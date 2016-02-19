Electron-Microscopic Structure of Protozoa - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080098203, 9781483184746

Electron-Microscopic Structure of Protozoa

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs on Pure and Applied Biology: Zoology

Authors: D. R. Pitelka
Editors: G. A. Kerkut
eBook ISBN: 9781483184746
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 280
Description

Electron-Microscopic Structure of Protozoa mainly discusses the structure and taxa of protozoa. This text first discusses protozoa as cells, wherein the author emphasizes that these unicellular organisms be compared with a whole metazoan organism than with any of its component cells. This book then studies the protozoan superclass Rhizopoda, subphylum Actinopoda, slime molds, and subphylum Sporozoa, as well as toxoplasma. Phytoflagellates, zooflagellates, and ciliates are also tackled. This book concludes by explaining membrane differentiations, fibrous structures, and relationships of protozoa. This publication will be invaluable to biologists and other scientists interested in studying protozoa.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Introduction

2. Protozoa as Cells

3. Rhizopods, Actinopods, Slime Molds, Sporozoa

4. Phytoflagellates

5. Zooflagellates

6. Ciliates

7. Conclusions

Appendix

References

Index

About the Author

About the Editor

