Electron Microscopy of Plant Cells - 1st Edition

Electron Microscopy of Plant Cells

1st Edition

Editors: C Hawes
eBook ISBN: 9780323148986
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th July 1991
Page Count: 476
Description

Electron Microscopy of Plant Cells serves as manual or reference of major modern techniques used to prepare plant material for transmission and scanning electron microscopy. There have been other books that generally discuss electron microscope methodology. This book focuses on problem areas encountered through the presence of tough cell walls and large central vacuole. It details preparative techniques for botanical specimens. Each of the nine chapters of this book covers the basic principles, useful applications, and reliable procedures used on the method of electron microscopy. Other topics discussed in each chapter include the general preparation and straining of thin sections, quantitative morphological analysis, and enzyme cytochemistry. This book also explains the immunogold labelling, rapid-freezing methods, and ambient- and low-temperature scanning electron microscopy among others. This book will be invaluable to general scientists, biologists, botanists, and students specializing in plant anatomy.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1 General preparation and staining of thin sections

2 Stereo-electron microscopy

3 Quantitative morphological analysis

4 Enzyme cytochemistry

5 Immunogold labelling

6 In situ hybridization techniques: molecular cytology goes ultrastructural

7 Rapid-freezing methods and their application

8 Ambient- and low-temperature scanning electron microscopy

9 Microanalysis

Index


About the Editor

C Hawes

