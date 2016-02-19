Electron Scattering From Complex Nuclei V36B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127057026, 9780323151245

Electron Scattering From Complex Nuclei V36B

1st Edition

Authors: Herbert Uberall
eBook ISBN: 9780323151245
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 416
Description

Electron Scattering from Complex Nuclei, Part B is a three-chapter text that explores the excitation of the nucleus to bound levels and the nucleus breakup through particle emission from continuum states. The first chapter discusses the inelastic scattering to nuclear levels, the giant resonances, the concepts of radiative corrections, and the phase shift analysis for inelastic scattering. The subsequent chapter concerns the quasi-elastic continuum and the observations of the nuclear decay products. The last chapter presents special topics on electron scattering, such as dispersion and exchange corrections, sum rules, and isospin effects. Physicists, researchers, and graduate students will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Contents of Part A

List of Symbols

Chapter 6. Inelastic Electron Scattering

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Radiative Corrections to Electron Scattering

6.3. Electroexcitation of Nuclear Levels

6.4. Distorted-Wave Born Approximation

6.5. Nuclear Models

6.6. Survey of Experiments on Inelastic Scattering to Isolated Nuclear Levels

6.7. The Giant Resonance

6.8. Survey of Inelastic Scattering Experiments with Excitation of the Giant Resonance

Chapter 7. Scattering to the Continuum

7.1. Introduction

7.2. The Scattered Electron Continuum

7.3. Coincidence Experiments

7.4. Electrodisintegration

Chapter 8. Special Topics

8.1. Isospin Effects

8.2. Dispersion Effects

8.3. Sum Rules and Correlations

8.4. Meson Exchange Effects and Meson Production

Appendix A

Appendix Β

Appendix C

Review Articles and Books

References

Subject Index




