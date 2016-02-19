Electromagnetism for Engineers

Table of Contents



Preface to the Third Edition

One The Principles of Electromagnetism

1.1 The Purpose of the Book

1.2 The Role of Ideas in Electrical Engineering

1.3 What is Electricity?

1.4 The Measurement of Electricity

1.5 The Language of Electrical Engineering

Two Electric Charges at Rest—I

2.1 The Forces Between Electric Charges

2.2 The Verification of the Inverse Square Law

2.3 The Electric Constant

2.4 The Electric Force is a Vector Quantity

2.5 Electric Field Strength

2.6 Electric Potential and Potential Difference

2.7 Conductors in Electrostatic Fields

Three Electric Charges at Rest—I

3.1 The Electric Field as a Measure of Quantity of Charge

3.2 Gauss's Theorem

3.2.1 The Field of a Uniformly Charged Sphere

3.2.2 The Field Close to the Surface of a Charged Conductor

3.3 Electric Flux Density and Electric Flux

3.4 Tubes of Flux

3.5 The Storage of Electric Energy

3.6 Capacitance

3.6.1 Capacitance of a Parallel-Plate Capacitor

3.6.2 Capacitance of a Cylindrical Capacitor

3.7 Insulating Materials Between the Plates of Capacitor

3.8 Capacitors in Parallel and in Series

3.9 The Force on a Charged Conductor

3.10 The Method of Curvilinear Squares

Four Steady Electric Currents

4.1 Types of Electric Current

4.1.1 Conduction Current

4.1.2 Convection Current

4.1.3 Polarization Current

4.2 Ohm's Law

4.3 Drift-Velocity of Electrons in a Conductor

4.4 Electromotive Force

4.5 Surface charge on Metallic Conductors

Five The Magnetic Field of Steady Electric Currents

5.1 Electricity and Magnetism

5.2 Magnetostatic Fields

5.3 The First Law of Electromagnetism

5.4 The Magnetic Shell and the Circuital Law of Magnetism

5.5 Magnetomotive Force

5.6 Applications of the Circuital Law

5.6.1 The Magnetic Field of a Long Straight Current

5.6.2 The Magnetic Field Inside a Long Solid Cylindrical Conductor Carrying Uniformly Distributed Current

5.6.3 The Magnetic Field Inside a Hollow Cylindrical Conductor Carrying Axial Current

5.6.4 The Magnetic Field Inside a Toroid

5.7 The Magnetic Field of a Current Element

5.8 Use of the Formula for the Magnetic Field of a Current Element

5.8.1 The Magnetic Field on the Axis of a Circular Current

5.8.2 The Magnetic Field on the Axis of a Solenoid of Circular Cross-Section

5.9 The Force on a Current Element in a Magnetic Field

5.10 The Force Between Two Long Parallel Currents

5.11 The Force on a Coil in a Magnetic Field

5.11.1 The Force Between Coaxial Circular Currents

5.11.2 The Dynamometer Wattmeter

5.12 Magnetic Units

Six Electromagnetic Induction

6.1 The Motion of Electric Charges Through Magnetic Fields

6.1.1 The Motion of an Electron Which Has Been Given a Velocity ν Across a Magnetic Field Β

6.1.2 The Motion of an Electron Under the Combined Action of Electric and Magnetic Fields

6.2 Electromotive Force Induced in a Conductor Moving Through a Magnetic Field

6.3 Electromotive Force Induced in a Stationary Circuit by a Changing Magnetic Field

6.3.1 Application of Faraday's Law: A Simple Transformer

6.4 Inductance: A Mechanical Explanation of Faraday's Law

6.5 Further Discussion of Self and Mutual Inductance

6.6 Skin-Effect

Seven The Magnetic Effects of Iron

7.1 The Use of Magnetic Flux

7.2 The Sources of Magnetism

7.3 Hard and Soft Magnetic Materials

7.4 The Magnetization Curve

7.5 The Domain Theory of Magnetism

7.6 Magnetic Circuits

7.7 An Iron Ring with an Air Gap

7.8 Permanent Magnet Calculations

7.9 Mechanical Force Exerted by a Magnet

7.10 Losses in Iron Subjected to Alternating Magnetic Fields

7.10.1 Hysteresis Loss

7.10.2 Eddy Current Loss

7.11 Typical Magnetic Curves

Eight Electromagnetic Radiation

8.1 Maxwell's Equations

8.2 Magnetomotive Force Around a Capacitor Containing a Dielectric Material

8.3 Electromagnetic Waves

8.4 Orders of Magnitude in Electromagnetic Calculation

8.5 A Simple Wave Guide

8.6 The Interdependence of Electric and Magnetic Effects

Appendices

A A List of Electric and Magnetic Quantities

Β A List of Useful Formulae

C SI and CGS Units

D Some Useful Constants

Further Reading

Index

