Electromagnetic Wave Theory

Table of Contents



Part I Section A. Wave Propagation

A.1 Wave Propagation in Inhomogeneous Media

A.2 Lateral Waves

A.3 Wave Coupling in Multi-mode Inhomogeneous Ionized Media

A.5 Relations between Solutions of Scalar and Vector Helmholtz Equations

A.6 Wave Propagation through an Epstein Profile across a Static Magnetic Field

A.7 Magnetoionic Theory in Cylindrical Geometry

A.8 Transformation of Electrodynamic into Magneto-gasdynamic Waves

A.9 Excitation of Hydromagnetic Waves by a Helical Proton Stream

A.10 Transients in Magneto-ionic Media and Interrelations between Ordinary and Extraordinary Wave Representations

A.11 The Electromagnetic Field Generated by a Dipole in an Epstein Medium

A.12 On the Excitation of Electromagnetic Waves in Inhomogeneous Media

A.13 Wave-Coupling in an Inhomogeneous Anisotropie Medium

A.14 Wave Propagation in Anisotropic Media

A.15 Plane Waves in Dissipative Media

A.16 Applications des Micro-ondes ä l'Etude des Plasmas 159

A.17 Plasmoide Artificiel par Decharge de Haute Frequence Focalisee en Haute Atmosphere

A.18 The Effect of Coherent Radiation on the Stability of a Crossed-field Electron Beam

A.1 Terrestrial Waveguides

A.2 Ion Effects Observed in Radio Wave Propagation in the Ionosphere

A.21 Propagation in a Model Terrestrial Waveguide of Non-uniform Height: Theory and Experiment

A.22 Experimental and Theoretical Studies of Propagation of Ground Waves across Mixed Paths

A.23 Radiation Fields in the Ionosphere from a V.L.F. Horizontal Electric Dipole in Antarctica

A.24 The Far Field of an H-polarized Line Source near the Edge of a Perfectly Conducting Half-plane in the Interface between two Different Media, with Application to Mixed-path Propagation

A.25 Correlation of the Electromagnetic Field Amplitude Fluctuations in Time and Space on a Long Line-of-site (212 km) U.H.F. (1760 Mc/s) Overwater Radio Path

A.26 Champ Produit ä 100 km d'Altitude par un Emetteur TBF Situe au Sol

A.27 Coping with Multiple Reflections in Precise Measurements of the Speed of Light with a Microwave Michelson Interferometer

Section B. Waveguides

B.1 Basic Properties of Periodic Waveguides with Glide Reflection Symmetry

B.2 An Alternative Approach to the Solution of a Class of Wiener-Hopf and Related Problems

B.3 Coupling of two Semi-infinite Circular Waveguides with Walls of Different Surface Admittances

B.4 Theoretical Investigation of Non-uniform Waveguides

B.5 The Numerical Solution of Uniform, Loss-free Waveguides with Boundaries of Arbitrary Shape

B.6 Propagation in Inhomogeneously-filled Waveguides with Rectilinear Dielectric and Metal Boundaries

B.7 The Calculation of the Propagation Characteristics of a Corrugated Elliptical Waveguide

B.8 Properties of an Annular Iris in Inhomogeneous Circular Waveguide

B.9 Wave Propagation in Horns and through Horn Junctions

B.10 Ondes Guidees dans une Colonne Cylindrique de Plasma Entoure de Plasma Infini aux Frequences Inferieures ä la Gyrofrequence Electronique

B.11 Waves in a Coaxial Line Partially Filled with Plasma

B.12 The Network Representation of Electromagnetic Field Problems

B.13 Solution of Field Equations for Strongly Coupled Cavity Systems

B.14 Conformal Transformation Applied to Reactive Loads in Waveguides

B.l5 Microwave Directional Coupler

B.l6 Filtre ä Bande Passant tres Etroite Accordable sur la Bande

Section C. Overmoded and Beam Waveguides Surface Waves

C.1 Millimetre Waves and Optical Waves for Long-distance Telecommunications by Waveguide

C.2 A Circular H01 Low-loss Waveguide Applicable to Long-distance Telecommunications

C.3 A Dielectric Prism in the Corner of Overmoded Waveguide

C.4 Lasers and Optical Communication Systems

C.5 Dielectric Fibre Surface Waveguide for Optical Frequencies

C.6 Some Problems in the Theory of Quasi-optical Waveguides and Resonators

C.7 Research on Quasi-optical Lines

C.8 Microwave and Laser Resonators

C.9 Guided Complex Waves on Slow-wave Periodic Structures

C.1O Recent Accomplishments and Outstanding Problems in Boundary Wave Research

C.11 Generalized Impedance Boundary Conditions with Applications to Surface Wave Structures

C.12 Sur les Ondes de Surface en Regime Transitoire

C.13 A Note on the Propagation of a Pulse by Surface-wave Modes

C.14 Phase Velocity of an Electromagnetic Wave over an Open Periodic Structure

C.15 The Excitation of a Surface Wave by a Coaxial Waveguide

C.16 The Optimization of Launching Horns for Dielectric Waveguides

C.17 A Mode System for Radially Propagating Wavebeams

C.18 Random Bends and Displacements in a Lens Waveguide

Part 2 Section D. Propagation in Non-Linear Media

D.l The Parametric Coupling of Modes of Propagation in Nonlinear Media

D.2 Symmetry Restrictions in Non-linear, Non-absorbing, Non-dispersive Media

D.3 On Electromagnetic Wave Propagation and Amplification in Solid-state Plasmas

D.4 Propagation of Modulated Waves in Non-linear Dispersive Media

D.5 Electromagnetic Waves in Non-linear Transmission Lines with Active Parameters

