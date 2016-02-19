Electron Scattering From Complex Nuclei V36B
1st Edition
Description
Electron Scattering from Complex Nuclei, Part B is a three-chapter text that explores the excitation of the nucleus to bound levels and the nucleus breakup through particle emission from continuum states. The first chapter discusses the inelastic scattering to nuclear levels, the giant resonances, the concepts of radiative corrections, and the phase shift analysis for inelastic scattering. The subsequent chapter concerns the quasi-elastic continuum and the observations of the nuclear decay products. The last chapter presents special topics on electron scattering, such as dispersion and exchange corrections, sum rules, and isospin effects. Physicists, researchers, and graduate students will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contents of Part A
List of Symbols
Chapter 6. Inelastic Electron Scattering
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Radiative Corrections to Electron Scattering
6.3. Electroexcitation of Nuclear Levels
6.4. Distorted-Wave Born Approximation
6.5. Nuclear Models
6.6. Survey of Experiments on Inelastic Scattering to Isolated Nuclear Levels
6.7. The Giant Resonance
6.8. Survey of Inelastic Scattering Experiments with Excitation of the Giant Resonance
Chapter 7. Scattering to the Continuum
7.1. Introduction
7.2. The Scattered Electron Continuum
7.3. Coincidence Experiments
7.4. Electrodisintegration
Chapter 8. Special Topics
8.1. Isospin Effects
8.2. Dispersion Effects
8.3. Sum Rules and Correlations
8.4. Meson Exchange Effects and Meson Production
Appendix A
Appendix Β
Appendix C
Review Articles and Books
References
Subject Index
