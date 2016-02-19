Electronic Art - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080369785, 9781483293769

Electronic Art

1st Edition

Editors: Roger F. Malina W. Van der Plas T. Hokken J. den Biggelaar
eBook ISBN: 9781483293769
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 17th April 1990
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Computers are more and more becoming creative tools in music as well as in the visual arts and design. In the last few years, it has become clear that digital technology provides a platform for multimedia productions as well as a medium for new art forms. Computer Music and Computer Graphics & Animation have their own international forums. The need was felt, however, to bring together the diverse disciplines within art and technology in one international event - the First International Symposium on Electronic Art (FISEA). The Symposium attracted considerable interest and hundreds of papers and proposals were submitted, of which a selection were accepted. This book, also published as a supplement to the journal Leonardo, publishes 20 of these selected papers under the editorship of Wim van der Plas, Ton Hokken and Johan den Biggelaar. This richly illustrated issue on Electronic Art reflects the enormous international interest which FISEA generated and will further stimulate interest in applications of new technology in music, visual arts and design.

Readership

For artists, scientists and engineers interested in electronic art.

Table of Contents


Editorial

Papers

Perceptual Correspondences of Abstract Animation and Synthetic Sound

Art and Education in the Telematic Culture

The Electronic Bauhaus: Gestalt Technologies and the Electronic Challenge to Visual Art

Logic and Time-Based Practice

Computational Art

Establishing a Tonic Space with Digital Color

The Creation Station: An Approach to a Multimedia Workstation

Computer Music Languages . . . and the Real World

Computer Graphics and Animation as Agents of Personal Evolution in the Arts

Storing Art Images in Intelligent Computers

The Making of a Film with Synthetic Actors

Towards a Universal and Intelligent MIDI-Based Stage System: A Composer/Performer's Testimony

Geometric Image Modeling of the Musical Object

The Computer: Liberator or Jailer of the Creative Spirit

The Aesthetics of Exhibition: A Discussion of Recent American Computer Art Shows

The Staging of Leonardo's Last Supper: A Computer-Based Exploration of Its Perspective

State-of-the-Art Art

A New Language for Artistic Expression: The Electronic Arts Landscape

Some Issues in the Development of Computer Art as a Mathematical Art Form

Orphics: Computer Graphics and the Shaping of Time with Color

Abstracts

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483293769

About the Editor

Roger F. Malina

W. Van der Plas

T. Hokken

Affiliations and Expertise

Society for Creative Computer Applications, The Netherlands

J. den Biggelaar

Affiliations and Expertise

Utrecht Academy of Arts, The Netherlands

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.