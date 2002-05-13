Electromagnetics Explained - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750674034, 9780080505237

Electromagnetics Explained

1st Edition

A Handbook for Wireless/ RF, EMC, and High-Speed Electronics

Authors: Ron Schmitt
eBook ISBN: 9780080505237
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750674034
Paperback ISBN: 9781493302932
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 13th May 2002
Page Count: 410
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
42.99
36.54
5100.00
4335.00
63.64
54.09
61.95
52.66
47.95
40.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
5100.00
4335.00
35.99
30.59
44.95
38.21
58.95
50.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction and Survey of the Electromagnetic Spectrum
Fundamentals of Electric Fields
Fundamentals of Magnetic Fields
Electrodynamics
Radiation
Relativity and Quantum Physics
The Hidden Schematic
Transmission Lines
Waveguides and Shields
Circuits as Guides for Waves and S-Parameters
Antennas: How to Make Circuits That Radiate
EMC (Part I: Basics, Part II: PCB Techniques, Part III: Cabling)
Lenses, Dishes, and Antenna Arrays
Diffraction
Frequency Dependence of Materials, Thermal Radiation, and Noise
Electrical Engineering Book Recommendations

Description

Based on familiar circuit theory and basic physics, this book serves as an invaluable reference for both analog and digital engineers alike. For those who work with analog RF, this book is a must-have resource. With computers and networking equipment of the 21st century running at such high frequencies, it is now crucial for digital designers to understand electromagnetic fields, radiation and transmission lines. This knowledge is necessary for maintaining signal integrity and achieving EMC compliance. Since many digital designers are lacking in analog design skills, let alone electromagnetics, an easy-to-read but informative book on electromagnetic topics should be considered a welcome addition to their professional libraries.

Key Features

  • Covers topics using conceptual explanations and over 150 lucid figures, in place of complex mathematics
  • Demystifies antennas, waveguides, and transmission line phenomena
  • Provides the foundation necessary to thoroughly understand signal integrity issues associated with high-speed digital design

Readership

Level 2 and 3

Details

No. of pages:
410
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080505237
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750674034
Paperback ISBN:
9781493302932

Reviews

"Providing a comprehensive and practical understanding of electromagnetic fields and the principles necessary for circuit design at RF, this book is a helpful resource for analog and digital engineers alike." --Poptronics

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Ron Schmitt Author

Ron Schmitt is the director of electrical engineering support for Sensor Research and Development Corp. in Orono, Maine. He manages the group responsible for electronics design for chemical-sensor research and products. He has a BSEE from Cornell University and an MSEE from the University of Pennsylvania. He is currently a PhD candidate at the University of Maine.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.