Electronic Art
1st Edition
Description
Computers are more and more becoming creative tools in music as well as in the visual arts and design. In the last few years, it has become clear that digital technology provides a platform for multimedia productions as well as a medium for new art forms. Computer Music and Computer Graphics & Animation have their own international forums. The need was felt, however, to bring together the diverse disciplines within art and technology in one international event - the First International Symposium on Electronic Art (FISEA). The Symposium attracted considerable interest and hundreds of papers and proposals were submitted, of which a selection were accepted. This book, also published as a supplement to the journal Leonardo, publishes 20 of these selected papers under the editorship of Wim van der Plas, Ton Hokken and Johan den Biggelaar. This richly illustrated issue on Electronic Art reflects the enormous international interest which FISEA generated and will further stimulate interest in applications of new technology in music, visual arts and design.
Readership
For artists, scientists and engineers interested in electronic art.
Table of Contents
Editorial
Papers
Perceptual Correspondences of Abstract Animation and Synthetic Sound
Art and Education in the Telematic Culture
The Electronic Bauhaus: Gestalt Technologies and the Electronic Challenge to Visual Art
Logic and Time-Based Practice
Computational Art
Establishing a Tonic Space with Digital Color
The Creation Station: An Approach to a Multimedia Workstation
Computer Music Languages . . . and the Real World
Computer Graphics and Animation as Agents of Personal Evolution in the Arts
Storing Art Images in Intelligent Computers
The Making of a Film with Synthetic Actors
Towards a Universal and Intelligent MIDI-Based Stage System: A Composer/Performer's Testimony
Geometric Image Modeling of the Musical Object
The Computer: Liberator or Jailer of the Creative Spirit
The Aesthetics of Exhibition: A Discussion of Recent American Computer Art Shows
The Staging of Leonardo's Last Supper: A Computer-Based Exploration of Its Perspective
State-of-the-Art Art
A New Language for Artistic Expression: The Electronic Arts Landscape
Some Issues in the Development of Computer Art as a Mathematical Art Form
Orphics: Computer Graphics and the Shaping of Time with Color
Abstracts
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1988
- Published:
- 17th April 1990
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483293769
About the Editor
Roger F. Malina
W. Van der Plas
T. Hokken
Affiliations and Expertise
Society for Creative Computer Applications, The Netherlands
J. den Biggelaar
Affiliations and Expertise
Utrecht Academy of Arts, The Netherlands