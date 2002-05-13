Electromagnetics Explained
1st Edition
A Handbook for Wireless/ RF, EMC, and High-Speed Electronics
Table of Contents
Introduction and Survey of the Electromagnetic Spectrum
Fundamentals of Electric Fields
Fundamentals of Magnetic Fields
Electrodynamics
Radiation
Relativity and Quantum Physics
The Hidden Schematic
Transmission Lines
Waveguides and Shields
Circuits as Guides for Waves and S-Parameters
Antennas: How to Make Circuits That Radiate
EMC (Part I: Basics, Part II: PCB Techniques, Part III: Cabling)
Lenses, Dishes, and Antenna Arrays
Diffraction
Frequency Dependence of Materials, Thermal Radiation, and Noise
Description
Based on familiar circuit theory and basic physics, this book serves as an invaluable reference for both analog and digital engineers alike. For those who work with analog RF, this book is a must-have resource. With computers and networking equipment of the 21st century running at such high frequencies, it is now crucial for digital designers to understand electromagnetic fields, radiation and transmission lines. This knowledge is necessary for maintaining signal integrity and achieving EMC compliance. Since many digital designers are lacking in analog design skills, let alone electromagnetics, an easy-to-read but informative book on electromagnetic topics should be considered a welcome addition to their professional libraries.
Key Features
- Covers topics using conceptual explanations and over 150 lucid figures, in place of complex mathematics
- Demystifies antennas, waveguides, and transmission line phenomena
- Provides the foundation necessary to thoroughly understand signal integrity issues associated with high-speed digital design
Readership
Level 2 and 3
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2002
- Published:
- 13th May 2002
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080505237
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750674034
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493302932
Reviews
"Providing a comprehensive and practical understanding of electromagnetic fields and the principles necessary for circuit design at RF, this book is a helpful resource for analog and digital engineers alike." --Poptronics
About the Authors
Ron Schmitt Author
Ron Schmitt is the director of electrical engineering support for Sensor Research and Development Corp. in Orono, Maine. He manages the group responsible for electronics design for chemical-sensor research and products. He has a BSEE from Cornell University and an MSEE from the University of Pennsylvania. He is currently a PhD candidate at the University of Maine.