Electron Optics
2nd Edition
Electron Optics, Second English Edition, Part I: Optics is a 10-chapter book that begins by elucidating the fundamental features and basic techniques of electron optics, as well as the distribution of potential and field in electrostatic lenses. This book then explains the field distribution in magnetic lenses; the optical properties of electrostatic and magnetic lenses; and the similarities and differences between glass optics and electron optics. Subsequent chapters focus on lens defects; some electrostatic lenses and triode guns; and magnetic lens models. The strong focusing lenses and prism optics are also described. This book will be useful to graduating students, as well as to beginners who sometimes feel lost in the abundant specialized literature.
Preface to the Second English Edition
Preface to the First English Edition
Part 1. Optics
1. Fundamental Features and Basic Techniques
1.1 The Historical Background
1.2 Outline of a Demonstration in Electron Optics
1.3 The Object
1.4 The Fluorescent Screen
1.5 Photography
1.6 The Optical Bench
2. The Distribution of Potential and Field in Electrostatic Lenses
2.1 Solution of the Laplace Equation
2.2 The Electrolytic Tank
2.3 The Resistance Network
3. The Field Distribution in Magnetic Lenses
3.1 Direct Calculation of the Magnetic Field
3.2 Direct Methods of Measuring the Induction B and Its Gradient
3.3 The Use of Electrical Analogues
4. The Optical Properties of Electrostatic Lenses
4.1 Image Formation
4.2 The Gaussian Approximation
4.3 Optical Formalism
4.4 Relativistic Lenses
4.5 Practical Determination of Electron Trajectories
4.6 Experimental Determination of the Standard Cardinal Elements
5. The Optical Properties of Magnetic Lenses
5.1 The Form of the Trajectories in an Axially Symmetric Field
5.2 The Gaussian Approximation
5.3 Properties of Magnetic Lenses
5.4 Relativistic Lenses
5.5 Methods of Determining the Fundamental Rays
5.6 Calculation of the Trajectories and Optical Elements
6. Similarities and Differences between Glass Optics and Electron Optics
6.1 Electrostatic Lenses
6.2 Magnetic Lenses
6.3 The Refractive Index in Interference Phenomena and the "Wave" Mechanics of the Electron
7. Lens Defects
7.1 The Limits of the Gaussian Approximation
7.2 Third Order Aberrations
7.3 Calculation of the Aberration Coefficients
7.4 Chromatic Aberration
7.5 Mechanical Defects
7.6 Measurement of the Aberration Coefficients, and Their Orders of Magnitude
7.7 Correction of the Aberrations
8. Some Electrostatic Lenses and Triode Guns
8.1 Two Coaxial Cylinders
8.2 Lenses Formed from Three Diaphragms
8.3 "Mesh" or "Grid" Lenses
8.4 The Immersion Objective
8.5 The Triode Electron Gun
9. Magnetic Lens Models
9.1 The Long Solenoid
9.2 Models Representing Short Systems
9.3 The Unshielded Short Coil
9.4 Shielded Coils
9.5 Superconducting Coils
10. Strong Focusing Lenses
10.1 The Strong Focusing Principle
10.2 The Field Distribution
10.3 The First Order Optical Properties
10.4 Combinations of Lenses
10.5 A Chain of N Identical Crossed Quadrupole Lenses
10.6 Applications of Quadrupole Lenses
10.7 The Aberrations of Quadrupole Lenses
10A. Prism Optics
10A.1 Magnetic Prisms
10A.2 Electrostatic Prisms
Table 1. Some Useful Constants
Table 2. Some Useful Formula
Table 3. Fundamental Characteristics of Free Electrons in Motion
Table 4. The Legendre Functions of Fractional Order
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483137858