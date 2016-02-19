Computers are more and more becoming creative tools in music as well as in the visual arts and design. In the last few years, it has become clear that digital technology provides a platform for multimedia productions as well as a medium for new art forms. Computer Music and Computer Graphics & Animation have their own international forums. The need was felt, however, to bring together the diverse disciplines within art and technology in one international event - the First International Symposium on Electronic Art (FISEA). The Symposium attracted considerable interest and hundreds of papers and proposals were submitted, of which a selection were accepted. This book, also published as a supplement to the journal Leonardo, publishes 20 of these selected papers under the editorship of Wim van der Plas, Ton Hokken and Johan den Biggelaar. This richly illustrated issue on Electronic Art reflects the enormous international interest which FISEA generated and will further stimulate interest in applications of new technology in music, visual arts and design.