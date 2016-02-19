Electron Dynamics of Diode Regions
1st Edition
Electron Dynamics of Diode Regions describes the model construction and analysis of motion of charged particles of diode regions in time-varying fields. The models analyzed are simplified versions of parts of practical devices, primarily active microwave devices, tubes, and semiconductor amplifiers, while the most striking results obtained are due to electron inertia and space-charge effects in terms of laboratory observable. This book is composed of seven chapters, and begins with an introduction to the general concepts of time dependent flow, including induced current, the techniques of linearization, calculating variational transit time, and obtaining equivalent circuits. The following chapters present the classical linear analysis, which includes the space-charge effects, with several applications. These chapters also explore the existence of a maximum stable current in a space-charge limited diode. The discussion then shifts to the basics of high velocity, klystron, gap with nonuniform field distributions, and the application of the multicavity klystron. This text further covers the analysis and examples of crossed-field gaps. The final chapters deal with the fundamentals of velocity and current distributions obtained from common electron emitters, with some attempt to show how the multivelocity streams evolve into single-velocity equivalents needed for the methods of earlier chapters. Results of applying the Lagrangian starting analysis to semiconductor diode regions, necessarily from a new equation of motion, are also provided. This book is intended for graduate courses, seminars, and research studies.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Single-Charge Calculations; Linear and Nonlinear Analysis
1.01 Model
1.02 Force, Acceleration, Velocity, Displacement
1.03 Concept of Induced Current
1.04 Calculation of Induced Current
1.05 Crossings, Densities, Work, Voltage from Differential Relations
1.06 Ideal Diode, Emission Limited, Linear Approximations
References
Chapter 2. General Linear Analysis, including Space-Charge Fields, with Applications
2.01 Historical Development
2.02 Model, Basic Equations, Outline of Method
2.03 Meaning of the Total Time Derivative, d/dt
2.04 Kinetic Power, Conservation
2.05 Static Solutions
2.06 Dynamic Solutions
2.07 Summary of Solutions
2.08 Use of the Space-Charge Factor ζ; Plasma Frequency wp
2.09 Applications to Vacuum and Emission-Limited Diodes
2.10 Application to Space-Charge-Limited Diode
2.11 Applications to Multielement Tubes
2.12 Application to Velocity Jump
2.13 Equivalence of Llewellyn and Space-Charge Wave Equations
2.14 Space-Charge Loading of an Output Gap
References
Chapter 3. Stability of Flow; Nonlinear Solution of Multiparticle Model
3.01 Time-Independent Diode Behavior; Classical Solutions
3.02 An Historical Sketch of the Classical Theory
3.03 Energy at the Point of Instability
3.04 Expectation of Time Growth from Linear Analysis
3.05 Single Sheet Model, Short-Circuited Diode
3.06 Single Sheet Model, Open-Circuited Diode
3.07 Single Sheet, Neutralized, Short-Circuited Diode
3.08 Single Sheet, Neutralized, Open-Circuited Diode: Plasma Propulsion
3.09 Multiple-Sheet Model
3.10 Time Response with Increasing Current
3.11 Detailed Behavior, Short-Circuited Diode
3.12 Effect of Finite External Resistance
3.13 Effect of Velocity Distribution
References
Chapter 4. High Velocity Gap: Multicavity Klystron
4.01 Uniform Field
4.02 General Field
4.03 Gap Loading
4.04 Traveling-Wave, Slow-Wave Gap
4.05 The Multicavity Klystron
References
Chapter 5. The Crossed-Field Gap
5.01 Model, Assumptions
5.02 Equations of Motion
5.03 Integration of the Equations of Motion
5.04 Static Solutions
5.05 Parameters of the Space-Charge-Limited Diode
5.06 Dynamic Solutions
5.07 Summary of Solutions
5.08 Space-Charge Factor ζ
5.09 Open-Circuited, Temperature-Limited Diode
5.10 Open-Circuited, Space-Charge-Limited Diode
5.11 Open-Circuited, High Initial Velocity Diode
5.12 Magnetron-Injection Gun
References
Chapter 6 . Velocity and Current Distributions from Electron Emitters
6.01 Conditions at a Thermionic Electron Emitter
6.02 Time-Independent Diode Solution
6.03 Shot Noise
6.04 Shot Noise Diode Current, Temperature-Limited Cathode
6.05 Velocity Fluctuations Due to Cathode Current Fluctuations
6.06 Space-Charge-Limited Diode: Introduction
6.07 Space-Charge-Limited Diode: Multivelocity Calculations
6.08 Photoemission
6.09 Secondary Emission
6.10 Grids; Partition and Induced Grid Noise
References
Chapter 7. Transit-Time Effects in Semiconductors
Introduction
7.01 Simple Static Solution for Space-Charge-Limited Current
7.02 Model, Basic Equations, Outline of Method
7.03 Static Solutions
7.04 Dynamic Solutions
7.05 Impedance of an Intrinsic pip Diode
7.06 Space-Charge-Limited Injection Impedance
7.07 Emitter-Current-Limited Injection
7.08 Impedance with Majority Carriers in pπp Diode
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323162418