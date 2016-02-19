Electron-Microscopic Structure of Protozoa mainly discusses the structure and taxa of protozoa. This text first discusses protozoa as cells, wherein the author emphasizes that these unicellular organisms be compared with a whole metazoan organism than with any of its component cells. This book then studies the protozoan superclass Rhizopoda, subphylum Actinopoda, slime molds, and subphylum Sporozoa, as well as toxoplasma. Phytoflagellates, zooflagellates, and ciliates are also tackled. This book concludes by explaining membrane differentiations, fibrous structures, and relationships of protozoa. This publication will be invaluable to biologists and other scientists interested in studying protozoa.