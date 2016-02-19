Electron-Electron Interactions in Disordered Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444869166, 9780444600998

Electron-Electron Interactions in Disordered Systems, Volume 10

1st Edition

Editors: A.L. Efros M. Pollak
eBook ISBN: 9780444600998
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st July 1985
Page Count: 682
Table of Contents

Introduction (Sir Nevill Mott). 1. Electron-electron interaction in disordered conductors (B.L. Altshuler and A.G. Aronov). 2. Interaction effects in the weakly localized regime of two- and three-dimensional disordered systems (H. Fukuyama). 3. A review of the metal-insulator transition in doped semiconductors (R.F. Milligan, T.F. Rosenbaum, R.N. Bhatt and G.A. Thomas). 4. The effect of Coulomb interactions on electronic states and transport in disordered insulators (M. Pollak and M. Ortuño). 5. Coulomb interaction in disordered systems with localized electronic states (A.L. Efros and B.I. Shklovskii). 6. H--like impurity centers, molecular complexes and electron delocalization in semiconductors (E.M. Gershenzon, A.P. Mel'nikov and R.I. Rabinovich). 7. Electron-electron interactions in the Anderson-localized regime near the metal-insulator transition (H. Kamimura). 8. Disorder and interactions in the system of quasi one-dimensional electrons (L.P. Gor'kov). Author index. Subject index.

Description

Electron-Electron Interactions in Disordered Systems'' deals with the interplay of disorder and the Coulomb interaction. Prominent experts give state-of-the-art reviews of the theoretical and experimental work in this field and make it clear that the interplay of the two effects is essential, especially in low-dimensional systems.

