Electronic Charges of Bonds in Organic Compounds presents simple and diverse methods for calculating the electronic charges of bonds from the results of physical methods of investigation. This book is composed of 10 chapters that consider the concept of electronic charges of bonds, which opened up possibilities for the study of the chemical and physical properties of organic compounds. Chapter I deals with the history of the structural theory of organic compounds, demonstrating the development of the idea of electronic bond charges and showing the close analogy between the methods of studying them. Chapters II to VI discuss the results of a study of the relationship of the electronic charges of bonds to the physical and physicochemical characteristics of molecules and their structural elements. Chapters VII to X highlight the relationship between the electronic charges of bonds and chemical properties. This book will be of value to organic chemists.