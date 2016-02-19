Electronic Charges of Bonds in Organic Compounds
1st Edition
Description
Electronic Charges of Bonds in Organic Compounds presents simple and diverse methods for calculating the electronic charges of bonds from the results of physical methods of investigation. This book is composed of 10 chapters that consider the concept of electronic charges of bonds, which opened up possibilities for the study of the chemical and physical properties of organic compounds. Chapter I deals with the history of the structural theory of organic compounds, demonstrating the development of the idea of electronic bond charges and showing the close analogy between the methods of studying them. Chapters II to VI discuss the results of a study of the relationship of the electronic charges of bonds to the physical and physicochemical characteristics of molecules and their structural elements. Chapters VII to X highlight the relationship between the electronic charges of bonds and chemical properties. This book will be of value to organic chemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I. Historical Outline and Introduction
1. History of the Classical and Electronic Theory of the Structure of Organic Compounds
2. Conception of Electronic Charges of Bonds
3. Introduction to the Subsequent Chapters
References
Chapter II. Electronegativities (Electronophilic Nature) of Atoms
1. Relationship between Electronegativities of Atoms and Electronic Bond Charges
2. Mechanism of the Mutual Effect of Atoms
References
Chapter III. Dipole Moments
1. Dipole Moments of Halomethanes and Electronegativities of Halogens
2. Dipole Moment of Isobutane and Electronegativity of Carbon
References
Chapter IV. Frequencies of Valency Vibrations of C—H Bonds in Hydrocarbons
1. Relationship of Force Constants and Frequencies of Valency Vibrations to Electronic Bond Charges
2 Electronic Bond Charges in Cyclopropane
References
Chapter V. Interatomic Distances
1. The Linear Relationship between π-Electron Bond Charges and Interatomic Distances
2. Calculating Linear Equations
3. π-Electron Bond Charges in Organic Compounds
4. Relationship between σ-Electron Charges and Bond Lengths
References
Chapter VI. Heats of Formation
1. Two Relationships between the "Heats of Elementization" of Hydrocarbons and Electronic Bond Charges
2. Saturated Hydrocarbons
3. Unsaturated Hydrocarbons
4. Chlorine and Bromine Derivatives of Paraffins
5. Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen
References
Chapter VII. Heat Effects of Organic Reactions
1. Hydrogenation and Bromination of Ethylene and Its Homologues
2. Isomerization of Mono-Olefins
References
Chapter VIII. Organic Radicals and Ions
1. Radicals and Dissociation Energies of Bonds
2. Energy Stability of Carbanions and Carbonium Ions
References
Chapter IX. Chemical Properties of σ-Bonds
1. Substitution Reactions at a Saturated Carbon Atom
2. Cleavage Reactions
References
Chapter X. Chemical Properties of σ-Bonds
1. Addition Reactions
2. Substitution Reactions in Benzene Derivatives
References
Conclusion
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225579