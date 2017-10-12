Electronic Access Control
2nd Edition
Description
Electronic Access Control, Second Edition provides the latest advice on how to interface systems from multiple Electronic Access Control (EAC) manufacturers into a single cohesive system. The book shows how to provide integration, while also allowing building security managers to protect, control and manage their own users’ card data.
This second edition details advanced card data management and advanced system access level management. Readers will be better able to manage their systems to protect the privacy of their cardholders’ private information, while providing much improved control over the security of their buildings.
Like its highly regarded first edition, the book offers the complete picture on EAC for readers at any level of expertise. It provides comprehensive material on how to select, and interface to, the appropriate locking hardware, typically the most difficult responsibility for access control system designers, installers and end users.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive understanding of Electronic Access Control (EAC) Systems to readers at any level, novices and experts alike
- Helps readers understand concepts for securing a facility, while providing transparent access to those who frequently, and legitimately, enter the facility
- Includes expanded information on system configurations, including user data security, access levels, access clearances and groups, and system interfaces
- Offers all new material on how to interface systems from multiple manufacturers into a single cohesive system
Readership
Security Managers, Chief Security Officers, Security Directors, Security Technologists, Security Consultants, Security Contractors, Project Managers, Installers, Salespeople, Students in Security Programs
Table of Contents
PART I: THE BASICS
1. Introduction and Overview
2. Foundational Security and Access Control Concepts
3. How Access Control Systems Work
PART II: HOW THINGS WORK
4. Access Control Credentials and Credential Readers
5. Types of Access Controlled Portals
6. Life Safety and Exit Devices
7. Door Types and Door Frames
8. Doors and Fire Ratings
9. Electronic Locks - Overview
10. Electronic Locks - Free Egress Locks
11. Electronic Locks - Magnetic Locks
12. Electronic Locks - Dead-Bolt Locks
13. Electronic Locks - Specialized Locks
14. Standard Door/Lock Combinations
15. Specialized Portal Control Devices and Applications
16. Access Control System History You'll Need to Know
17. Access Control Panels and Networks
18. Access Control System Servers and Workstations
PART III: THE THINGS THAT MAKE SYSTEMS SING
19. Security System Integration
20. Integrated Alarm System Devices
21. Related Security Systems
22. The Merging of Physical and IT Security
23. Securing the Security System
24. Related Building/Facility Systems - and REAPS Systems
25. Cabling Considerations
26. Environmental Considerations
27. Access Control System Design
28. Access Control System Installation and Commissioning
29. System Management, Maintenance and Repair
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 12th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128093405
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128054659
About the Author
Thomas Norman
Thomas L. Norman, CPP, PSP, CSC, is an internationally acclaimed security risk management and enterprise-class security system design consultant with experience in the United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Mr. Norman has experience in security designs for critical infrastructure including oil and gas terminals, lines, and distribution centers; mass transit and vehicle transportation systems including air security, rail, and marine facilities and systems; long-span suspension and truss bridges; and central banking, utility and financial facilities. Mr. Norman’s extended experience includes a large number of chemical, petrochemical, banking, government, corporate facilities, hospitality, healthcare, venues, and museums.
Mr. Norman’s unique processes focus on identifying and securing the underlying causes of building system vulnerabilities, that is, business processes, technologies, and cultures that encourage the development of vulnerabilities to the detriment of the organization. As the author of the industry reference manual on integrated security system design, and with more than 35 years of experience in design, construction management and commissioning, Mr. Norman is considered one of the industry’s leading design consultants, worldwide, having contributed many industry design firsts including Video Pursuit and REAPs design concepts, among others.
Mr. Norman has developed formulas and detailed processes that are used by the entire security industry to calculate the effectiveness of security programs and security program elements and also overall security program cost-effectiveness.
Mr. Norman has authored four books: for the American Institute of Architects, "Security Planning and Design – A Guide for Architects and Building Owners"; "Integrated Security Systems Design" (Elsevier); "Risk Analysis and Security Countermeasures Selection" (CRC Press); and "Electronic Access Control" (Elsevier). His works have been quoted and referenced by organizations such as the Cato Institute, NBC, and Security Management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Global Cyber Security Consultant - Ingram Micro, Buffalo, NY