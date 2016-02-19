Electron and Positron Spectroscopies in Materials Science and Engineering
1st Edition
Materials Science and Technology
Description
Electron and Positron Spectroscopies in Materials Science and Engineering presents the advances and limitations of instrumentations for surface and interface probing useful to metallurgical applications. It discusses the Auger electron spectroscopy and electron spectroscopy for chemical analysis. It addresses the means to determine the chemistry of the surface. Some of the topics covered in the book are the exo-electron emission; positron annihilation; extended x-ray absorption fine structure; high resolution electron microscopy; uniaxial monotonic deformation-induced dislocation substructure; and analytical electron microscopy. The mechanistic basis for exo-electron spectroscopy is covered. The correlation of fatigue and photoyield are discussed. The text describes the tribostimulated emission. A study of the quantitative measurement of fatigue damage is presented. A chapter is devoted to the fracture of oxide films on aluminium. Another section focuses on the positron annihilation experimental details and the creep-induced dislocation substructure. The book can provide useful information to scientists, engineers, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Mechanistic Basis for Exo-Electron Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Review of Mechanically Stimulated Exo-Electron Emission
III. Roughness and Oxide Effects on Photoyield of Aluminum
IV. Discussion of Fatigue-Enhanced Photoemission
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Recent Applications of Exo-Electron Emission
I. Introduction
II. Instrumentation
III. Fracture of Oxide Films on Aluminum
IV. Exo-Electron Emission and Metal Fatigue
V. Quantitative Measurement of Fatigue Damage
VI. Summary
References
The Detection of Positron Annihilation Processes in Metals
I. Introduction
II. Conventional Instruments
III. Recent Developments
IV. Outlook
References
Positron Probing of Microstructures and Substructures in Metals and Alloys and Sampath Purushothaman
I. Introduction
II. Positron Annihilation Experimental Details
III. Results and Discussion
IV. Positrons and Nondestructive Evaluation
References
Advances in and Quantification of Auger Electron Spectroscopy (AES)
I. Introduction
II. Theory and Quantification of AES
III. Experimental Techniques
References
Applications of Auger Electron Spectroscopy in Ferrous Metallurgy
I. Introduction
II. Quantitative Auger Analysis
III. Studies of Embrittlement of Steel
IV. Segregation to Free Surfaces
V. Effects of Surface-Active Impurities on Phase Transformations
VI. Summary
References
Advances in ESCA Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. The ESCA Technique
III. Some Qualitative Chemical Analyses of ESCA Applications
IV. Quantitative Elemental Analysis
References
EXAFS Studies of Materials
I. Introduction
II. Theory and Analysis of EXAFS
III. Experimental Technique
IV. Crystalline Materials
V. Disordered Materials
VI.Surfaces and Adsorbates
VII. Conclusion
References
High Resolution Electron Imaging: An Approach to the Atomic Characterization of Materials
I. Introduction
II. Description of Technique
III. Applications
IV. Future Directions
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Analytical Electron Microscopy: X-Ray Microanalysis Using the Scanning Transmission Electron Microscope
I. Introduction
II. Why X-Ray Microanalysis in the STEM
III. Outline of X-Ray Microanalysis Basics
IV. Parameters in STEM X-Ray Microanalysis
V. Quantitative Microanalysis
VI. Limits of Detectability
VII. Typical Applications
VIII. Future Directions
HReferences
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191485