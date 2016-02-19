Electron Tunneling in Chemistry, Volume 30
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Description
In Volume 30, an attempt is made to consider comprehensively both theoretical and experimental data that have been obtained to date on electron tunneling reactions involving chemical compounds of various classes, and to discuss the role played by these reactions in different areas of chemistry. The discussion of the above problem is preceded by a review of data on tunneling phenomena in nuclear physics, atomic physics, solid-state physics, as well as on the tunneling effects in chemistry that go beyond the framework of the main subject of this monograph. This review is included to acquaint the reader with the role of tunneling phenomena in physics and chemistry as a whole, to show how diversified the kingdom of tunneling phenomena is, and to see more distinctly the similarities and the differences between electron tunneling in chemical reactions and other tunnel phenomena.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1989
- Published:
- 17th October 1989
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080868240
Reviews
@from:R.L. Johnston @qu:...will be a valuable addition to departmental libraries @source:Faraday Transactions @qu:...is a review of many recent reviews on electron tunneling in chemistry and hence it can be treated as a Text Book as well as a reference book. ...will be a valuable addition to the libraries of academic and research institutions. @source:Bulletin of Electrochemistry