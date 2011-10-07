Electronic Access Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123820280, 9780123820297

Electronic Access Control

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Norman
eBook ISBN: 9780123820297
Paperback ISBN: 9780123820280
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 7th October 2011
Page Count: 448
Description

Electronic Access Control introduces the fundamentals of electronic access control through clear, well-illustrated explanations. Access Control Systems are difficult to learn and even harder to master due to the different ways in which manufacturers approach the subject and the myriad complications associated with doors, door frames, hardware, and electrified locks.

This book consolidates this information, covering a comprehensive yet easy-to-read list of subjects that every Access Control System Designer, Installer, Maintenance Tech or Project Manager needs to know in order to develop quality and profitable Alarm/Access Control System installations. Within these pages, Thomas L. Norman – a master at electronic security and risk management consulting and author of the industry reference manual for the design of Integrated Security Systems – describes the full range of EAC devices (credentials, readers, locks, sensors, wiring, and computers), showing how they work, and how they are installed.

Key Features

  • A comprehensive introduction to all aspects of electronic access control

  • Provides information in short bursts with ample illustrations

  • Each chapter begins with outline of chapter contents and ends with a quiz

  • May be used for self-study, or as a professional reference guide

Readership

Security systems installers and technicians. Security managers. Maintenance engineers. Computer technicians and IT personnel. Security department personnel.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Acknowledgments

1. Introduction and Overview

2. Foundational Security and Access Control Concepts

3. How Electronic Access Control Systems Work

4. Access Control Credentials and Credential Readers

5. Types of Access Controlled Portals

6. Life Safety and Exit Devices

7. Door Types and Door Frames

8. Doors and Fire Ratings

9. Electrified Locks — Overview

10. Free Egress Electrified Locks

11. Magnetic Locks

12. Electrified Dead-Bolt Locks

Chapter 13. Specialty Electrified Locks

14. Selecting the Right Lockset for a Door

15. Specialized Portal Control Devices and Applications

16. Industry History That Can Predict the Future

17. Access Control Panels and Networks

18. Access Control System Servers and Workstations

19. Security System Integration

20. Integrated Alarm System Devices

21. Related Security Systems

22. Related Building/Facility Systems and REAPS Systems

23. Cabling Considerations

24. Environmental Considerations

25. Access Control Design

26. Access Control System Installation and Commissioning

27. System Management, Maintenance, and Repair

Index

About the Author

Thomas Norman

Thomas Norman

Thomas L. Norman, CPP, PSP, CSC, is an internationally acclaimed security risk management and enterprise-class security system design consultant with experience in the United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Mr. Norman has experience in security designs for critical infrastructure including oil and gas terminals, lines, and distribution centers; mass transit and vehicle transportation systems including air security, rail, and marine facilities and systems; long-span suspension and truss bridges; and central banking, utility and financial facilities. Mr. Norman’s extended experience includes a large number of chemical, petrochemical, banking, government, corporate facilities, hospitality, healthcare, venues, and museums.

Mr. Norman’s unique processes focus on identifying and securing the underlying causes of building system vulnerabilities, that is, business processes, technologies, and cultures that encourage the development of vulnerabilities to the detriment of the organization. As the author of the industry reference manual on integrated security system design, and with more than 35 years of experience in design, construction management and commissioning, Mr. Norman is considered one of the industry’s leading design consultants, worldwide, having contributed many industry design firsts including Video Pursuit and REAPs design concepts, among others.

Mr. Norman has developed formulas and detailed processes that are used by the entire security industry to calculate the effectiveness of security programs and security program elements and also overall security program cost-effectiveness.

Mr. Norman has authored four books: for the American Institute of Architects, "Security Planning and Design – A Guide for Architects and Building Owners"; "Integrated Security Systems Design" (Elsevier); "Risk Analysis and Security Countermeasures Selection" (CRC Press); and "Electronic Access Control" (Elsevier). His works have been quoted and referenced by organizations such as the Cato Institute, NBC, and Security Management.

Affiliations and Expertise

Global Cyber Security Consultant - Ingram Micro, Buffalo, NY

Reviews

"This book is likely one of the most current and comprehensive works available in this subject area...This book is recommended for the general reader of security literature and those with specific access control responsibilities needing a ready reference source."--Security Management, December 2012, page 82
"In this book, Thomas L. Norman, a master at electronic security and risk management consulting and author of the industry reference manual for the design of integrated security systems, describes the full range of EAC devices--credentials, readers, locks, sensors, wiring, and computers, showing how they work, and how they are installed. The book presents an arcane and complex subject with a conversational and layered learning approach which results in a thorough understanding of each point, thus offering quick career advancement potential to students and prospective security professionals."--ASIS International.com

Ratings and Reviews

