSFETS Provide Low-Loss Rectification
31 Predictive Coding Improves ADC Performance
32 Op Amp Reduces Transformer Droop
33 Designed-In Safety Features Ease Compliance
34 JFET Serves as Low-Power Logic Translator
35 Floating-Point Math Handles Iterative and Recursive Algorithms
36 Multiple Technologies Produce Fast Clock
37 Power Isolators are Bidirectional
38 Make Passive Filters Active with a Floating Synthetic Inductor
39 Op Amp Provides Linear Current Source
40 Design Method Yields Low-Noise, Wide-Range Crystal Oscillators
41 Nonlinear Load Extends PLL Frequency Range
42 Squarewave Oscillator Spans DC to 20 MHz
43 Design Active Elliptic Filters with a 4-Function Calculator
44 Transistor Powers Low-Dropout Regulator
45 Simplify FIR-Filter Design with a Cookbook Approach
46 Single Cell Lights LED April 27 1989
47 Circuit Deletes Power-Line Cycles
48 Understand Capacitor Soakage to Optimize Analog Systems
49 Analog Delay Line Uses Digital Techniques
50 Nonlinear Components Lower Settling Time of Noise-reduction Filters
51 Intermittent Converter Saves Power
52 Amp Provides 100 V Common-Mode Range
53 Improve Circuit Performance with a 1-Op-Amp Current Pump
54 Two-Way Amplifier Uses Few Parts
55 Amplifier Handles Duplex Line
56 Active Feedback Improves Amplifier Phase Accuracy
57 Decode Overlapped EPROM, RAM And IO
58 Gain of Two Simplifies LP- Filter Design
59 Thermal Tester Verifies Transistors
60 Looking through the Right Window Improves Spectral Analysis
61 Divider Displays Uncanny Accuracy
62 Test Whether a Noise Source is Gaussian
63 Routine Gives Nonrepeat Random Numbers
64 Current-Feedback Amplifiers Benefit High Speed Designs
65 Step-up Converter Produces 5 V from 1.5 V
66 Simple Logarithms Speed Microprocessor Math Operations
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1991
- Published:
- 27th February 1991
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483144689
Ian Hickman
Electronics author and freelance journalist