Electron Probe Microanalysis
1st Edition
Description
Electron Probe Microanalysis presents a collection of reviews on various aspects of electron probe microanalysis. This book discusses the model for quantitative electron probe analysis. Organized into 14 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the various kinds of microanalysis followed by a discussion of the advantages that can be derived from using the electron probe method. This text then examines the various applications of backscattered electron and specimen current methods for quantitative analysis. Other chapters consider the fundamental concepts for quantitative electron probe microanalysis utilizing pure elements as standards. This book discusses as well the absolute method of quantitative chemical analysis by emission X-ray spectroscopy. The final chapter deals with the main advantage of the Kossel technique in the study of the thermodynamic and mechanical characteristics of crystals. This book is a valuable resource for scientists and research workers. Non-specialists who need information on this excellent analytical tool will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Survey of Microanalysis—Interpolation and Extrapolation
Text
References
Behavior of Electrons in a Specimen
I. Introduction
II. Backscattering and Diffusion of Electrons
III. Spot Size of Diffused X-Ray Source and Depth Distribution of Characteristic X-Ray
IV. Resolving Power of Electron Microprobe
V. Application of Backscattered Electron and Specimen Current Methods
References
The Sandwich Sample Technique Applied to Quantitative Microprobe Analysis
I. Introduction
II. The Absorption Correction
III. Fluorescence Due to Characteristic Lines
IV. The Atomic Number Effect
V. A Model for Quantitative Electron Probe Microanalysis
References
Quantitative Microprobe Analysis: A Basis for Universal Atomic Number Correction Tables and Victor G. Macres
I. Introduction
II. Formulation of Atomic Number Correction
III. Discussion and Evaluation of the Correction Formula
IV. Basis for Universal Correction Tables
V. Application to Experimental Data
VI. Summary and Conclusions
Appendix I. Tabulation of λ' Values
Appendix II. Example Calculation Using Universal Atomic Number Correction Tables
Appendix III. Mass Absorption Coefficients
Appendix IV. Mass Absorption Coefficients
References
Deconvolution: A Technique to Increase Electron Probe Resolution
Summary
I. Introduction
II. Theory of the Deconvolution Method
III. Mathematics of the Deconvolution Method
IV. Experimental Measurements
V. Reduction of Data
VI. Discussion
References
Analysis for Low Atomic Number Elements with the Electron Microprobe
I. Introduction
II. The Stearate Crystal
III. Reduction of Carbon Contamination
IV. Analysis of the Light Elements
References
Changes in X-Ray Emission Spectra Observed between the Pure Elements and Elements in Combination with Others to Form Compounds or Alloys
I. Introduction
II. X-Ray Emission Spectra
III. Applications
References
Backscattered and Secondary Electron Emission as Ancillary Techniques in Electron Probe Analysis
I. Introduction
II. Qualitative Considerations
III. Experimental Techniques
IV. Quantitative Analysis
V. Scanning Images
References
The Influence of the Preparation of Metal Specimens on the Precision of Electron Probe Microanalysis
I. Introduction
II. Problems in Specimen Preparation
III. Effects of Surface Roughness
IV. Effects of Leaching, Deposition, Smearing, and Etching
V. Effects of Anodic or Vapor Deposited Films
VI. Conclusions
References
Electron Probe Microanalysis in Mineralogy
I. Introduction
II. Sample Preparation
III. Problems Inherent in Mineral Analysis
IV. Qualitative Analysis of Minerals
V. Quantitative Analysis of Minerals
VI. Examples of Electron Probe Analysis in Mineralogy
VII. Future Trends
VIII. Conclusions
References
Electron Probe Analysis in Metallurgy
I. Introduction
II. Applications in Metallography
III. Kinetic Processes
IV. Conclusion
References
Scanning Electron Probe Measurement of Magnetic Fields
I. Introduction
II. Basic Description of the Method
III. Magnetic Field Calculation
IV. Angular Deflection of Secondaries
V. Detected Signal Due to Magnetic Field
VI. Detected Signal Due to Surface Relief
VII. Other Limitations
VIII. Description of Detector
IX. Specimen Preparation
X. Measurement Techniques, Results and Discussion
XI. Image Displays
XII. Conclusions
Appendix I. Other Detector Applications
Appendix II. Specimen and Collector Currents under Bias
Conditions
Appendix III. Magnetic Signal under Bias Conditions
References
Nondispersive X-Ray Emission Analysis for Lunar Surface Geochemical Exploration
I. Introduction
II. Data Analysis
III. Application of Least-Square Technique to an Experimental Problem
References
The Divergent Beam X-Ray Technique
List of Symbols
I. Introduction
II. Early Work
III. Formation of the Observed X-Ray Conic Sections
IV. Pattern Interpretation
V. Orientation of Crystals by Means of the Kossel Technique
VI. Use of the Kossel Technique to Study Mechanical and Thermodynamic Characteristics of Crystals
VII. Experimental Methods in Divergent Beam Diffraction
VIII. Contribution of Divergent Beam X-Ray Diffraction to Scientific Research
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483284637
About the Editor
A. J. Tousimis
L. Marton
Affiliations and Expertise
National Bureau of Standards, Washington, D. C.