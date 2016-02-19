Electron and Positron Spectroscopies in Materials Science and Engineering presents the advances and limitations of instrumentations for surface and interface probing useful to metallurgical applications. It discusses the Auger electron spectroscopy and electron spectroscopy for chemical analysis. It addresses the means to determine the chemistry of the surface. Some of the topics covered in the book are the exo-electron emission; positron annihilation; extended x-ray absorption fine structure; high resolution electron microscopy; uniaxial monotonic deformation-induced dislocation substructure; and analytical electron microscopy. The mechanistic basis for exo-electron spectroscopy is covered. The correlation of fatigue and photoyield are discussed. The text describes the tribostimulated emission. A study of the quantitative measurement of fatigue damage is presented. A chapter is devoted to the fracture of oxide films on aluminium. Another section focuses on the positron annihilation experimental details and the creep-induced dislocation substructure. The book can provide useful information to scientists, engineers, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Mechanistic Basis for Exo-Electron Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Review of Mechanically Stimulated Exo-Electron Emission

III. Roughness and Oxide Effects on Photoyield of Aluminum

IV. Discussion of Fatigue-Enhanced Photoemission

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Recent Applications of Exo-Electron Emission

I. Introduction

II. Instrumentation

III. Fracture of Oxide Films on Aluminum

IV. Exo-Electron Emission and Metal Fatigue

V. Quantitative Measurement of Fatigue Damage

VI. Summary

References

The Detection of Positron Annihilation Processes in Metals

I. Introduction

II. Conventional Instruments

III. Recent Developments

IV. Outlook

References

Positron Probing of Microstructures and Substructures in Metals and Alloys and Sampath Purushothaman

I. Introduction

II. Positron Annihilation Experimental Details

III. Results and Discussion

IV. Positrons and Nondestructive Evaluation

References

Advances in and Quantification of Auger Electron Spectroscopy (AES)

I. Introduction

II. Theory and Quantification of AES

III. Experimental Techniques

References

Applications of Auger Electron Spectroscopy in Ferrous Metallurgy

I. Introduction

II. Quantitative Auger Analysis

III. Studies of Embrittlement of Steel

IV. Segregation to Free Surfaces

V. Effects of Surface-Active Impurities on Phase Transformations

VI. Summary

References

Advances in ESCA Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. The ESCA Technique

III. Some Qualitative Chemical Analyses of ESCA Applications

IV. Quantitative Elemental Analysis

References

EXAFS Studies of Materials

I. Introduction

II. Theory and Analysis of EXAFS

III. Experimental Technique

IV. Crystalline Materials

V. Disordered Materials

VI.Surfaces and Adsorbates

VII. Conclusion

References

High Resolution Electron Imaging: An Approach to the Atomic Characterization of Materials

I. Introduction

II. Description of Technique

III. Applications

IV. Future Directions

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Analytical Electron Microscopy: X-Ray Microanalysis Using the Scanning Transmission Electron Microscope

I. Introduction

II. Why X-Ray Microanalysis in the STEM

III. Outline of X-Ray Microanalysis Basics

IV. Parameters in STEM X-Ray Microanalysis

V. Quantitative Microanalysis

VI. Limits of Detectability

VII. Typical Applications

VIII. Future Directions

HReferences

Index