D.6 Nonlinear Interaction between two Beams of Plane Electromagnetic Waves in an Anisotropie Medium

D.7 The Phase Dependence of Maser Active Material ß-factor on Pump Intensity and Frequency

D.8 Radiation in Periodically-Nonstationary Media

D.9 Electromagnetic Wave Propagation in Time-varying Media

D.10 The Structure of a Shock Electromagnetic Wave Front in Transmission Lines with Non-linear Parameters

D.l1 Non-linear Diffraction near the Focus of a Converging Wave

D.l2 Non-linear Scattering by a Plasma Cylinder

Section E. Antennas

E.1 Experimental and Theoretical Evaluation of a Passive Communication Satellite (Echo II)

E.2 Minimum Spot Size of Focused Apertures

E.3 Radiation from the Paraboloid of Revolution

E.4 Lentilles et Reflecteurs Bidimensionnels ä Grand Champ Angulaire

E.5 Spherical Omnidirectional Antenna

E.6 Diffraction Reflector Antennas

E.7 Theoretical Investigation of Van Atta Reflectors

E.8 Experimental Investigation of a Linear Van Atta

E.9 Beam Scanning by a Dual-mode Horn Antenna

E.10 The Optimization of the Radiation Characteristics of an Open-ended Waveguide

E.11 On the Synthesis Problem for an Infinite Cylinder with an Axial Slot

E.12 An Analysis of Surface Wave Antennas

E.13 The "Backfire": a High Gain Cavity Antenna

E.14 A Theoretical Study of the Conical Spiral Antenna

E.15 Analysis and Synthesis of Aperture Fields of Log- Periodic Antennas

E.16 The Equiangular Spiral Plane Excited by a Vertical Dipole

E.17 Linear Arrays with Unequally-Spaced Radiators

E.18 Analysis and Synthesis of the Radiating Near-field of Array and Line Source Antennae

E.19 A Method for Synthesizing a Consecant Radiation Pattern by Phase Variation of a Constant Amplitude Equispaced Linear Array

E.20 Optimum Non-uniformly Spaced Antenna Arrays

E.21 Moment Generated Non-uniform Arrays

E.22 Impedance of Linear Antenna in the Presence of a Stratified Dielectric

E.23 Preparation of Continuously Stratified Medium for Experimental Studies on Radiation and Circuit Properties of Antennas in Different Environments

Section F. Scattering andC Diffraction

F.1 Recent Highlights in Diffraction Theory

F.2 Asymptotic Theory of Transients

F.3 Asymptotic Expansions of Solutions of Initial-boundary Value Problems for a Dispersive Hyperbolic Equation

F.4 Low Frequency Solution of Electromagnetic Scattering

F.5 Application of Conformal Mapping to Scattering and Diffraction Problems

F.6 Wave Propagation near a Smooth Caustic

F.7 Diffraction by a Transparent Elliptical Cylinder

F.8 The Diffraction of Waves by a Penetrable Half-plane

F.9 Cross-polarised Electromagnetic Fields Diffracted by Knife-edge Obstacles

F.10 The Scattering of a Plane Electromagnetic Wave by a Perfectly Conducting Spherical Shell with a Conical Hole

F.11 Scattering of Microwaves by Dielectric Slabs and Hollow Dielectric Wedges

F.12 High-frequency Scattering by an Impenetrable Sphere

F.13 On Transition Functions Occurring in the Theory of Diffraction in Inhomogeneous Media

F.14 Correlated Signals from Uncorrelated Distributions of Scatterers

F.15 Propagation in Random and Periodic Media

F.16 High Frequency Wave Propagation through Dielectric Irregularities

F.17 Scattering and Transmission of Electromagnetic Waves at a Statistically Rough Boundary between two Dielectric Media

F.18 Diffraction by a Half-plane in the Transverse Plane of a Uniaxially Anisotropie Medium Medium

F.20 Resonant Electromagnetic Scattering from Gyrotropic Plasmas

F.21 Diffraction of Electromagnetic Waves by Plasma Structures

F.22 Diffraction by a Slit of Intermediate Width in an Anisotropie Plasma

F.23 Scattering from Inhomogeneous Anisotropie Plasma Columns

F.24 Scattering of Short Electromagnetic Waves by a Circular Cylinder of Warm Enclosed Plasma

Section G.Statistical Optics and Coherence

G.l La Formation et le Filtrage des Images Optiques

G.2 Etude de Certains Problemes d'Optique Statistique

G.3 Coherent Transfer Characteristics of an Optical System

G.4 Some New Theorems on Coherence Functions and on Cross-spectral Densities of Wave Fields

G.5 Some Properties of Higher Order Coherence Functions

G.6 A "Thermostatic" Calculus for Space-coherent Electromagnetic Radiation, and its Application to the Theory of Partial Coherence

G.7 Rigorous Diffraction Theory with Partially Coherent Illumination

G.8 Coherence Measurement in Radio Propagation

G.9 Recent Developments in Wavefront Reconstruction

