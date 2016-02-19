Electron-Microscopic Structure of Protozoa
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology: Zoology
Description
Electron-Microscopic Structure of Protozoa mainly discusses the structure and taxa of protozoa. This text first discusses protozoa as cells, wherein the author emphasizes that these unicellular organisms be compared with a whole metazoan organism than with any of its component cells. This book then studies the protozoan superclass Rhizopoda, subphylum Actinopoda, slime molds, and subphylum Sporozoa, as well as toxoplasma. Phytoflagellates, zooflagellates, and ciliates are also tackled. This book concludes by explaining membrane differentiations, fibrous structures, and relationships of protozoa. This publication will be invaluable to biologists and other scientists interested in studying protozoa.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
2. Protozoa as Cells
3. Rhizopods, Actinopods, Slime Molds, Sporozoa
4. Phytoflagellates
5. Zooflagellates
6. Ciliates
7. Conclusions
Appendix
References
Index
Details
- 280
- English
- © Pergamon 1963
- 1st January 1963
- Pergamon
- 9781483184746