Electromagnetic Geothermometry
1st Edition
Description
Electromagnetic Geothermometry explores, presents and explains the new technique of temperature estimation within the Earth’s interior; the Electromagnetic technique will identify zones of geothermal anomalies and thus provides locations for deep drilling. This book includes many case studies from geothermal areas such as Travale (Italy), Soultz-sous-Forêts (France) and Hengill (Iceland), allowing the author and reader to draw conclusions regarding the dominating heat transfer mechanisms, location of its sources and to constrain the locations for drilling of the new boreholes.
Covering a topic that so far has very little coverage (due to its newness) Electromagnetic Geothermometry presents ground breaking information on the interpretation of MT signals. And as such, is similar to the work that was done to develop new generations of seismic inversion methods that have since come to dominate the oil industry.
Up until now geophysical methods have had difficulty resolving temperature differences which have been critical in the understanding of location and magnitude of geothermal resources
Key Features
- Authored by the world’s foremost geothermometry experts who combined have more than 40 years of experience on the subject
- Presents case studies, allowing the author and reader to draw conclusions regarding the dominating heat transfer mechanisms, location of its sources and to constrain the locations for drilling of the new boreholes
- Provides important information on the constraints for drilling of new exploration boreholes
- Describes techniques that will dramatically decrease the costs associated with exploration drilling
- Includes information to help the reader improve the accuracy of the temperature estimations in the interwell space as well as far beneath boreholes
Readership
Exploration Geophysicists, Geoscientists working on applied electromagnetics and geothermics. Secondary Audience: The geothermal industry sector and the hydrocarbon exploration sector
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Part I: Methodology
- Chapter 1: Electromagnetic Sounding of Geothermal Areas
- Abstract
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Conceptual models of geothermal areas
- 1.3. Factors affecting electrical resistivity of rocks
- 1.4. Imaging of geothermal areas
- 1.5. EM footprints of thermotectonics, faulting, and fracturing
- 1.6. Monitoring of the target macroparameters
- 1.7. Using of geological and other geophysical data
- 1.8. Constraining locations for drilling boreholes
- 1.9. Conclusions
- Chapter 2: Techniques Used for Estimating the Temperature of the Earth’s Interior
- Abstract
- 2.1. Temperature models based on the boreholes’ logs and the heat flow data
- 2.2. Temperature estimations using indirect geothermometers
- 2.3. Interplay between the electromagnetic sounding data, rock physics, and prior geological information
- 2.4. Technique for the deep temperature model building using the global magnetovariational sounding data and guess about the conductance mechanisms
- 2.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 3: Neural Network Approach to the Temperature Estimation
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. ANN with a teacher (backpropagation technique)
- 3.3. Testing of the ANN
- 3.4. An example of the neural network based temperature forecast in the geothermal area
- 3.5. Conclusions
- Chapter 4: Indirect Electromagnetic Geothermometer
- Abstract
- 4.1. General scheme of the electromagnetic geothermometer
- 4.2. EM Temperature Interpolation in the interwell space
- 4.3. EM temperature extrapolation in depth
- 4.4. Conclusions
- Chapter 1: Electromagnetic Sounding of Geothermal Areas
- Part II: Case Studies
- Chapter 5: Estimation of the Deep Temperature Distribution in the Chu Depression (Northern Tien Shan)
- Abstract
- 5.1. Geological setting and the regime of the underground waters
- 5.2. Heat flow and temperature logs
- 5.3. EM soundings
- 5.4. Estimation of the electrical conductivity and temperature correlation
- 5.5. Building of the deep temperature cross-section
- Chapter 6: Gaseous Versus Aqueous Fluids: Travale (Italy) Case Study
- Abstract
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Geological setting
- 6.3. Electromagnetic sounding
- 6.4. Temperature model
- 6.5. Joint analysis of the resistivity and temperature models
- 6.6. Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Estimating Deep Heat Transfer Mechanisms: Soultz-sous-Forêts (France) Case Study
- Abstract
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Geological setting
- 7.3. Previous temperature assessments
- 7.4. Electrical resistivity cross-section
- 7.5. Geothermometer validation
- 7.6. Temperature cross-section
- 7.7. Dominant thermal regime at large depth
- 7.8. Constraining location for new borehole drilling
- 7.9. Conclusions
- Chapter 8: A New Conceptual Model of the Icelandic Crust: Hengill Case Study
- Abstract
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Geology and volcanic activity in the area
- 8.3. Electromagnetic sounding
- 8.4. EM geothermometer application
- 8.5. 3-D Temperature model
- 8.6. Indicating heat sources
- 8.7. Temperature and seismicity pattern
- 8.8. Conceptual model of the crust
- 8.9. Conclusions
- Chapter 5: Estimation of the Deep Temperature Distribution in the Chu Depression (Northern Tien Shan)
- Concluding Remarks
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 8th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128024959
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128022108
About the Author
Viacheslav Spichak
With over 30 years’ geophysics experience, Spichak’s main research interests include: Joint interpretation of electromagnetic and other geophysical data, Indirect estimation of the Earth’s physical properties from the ground electromagneti data, and Computational electromagnetics.
Spichak has authored 8 books with Elsevier, including the previous edition of Electromagnetic Sounding of the Earth's Interior (2006).
Spichak is the winner of the Gamburtsev award for the monograph “Magnetotelluric fields in three-dimensional models of geoelectrics” (1999) and the Schmidt medal for outstanding achievements in Geophysics (2010).
Affiliations and Expertise
Geoelectromagnetic Research Centre, Troitsk, Russian Federation
Olga K. Zakharova
Affiliations and Expertise
Geoelectromagnetic Research Centre, Troitsk, Russian Federation
Reviews
"The authors have done a commendable job to condense their large collection of prior publications into this short book. The writing is clear, the illustrations are informative, and each chapter contains an extensive bibliography." --The Leading Edge