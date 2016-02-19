Table of Contents



L-Biological Techniques

The Ferritin-Conjugated Antibody Technique

Some Aspects of Freeze-Substitution in Electron Microscopy

New Fixatives for Cytological and Cytochemical Studies

L'Avenir de l' Utilisation de Matières Plastiques Hydrosolubles en Cytochimie Ultrastructurale

Post-Mortem Changes of the Plasma Membrane

Submicros copie Localization of Two Dehydrogenase Systems

Intramembranous Localization of Succinic Dehydrogenase Using Tetranitro-Blue Tetrazolium

Methodische Voraussetzungen der Intracellulâren Enzymlokalisation

Etude des Réactions Cytochimiques du Fer au Microscope Electronique

High-Resolution Autoradiography

Evaluation of Different Methods of Autoradiography in Electron Microscopy

Localization of Norepinephrine in Adrenergic Axons by Light-and Electron-Microscopic Autoradiography

Autoradiographic Studies on the Distribution of Cholesterol H3 in the Hepatic Cell

Fixation of Nuclear Structures by Unbuffered Solutions of Osmium Tetroxide in Slightly Acid Distilled Water

M-Motility Mechanisms

The Contractile Apparatus in Some Invertebrate Muscles and Spermatozoa

Observations on the Circular Movement of Sperm at an Interface

Fine Structure of Human Sperm Tail

Development of the Fibrous Sheath of the Mammalian Sperm Tail

Differences in the Sheath and Core of the Vibrio Flagellum Follett

Electron Microscopic Observations on the Cilia of the Style Sac of Crassostrea virginica DeLamater

Observations on Normal and Abnormal Cilia in Paramecium

Some Electron Microscope Observations on the Contraction Mechanism in Vertebrate Smooth Muscle

Fine Structure of the Smooth Muscle of the Chicken's Gizzard

Elektronenmikroskopischer Nachweis von Adenosintriphosphatase-Aktivität im Herzmuskel

Arrangement of Myofilaments in the Oblique-Striated Muscles

Band Patterns in Frog Skeletal Muscle

Fine Structure of Nematocysts in a Sea Anemone

N-Nerve Cells and Tissues

Electron Microscopic Observations of Cat Splenic Nerve Fibers after Fixation by Freeze-Drying

Electron Microscopic Study of Developing Human Peripheral Nerves

Differentiation of Oligodendroglia from Migratory Spongioblasts

Fine Structure of the Lateral Line Organ of the Japanese Sea Eel

Feinstruktur heller und dunkler Zellen

Morphological Changes in the Purkinje-Cells after Orthostatic Collapse

Fribrillogenesis by Reactive Schwann Cells in Regenerating Dorsal Roots

Electron Microscopic Observations of the Development of the Neuroblast in the Rabbit Embryo

Ultrastructure of Ranvier's Node in Central Fibers, Analyzed in Serial Sections

Further Studies on the Mossy Fiber System in the Hippocampal Region of the Cerebral Cortex

The Fine Structure of the Crayfish Nervous System

The Blood Vessels in the Central Nervous System of the Opossum

Electron Microscopic Observations on the Development of Blood Vessels in the Nervous System of the Rabbit Embryo

Electron Microscopic Observations of the Rat Pituitar

O-Nucleic Acids and Proteins

Studies on the Structure of Natural and Synthetic Protein Filaments from Muscle

Electron Staining and Fine Structure of Keratins

Molecular Features of Fibrinogen and Fibrin

Simple Methods for Nucleic Acid and Acid Mucopolysaccharide Localization in Electron Micrographs

Considerations of Nucleic Acid Morphology in Fixed Tissues

The Selective Staining of Nucleic Acids in a Model System and in Tissue

The DNA Component of the Nucleolus, Studied in Autoradiographs Viewed with the Electron Microscope

