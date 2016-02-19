Electron Transfer Reactions
1st Edition
Description
Electron Transfer Reactions deals with the mechanisms of electron transfer reactions between metal ions in solution, as well as the electron exchange between atoms or molecules in either the gaseous or solid state. The book is divided into three parts. Part 1 covers the electron transfer between atoms and molecules in the gas state. Part 2 tackles the reaction paths of oxidation states and binuclear intermediates, as well as the mechanisms of electron transfer. Part 3 discusses the theories and models of the electron transfer process; theories and experiments involving bridged electron transfer; optical electron transfer; and electron transfer in the solid state. The text is recommended for chemists who would like to know more about the principles and mechanisms behind electron transfer reactions.
Table of Contents
Contents
Part 1: Electron Transfer In The Gas Phase
1 Electron Transfer Between Atoms
1.1 Resonance Transfer
1.2 Electron Transfer Between Unlike Atoms
1.3 The Langevin Model
1.4 Typical Reaction Rates
2 Electron Transfer Involving Molecules
2.1 Formal Classification of Mechanisms
2.2 Description of Principal Reaction Mechanisms
2.3 Factors Influencing Electron Transfer Rates
2.4 Large Molecules
Part 2: Electron Transfer in Solution
3 The Reaction Path (1): Oxidation States
3.1 Introduction and Definitions
3.2 Non-Complementary Reactions
3.3 Reagents of Multiple Valence
3.4 Free Energy Profiles
3.5 Double Electron Transfer
3.6 Multiple Electron Transfer
3.7 Other Reaction Pathways
4 The Reaction Path (2): Binuclear Intermediates
4.1 Introduction
4.2 The Diffusion-Controlled Mechanism
4.3 Rate-Determining Steps â€” Some Indirect Arguments
4.4 Labile Intermediates: Kinetic Evidence From Catalysed Pathways
4.5 Labile Intermediates: Direct Observation
5 The Mechanism of Electron Transfer
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Inner- and Outer-Sphere Mechanisms: Experimental Evidence
5.3 'Remote Attack': Experimental Evidence
5.4 Outer-Sphere Mechanisms
Part 3: Energetics of Electron Transfer
6 Theory of Electron Transfer
6.1 Models of The Electron Transfer Process
6.2 The Thermal Mechanism
6.3 The Activation Process
6.4 Inner- and Outer-Sphere Energy Terms
6.5 Comparison with Experiment (1): Rate Comparisons and Correlations
6.6 Comparison with Experiment (2): Absolute Rate Calculations
6.7 Other Theories of Electron Transfer
6.8 Connection with Electrochemical Kinetics
7 Bridged Electron Transfer: Theory and Experiment
7.1 Theoretical Models
7.2 Review of Theories
7.3 Evidence For Chemical Mechanisms
7.4 Bridging Organic Ligands: Reducibility of Bridging Group
7.5 Bridging By Halide Ions
8 Optical Electron Transfer
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Classification of Optical Electron Transfer Systems
8.3 Theory
8.4 Examples of Optical Electron Transfer
8.5 Reorganization Energies: Comparison with Theory
8.6 Photo-Induced Electron Transfer Reactions
9 Electron Transfer in the Solid State
9.1 Outline of Theory
9.2 Examples
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1980
- Published:
- 11th December 1980
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483103297