Electronic Charges of Bonds in Organic Compounds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200545, 9781483225579

Electronic Charges of Bonds in Organic Compounds

1st Edition

Authors: G. V. Bykov
eBook ISBN: 9781483225579
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 200
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Electronic Charges of Bonds in Organic Compounds presents simple and diverse methods for calculating the electronic charges of bonds from the results of physical methods of investigation. This book is composed of 10 chapters that consider the concept of electronic charges of bonds, which opened up possibilities for the study of the chemical and physical properties of organic compounds. Chapter I deals with the history of the structural theory of organic compounds, demonstrating the development of the idea of electronic bond charges and showing the close analogy between the methods of studying them. Chapters II to VI discuss the results of a study of the relationship of the electronic charges of bonds to the physical and physicochemical characteristics of molecules and their structural elements. Chapters VII to X highlight the relationship between the electronic charges of bonds and chemical properties. This book will be of value to organic chemists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter I. Historical Outline and Introduction

1. History of the Classical and Electronic Theory of the Structure of Organic Compounds

2. Conception of Electronic Charges of Bonds

3. Introduction to the Subsequent Chapters

References

Chapter II. Electronegativities (Electronophilic Nature) of Atoms

1. Relationship between Electronegativities of Atoms and Electronic Bond Charges

2. Mechanism of the Mutual Effect of Atoms

References

Chapter III. Dipole Moments

1. Dipole Moments of Halomethanes and Electronegativities of Halogens

2. Dipole Moment of Isobutane and Electronegativity of Carbon

References

Chapter IV. Frequencies of Valency Vibrations of C—H Bonds in Hydrocarbons

1. Relationship of Force Constants and Frequencies of Valency Vibrations to Electronic Bond Charges

2 Electronic Bond Charges in Cyclopropane

References

Chapter V. Interatomic Distances

1. The Linear Relationship between π-Electron Bond Charges and Interatomic Distances

2. Calculating Linear Equations

3. π-Electron Bond Charges in Organic Compounds

4. Relationship between σ-Electron Charges and Bond Lengths

References

Chapter VI. Heats of Formation

1. Two Relationships between the "Heats of Elementization" of Hydrocarbons and Electronic Bond Charges

2. Saturated Hydrocarbons

3. Unsaturated Hydrocarbons

4. Chlorine and Bromine Derivatives of Paraffins

5. Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen

References

Chapter VII. Heat Effects of Organic Reactions

1. Hydrogenation and Bromination of Ethylene and Its Homologues

2. Isomerization of Mono-Olefins

References

Chapter VIII. Organic Radicals and Ions

1. Radicals and Dissociation Energies of Bonds

2. Energy Stability of Carbanions and Carbonium Ions

References

Chapter IX. Chemical Properties of σ-Bonds

1. Substitution Reactions at a Saturated Carbon Atom

2. Cleavage Reactions

References

Chapter X. Chemical Properties of σ-Bonds

1. Addition Reactions

2. Substitution Reactions in Benzene Derivatives

References

Conclusion

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483225579

About the Author

G. V. Bykov

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.