Intrazelluläre Desoxyribonucleinsäure von Bakterien

Actin in Contractile Systems

Ribbons of α-Helical Fibrous Protein

P-Biological Techniques II

Use of Negative Staining in the Study of Subcellular Fractions from Brain

A Collodion Sandwich-Film Technique for the Study of the Growth of Ice in Very Thin Layers of Aqueous Solution

Electron Microscopic Study of Microorganisms Subjected to Freezing and Drying: Cinematographic Observations of Yeast and Coli Cells

Freeze-Substitution Method Using a Water-Miscible Embedding Medium

In Vitro and In Vivo Fixation of the Retina for Electron Microscopy

Effective Simultaneous Fixation of Host Spleen Tissue and Infecting Bacterial Spores and Vegetative Cells

On the Preservation of Gastric Mucos

Further Observations on a Phosphate Buffer for Osmium Solutions in Fixation

Some Characteristics of Mixed Embedding Media for Biological Tissue

A Study of Cellular Swelling and Shrinkage During Fixation, Dehydration and Embedding in Various Standard Media

Maraglas Epoxy Embedding Media

A Method of Dehydration for Improved Visualization of Lipids, Membranes and Other Cytoplasmic Inclusions in Tissues to be Embedded in Epon

A New Spray Mounting Device

On the Distortion in Dimensions Produced by Shadowing

The Effect of Fixation Technics on the Appearance of Ultra Thin Sections of Various Nocardia Cultures

Q-The Nephron

A Unique Structural Component of Mitochondrial Cristae

Acid Phosphatase Localization in Renal Protein Absorption Droplets

Structural Variations in the Glomerular Capillary Wall Under Different Functional Conditions

Mikromorphologie des Nephron nach Temporärer Ischaemie

Electron Microscopic Studies in Human and Experimental Renal Diseases

The Significance of the Mesangial Region of Glomeruli

Extracellular Compartments in Renal Tubules Associated with Polyuria

Presumptive Formative Stages of Glomerular Endothelial Fenestrae

Mitochondrial Changes and Cytochrome Oxidase in the Frog Nephron

Contributions to the Cytology of Dugesia tigrina (Turbellaria) Protonephridia

Cellular and Extracellular Morphology of the Glomerular Stalk

R-Lipoprotein Structure

Wall Structure as a Guide to the Nature of the Surface Membranes in Plant Cytoplasm

Consideration of Membranes and Associated Structures After Cryofixation

The Molecular Organization of Photoreceptor

Electron Microscope Observations on the Retina of the Bat (Myotis lucifugus)

A Unique Invertebrate Photoreceptor

Preliminary Observations on the Fine Structure of Müllers Cells of the Avian Retina

A Comparative Study of the Fine Structure of the Inner Segments of Human and Amphibian Photoreceptor

S-Virus Fine Structure

The Structure and Symmetry of Virus Particles

SubStrukturen des Vaccine-Virus

The Fine Structure of Different Forms of Vaccinia Virus

Some Observations on the Vaccinia Viruses Treated with Uranyl Acetate

Structure of Some Simian Adenoviruses

Staining of T2 Bacteriophage with FeCl3

The Molecular Structure of the nT Evenff Phage Tails

Nouvelles Recherches au Microscope Electronique sur la Morphologie du Virus de la Mosaïque du Tabac

The Structural Components of Wound- Tumor Virus

Fortsatzstrukturen bei Actinophagen

T-Molecular Structure of Cell Products

Phytoferritin: A Plant Protein Discovered by Electron Microscopy

Electron Microscopic Studies on the Molecules of Hemoglobin A and F

The Zone of Keratinization in the Internal Root Sheath Qf the Mouse Hair

High Resolution Electron Microscopy of Alpha-Keratin

The Periodic Structure of Nuclear and Cytoplasmic Crystals of Dog Liver Cells

Observations of Rabbit Leucocytic Pyrogen

Ultrastructure of Yolk Platelets in the Amphibian Egg

Electron Microscopic Ultrastructure of the Elastic Fiber

Evidence for a Complex Internal Structure in Certain Collagen Fibrils

Ultrastructure of Collagen Fibrils, Variations in Size

Zum Räumlichen Aufbau der Kollagenfaser

Electron-Micros cope Study of Squid Cartilage

Some Aspects of Collagen Fibrogenesis Observed in the Adrenal Gland of Young Rats

