Electron Dynamics of Diode Regions describes the model construction and analysis of motion of charged particles of diode regions in time-varying fields. The models analyzed are simplified versions of parts of practical devices, primarily active microwave devices, tubes, and semiconductor amplifiers, while the most striking results obtained are due to electron inertia and space-charge effects in terms of laboratory observable. This book is composed of seven chapters, and begins with an introduction to the general concepts of time dependent flow, including induced current, the techniques of linearization, calculating variational transit time, and obtaining equivalent circuits. The following chapters present the classical linear analysis, which includes the space-charge effects, with several applications. These chapters also explore the existence of a maximum stable current in a space-charge limited diode. The discussion then shifts to the basics of high velocity, klystron, gap with nonuniform field distributions, and the application of the multicavity klystron. This text further covers the analysis and examples of crossed-field gaps. The final chapters deal with the fundamentals of velocity and current distributions obtained from common electron emitters, with some attempt to show how the multivelocity streams evolve into single-velocity equivalents needed for the methods of earlier chapters. Results of applying the Lagrangian starting analysis to semiconductor diode regions, necessarily from a new equation of motion, are also provided. This book is intended for graduate courses, seminars, and research studies.