Studies of Collagen Formation During Recovery from Scurvy

The Double Nature of the Amyloid Fiber

U-Synapse and Nerve Cell

Granule-Containing Vesicles in the Autonomie Nervous System

Experimental Data on the Termination of the Efferent Fibers to the Inner Ear

Degeneration in the Cerebral Cortex

Specialized Contact Regions of the Myoneural Motor Junction of the Frog

Submicroscopic Bases of Synaptic Organization in Gasteropod Nervous System

Synapses et Boutons Terminaux Végétatifs dans l'Adenohypophyse du Rat

Electronmicroscope Study of a Special Neurosecretory Neuron in the Nerve Cord of the Earthworm

An Axonal Fibrous Component in Some Cockroach Neurons

The Ultrastructure of Satellite Cells and Tunicated Nerve Fibers in Sympathetic Ganglia of the Frog (R. pipiens)

Fine Structure of Red and White Muscle Fibers and Their Neuromuscular Junction of the Snake Fish

V-Virus Reproduction

Ultrastructure and Replication of Insect Viruses

Restricted Diffusion Filtration Through Columns of Chipped Agar Gel, a Model System for the Separation of Various Components Produced in Cells as a Consequence of Virus Infection

Electron Microscopy of Reproductive Mechanism of the Psittacosis - Lymphogranuloma-Trachoma Group Virus in Cell Cultures

The Distribution of Vaccinia Virus in Aggregates

The Time Between Contact and Infection with Vaccinia Virus and L Cells

Surface Examination of Cultured Cells After Rapid Adsorption of Vaccinia Virus

Examination of Rinderpest Virus in Tissue Culture

The Early Stages of Polyoma Virus Infection in Mice Subcutaneous Tissue

Attachment and Penetration of Influenza Virus into Host Cells

Studies on Rift Valley Fever Virus in Mouse Liver

W-The Plant Cell

L'Origine et le Développement des Vacuoles des Cellules Végétables

Sur l'Origine et l'Evolution de l'Appareil Vacuolaire dans les Organes Aériens des Graminées

The Physical Significance of Pit Structure for Inter-Tracheid Liquid Movement in Coniferous Woods

Avocado (Persea Americana) - Cell Wall Structure

Submicroscopical Changes of Cell Wall Structures by Wood-Destroying Fungi

Observations of Chemical Modifications of Cotton Fibers at the Submicroscopic Level

Observations on the Endosperm of Cocos nucifera, L

Veränderungen der Zellstrukturen durch Gamma-Bestrahlung bei Embryonalen Wurzelzellen des Hafers

Ultrastructural Effects of Mineral Deficiencies in the Meristematic Cells of the Cereal Shoot Apex

Observations on Membranes in Plant Cells Fixed with OsO4

Cytoplasm in Mature, Non-Germinated and Germinated Pollen

Developmental Changes in Cytoplasmic Organelles

X-Viruses

Negative Staining of Gross Leukemia Virus in Thinly Spread Cells and After Partial Purification

Electron Optical Studies on Immunological Reactions of Vaccinia Virus Particles in Suspensions and in Broken-Up Cells

Quantitation of Papova Virus Particles in Human Warts

Particle Counts on Herpes Virus in Phosphotungstate Negatively Stained Preparations

Functional Factors in Virus Structure; A Guide to Grouping

Two Types of Polyoma Virus Particle

Studies on Street Rabies Virus Infected Mouse

Attachment of Coliphage T2 to Escherichia coli B

Elektronenmikroskopische Befunde an Gehirnen nach Infektion mit Tollwutvirus

Studies on a Virus Isolated from Eyes of Cattle with Infectious Kerato-Conjunctivitis ("Pink-Eye")

Cell-Virus Relationship in Mouse Lymphomas as Observed by Electron Microscope

Acrolein - A Fine Structural Fixative for Viral Microcytochemistry

LL-Cell Surface and Function

Some Observations on the Fine Structure of the Interstitial Cell in the Human Testis

Transport of Colloidal Particles Across the Corneal Endothelium

Incorporation of Electron-Opaque Tracers by Cells of the Renal Glomerulus

Specialized Sites on the Cell Surface for Protein Uptake

Formation of the Brush Border by Fusion of Vesicles

An Observation on the Thickness of Unit Membrane

The "Hemato-Thymic Barrier" Examined with the Electron Microscope

Die Oberflaechliche Konfiguration des Uebergangsepithels bei dem Meerschweinchen und Ihre Bedeutung

Observations on the Relations Between Intestinal Epithelial Cells and Cellular Components of Luminal Contents in the Distal Ileum of the Mouse

Modifications Ultrastructurales de la Vessie du Crapaud Traitée in Vitro par des Hormones Neurohypophysaires

Studies on the Surface of the Erythrocyte with an Electron Microscope and Microcataphoresis

The Ultrastructure of the Cuticle in the Cestodes H. Nana and H. Diminuta

Electron Microscopic Studies on Vital Stain as Compared with Phagocytosis. A Concept of Segresomes

MM-Tumor Viruses

Avian Nephoblastoma Induced by BAI Strain A Virus

Leukemic Cells and Etiological Virus in Long-Term Culture; Their Interrelationships with a Consideration of the Distribution of Viral Antigen

An Intracellular Mode of Formation of Rous Sarcoma Virus. The Role of Temperature on the Multiplication of this Virus

Substructure of Viruses within Cells Studied by Negative Staining

Electron Microscope Studies on Mouse Lymphomas

Purification and Subsequent Studies of the Mouse Mammary Tumor Virus

Type C. Particles in Tissues of Mice with Nucleic Acid Induced Leukemia

Submicroscopic Morphology of Mouse and Rat Leukemia Induced with Mouse Leukemia Virus

NN-Mitotic Structures

The Effect of Mercaptoethanol on the Mitotic Spindle

Spindle Fibers in Meristematic Cells of Pisum sativum

Conditions for Osmium Fixation of Fibrils in the Mitotic Apparatus

The Metaphase-Figure in Saccharomyces

Premières Observations sur la Structure Fine du Nucléole Révélées par des Méthodes de Cytochimie Ultrastructurale

Sécrétion Nucléolaire au cours de la Spermatogenese de l'Ascaris

Formation des Constituants Figurés du Cytoplasme à Partir du Nucléoplasme du Zygote chez le Proembryon du Pinus Laricio Poir. (Var. Austriaca)

Studies on the Ultrastructure and Metabolism of Nucleoli in Amphibian Oocytes

Persistence of Nucleolar Material in Mitotic Erythroblasts

Observations on the Fertilized Egg and Two-Cell Stage of Mytilus edulis

The Ultrastructure of the Centromere

Species Specific Functional Structures of Spermatocyte Chromosomes in the Genus Drosophila

OO-Cytoplasmic Organelles

La Formation de Mitochondries Nouvelles dans les Spermatocytes du Rat

Surface Structure of Whole and Sonicated Mitochondrial Membranes from Beef Heart

Accumulation of Divalent Ions in Mitochondrial Granules of Intact Cells

Micro-Centrifugal Processing of Isolated Mitochondria for Electron Microscopy

The Observation of Unusual Membraneous Structures Associated with Liver Mitochondria in Thyrotoxic Rats

Enzyme Activity and Electron Microscopy of Mouse Liver Mitochondrial Subfractions

The Ultrastructure of Human Epithelial Cells (HEp2) Grown in Vitro

Ultrastructure of Normal Human Thrombocytes

Ultrastructural Features of the Ovine Placentome

Fine Structure of the Endoderm Cells of an Ascidian Gastrula

The Fine Structure of the Rat Rete Testis

The Fine Structure of Mesenchymatous Cells in Regenerating Limbs of Larval and Adult Triturus

Preliminary Observations on the Ultrastructure of the Lymph Gland Cells of Drosophila Melanogaster

PP-Tumor Viruses and Neoplastic Cell

Localization of RNA, Protein and Lipid in Rous Sarcoma Virus by Electron Microcytochemistry

Preliminary Studies of Cytochemistry of Avian Tumor Viruses in Electron Microscopy

Application des Techniques de Digestion Enzymatique et d'Autoradiographie à l'Etude de Virus Cancérigènes

The Fine Cytology of Human Malignant Hepatoma Cells

A Comparison of the Structure of Individual Tumor Cells

Die Cancerogenese in der Rattenleber nach Verfütterung von Buttergelb

Electron Microscopic Studies on Human Brain Tumor

General Ultrastructure and Differentiation in Human Epidermal Neoplasms

Observations on Human Malignant Lymphoma Cells

Ultrastructure of Avian Sarcomas

Electron Microscopy of the Mouse "Myeloma" Kidney

Intracellular Duct Formation in Human Breast Cancer

Observations on the Fine Structure of Slow and Fast-Growing Rat Hepatomas

Further Observations on a Chicken Pancreas Agent

Electron Microscopic Study of Uicerogenic Tumors of the Pancreas

QQ-Extracellular Matrices

Some Recent Results on the Electron Microscopy of Tropocollagen Structures

Development of the Basement Lamella

Features of Extracellular Matrices which Mineralize

The Relationship Between the Apatite Crystals and the Organic Matrix of Rat Enamel

Preferential Mineralization of Elastin in a Matrix Also Containing Collagen

The Fine Structure of the Ameloblast-Enamel Junction in Rat-Incisors; Epithelial Attachment and Cuticular Membrane

Observations on the Relationship Between the Inorganic and Organic Phases in Dental Enamel

The Formation of Collagen Fibrils in Bone

Investigation of the Erosion of Tooth Sections with an Argon Ion Beam

The Fine Structure of the Osteocytes in the Adult Compact Bone

On the Bone Induced by Estrogens in Birds

Some Problems in Bone Pathology

RR-Bacterial Morphology

Fine Structure and Function in Bacteria

The Electronmiscroscopic Evidence in the Study of Bacterial Sporulation

On the Morphology of Conjugation in Bacteria

The Fine Structure of a Fruiting Myxobacterium

Fine Structure of Mycobacterial Cell

Intracytoplasmic Membranous Organelles in Cell Division of Mycobacteria

Protoplast Morphology and Chromatophore Formation in Rhodospirillum rubrum

Electron Microscopic Observations on Cells of Bacillus megaterium Dissected with Bile Salts

Studies on the Residual Cell Wall Structures of E. coli and B. megaterium Spheroplasts and of L-Forms of Proteus Mirabilis

The Initial Formation of Para-Sporal Inclusions in Bacilli

Demonstration of Structure-Bound Mineral Constituents in Thin-Sectioned Bacterial Spores by Ultramicroincineration

On "Permanent Prophase Chromosomes" in Non-Dividing Bacteria

SS-Pathology

E.M. Study of Atrophy by Denervation in Red and White Muscles of Rat

The Fine Structure of Macrophages in WhippleTs Disease

Observations of Human Leucocytes from Patients with Naturally Occurring Fevers

Observations on Senile Elastosis Using the Electron Microscope

Electron Microscopic Study of Ganglion Nerve Cells Undergoing Hypertrophy

Ultrastructural Studies of Metastatic Calcification

A Propos des Modifications Ultrastructurales dans les Tubes Initiaux du Rein lors de Diabete Alloxanique

Acute Anuria and Osmotic Diuresis E.M. of Human Kidney Biopsy Material Embedded in Epon

Elektronenmikroskopische Befunde zur Cytopathologie der Astrocyten im Zentralnervensystem der Säugetiere: Reaktive Veränderungen und gliöse Defektdeckung

Electron Microscope Studies of the Homograft Reaction

The Earliest Changes in Acute Normergic and Allergic Inflammation

Synovial Tissue and the Uptake of Iron Following Intra-Articular Injection

Pathologic Alterations of the Mesangium (Intercapillary Space)

Experimental Ulcers of the Fundic Mucosa in Mice: Some Observations on the Early Stages of Regeneration

Cytological Responses During Thyroxine-Accelerated Metamorphosis

Über die zelluläre Differenzierung des Menschlichen Magencarcinoms

Inclusion Bodies of Human Plasma Cells in Some Myeloproliferative Disorders

TT-Intracellular Membrane Systems

Physico-Chemical Behavior of Inner Membrane Systems

Enzymic Activities of Cytomembranes

The Sarcoplasmic Reticulum of Insect Muscles

The Fine Structure of Triads from Swimmerette Muscle of A. salinus

The Sarcoplasmic Reticulum of Macrocyclops albidus

The Effects of Various Ions on the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum of Crayfish Muscle

Ergastoplasmic Changes Associated with Glycogenolysis

Properties of the Ergastoplasm of Seminal Vesicle Epithelium

The Fine Structure of the Seminal Vesicles in Normal and Castrated Rats

Maturation of Plasma Cells After Antigenic Stimulation

Morphological Variations of the Cytoplasmic Membrane System in Gland Cells of the Adenohypophysis

The Fine Structure of Rat Testicular Interstitial Tissue

Fine Structure of the Mouse Testicular Interstitial Cell

UU-Ultrastructure of Microorganisms

Recherche de Cultures Portant sur des Germes Microbiens apres Examen en Microscopie Electronique sous Différentes Tensions d Accélération

The Surface Envelope of Lampropedia hyalina

Membrane Systems of Actinomyces bovis

The Fine Structure of the Nuclear Apparatus of Saccharomyces

The Fine Structure of Streptomyces cinnamonensis

Ultrastructure of the Septal Pore Apparatus of Rhizoctonia solani

Characterization of the Golgi Dictyosome of the Fungus Neobulgaria pura

Some Observations on the Nucleus and the Kinetoplast of Leishmania donovani - the Kala-azar Parasite

The Structure of Particles Isolated from the Chromatoid Body of Entamoeba invadens

Ultrastructure du Pédoncule Fixateur chez les Ciliés Péritriches

The Genesis of Basal Bodies with Special Reference to Stentor

The Fine Structure of the Feeding Apparatus in Tokophrya infusionum

Structural Changes in the Mitochondria of Tetrahymena pyriformis During the Growth Cycle

The Non-Siliceous Fine Structure of a Diatom

Details of the Fine Structure of the Primitive Blue-Green Alga, Anacystis Montana Var. Minor

VV-Experimental Pathology

On the Ultrastructural Changes of the Thyroid in Experimentally Radiothyroidectomized Rats

Immediate and Delayed Effects of Ionizing Radiation on Hepatic Cells

Alterations in Frog Skin after Heavy Gamma Irradiation

Study of Regenerated Cortical Nervous Tissue After Alpha Particle Irradiation

Ultrastructural and Enzymatic Changes in the Liver of the Riboflavin Deficient Rat

Liver Cell Degeneration with Ethionine Administration

Modifications Ultrastructurales des Hépatocytes au cours de l'Intoxication Chronique par la Thioacétamide

Mitochondrial Alterations in Liver Cells Following Vitamin E Deficiency

Early Cytoplasmic Changes of Mouse Liver During In Vitro Necrosis

Electron Microscopic Studies on Vacuolar Degeneration

The Nature of Inclusion Bodies in Lead Poisoning

Distribution of Acid Phosphatase in Liver Tissue of Dextr an-Injected Mice as Observed with the Electron Microscope

Changes in Renal Microvilli and Mitochondria After Phlorizin Treatment

Lysosomes in Prostatic Epithelium of Older and Castrate Rats

The Toxic Effects of "Habu" Snake Venom on the Renal Glomerulus

Correlation Between Ultrastructural and Histochemical Changes in Experimental Hemoglobinuric Nephrosis

Pathogenesis of Glomerular Ultrastructural Changes Induced by Nephrotoxic Serum

Submicroscopic Study on Cells Isolated with Chelatings from Normal and Regenerant Livers of Rats

WW-Ultrastructure of Cellular Systems

The Fine Structure of Parafollicular (Light) Cells of the Rat Thyroid Gland

Electron Microscopy of TSH-Stimulated Embryonic Chick Thyroids

The Origin of the Thyroidectomy Cell in the Salamander

Histogenesis of White Adipose Tissue

Ultrastructure of the Blood Air Barrier of the Neonatal Human Lungs

Pulmonary Epithelium in the Human Fetus and Newborn

Structural Variation in Epithelial Cells from the Tip and Sides of Intestinal Villi of the Rat

The Reticular Connective Tissue Cells of the Rat Spleen

Electron Microscopy of the Female Rabbit Adenohypophysis

Internal Structures Observed in Bovine Erythrocytes

Nectar Secretion and Cell Membrane

L'Origine des Inclusions en Bâtonnet des Macrophages

Organization of Frog Oocytes Before the Yolk Synthesis

Electron Microscope Observations on the Excretory Organ of the Pulmonary Molluscs

XX-Self Duplicating Components

Ultrastructure of Certain Self-Dependent Cytoplasmic Organelles

The Fine Structure of Chromosomes of Ascites Tumor Cells as Revealed by Electron Microscopy

Centriole Replication

Observations Préliminaires sur la Structure et la Cytochimie du Centriole

Light and Electron Microscope Studies of Tritiated Thymidine Incorporation

Fine Structure of Grillus argentinus Spermatocyte Chromosomes

Electron Microscopic Studies of Giant Salivary Gland Chromosomes

Lampbrush Pachytene Chromosomes of Pigeon After Enzyme Treatment

Chromosomes of Rat Testis

Evolution de l'Infrastructure Plastidiale d'un Mutant Chlorophyllien du Chlorella vulgaris

Electron Microscope Studies on the Development and Structure of Plastids in Cabbage Leaves

Osmiophilic Granules of Spinach Chloroplasts

YY-Synthesis and Secretion of Cell Products

Some Morphological Aspects on the Secretory Activities of Various Glandular Cells

An Analysis of the Secretory Process in the Exocrine Pancreatic Cell

A Secretory Function of the Golgi-Apparatus in Certain Plant Cells

The Fine Structure of the Histamine Stimulated Oxyntic Cell of Bullfrog In Vitro Gastric Musosa

The Rectal Salt-Gland of Elasmobranchs

Gas Secretion in Physalia, Involving Cells Lacking in Golgi and, Possibly, Mitochondria

Experimental Production of Electron Dense Intramatrical Bodies in Adrenal Zona Glomerulosa Cells of Calves

Studies of the Secretory Process of the Apocrine Gland of the Monkey

Morphological Studies on the Catecholaminic Synthesis in the Adrenal Medulla

The Fine Structure of the Mouse Anterior Pituitary During the Estrous Cycle

Changes in the Ultrastructure of the Exocrine Pancreas of the Cat After Stimulation by Secretin and Pancreozymin

Formation of the Acrosomal Process in Echinoderm Spermatozoa

Index of Contributors for Volumes I and II follows article YY-12