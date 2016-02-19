Electroless Plating
1st Edition
Authors: Glenn O. Mallory Juan B. Hajdu
eBook ISBN: 9780815516996
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512776
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 538
Description
This book describes the chemical principles of the major electroless processes and the practical applications of these techniques in the industry. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of 26 individual authors - this book fills the void which has existed for a complete reference on electroless deposition.
Readership
The electroplating and surface finishing industries.
Table of Contents
- The Fundamental Aspects of Electroless Nickel Plating The Electroless Nickel Plating Bath: Components
- The Electroless Nickel Plating Bath: Effect of Variables on the Process Electroless Nickel Plating with Hypophosphite Miscellaneous Ions Alkaline Hypophosphite Plating Solutions Plating with Sodium Borohydride Plating with Amine Boranes Influence of Variables on Plating Rate Kinetics of Electroless Nickel Deposition
- Troubleshooting Electroless Nickel Plating Solutions Bath Chemistry Substrate Activation Equipment/Mechanical Needs Contamination of the Solution Conclusion Troubleshooting Guide Electroless Nickel
- The Properties of Electroless Nickel Plating Structure of Electroless Nickel Mechanical Properties of Electroless Nickel Internal Stresses in Electroless Nickel Deposits Physical Properties of Electroless Nickel Wear Properties of Electroless Nickel
- Equipment Design for Electroless Nickel Plating Tank Construction Materials Heating of Electroless Nickel Solutions Energy Conservation Filtration Pump Materials Residual Contamination Sources
- Quality Control of Electroless Nickel Deposits Quality Method Test Methods Post-Treatments Quality Control
- Surface Preparation for Electroless Nickel Plating Iron and Ferrous Alloys Aluminum and Aluminum Alloys Copper and Copper Alloys Magnesium Beryllium Titanium Zinc Molybdenum and Tungsten Nonmetallic Substrates Masking
- Engineering Applications of Electroless Nickel Aerospace Applications Automotive Applications Applications in the Chemical Processing Industry Oil and Gas Production Food Processing Industry Mining and Materials Handling Applications Military Applications Miscellaneous Applications
- Electroless Nickel Applications in Electronics Electronic Components and Packages Fine Line Patterning of Ceramic Substrates for Electronics Selection of a Patterning System Plating Circular Connectors with Electroless Nickel Electroless Nickel Specifications Plating Procedures and Processes Electroless Nickel for Memory Disks
- Electroless Deposition of Alloys Electroless Nickel-Phosphorus and Nickel-Boron Based Alloys Electroless Cobalt-Phosphorus Based Alloys Electroless Copper Based Alloys Electroless Palladium-Phosphorus Alloys
- Composite Electroless Plating Wear Resistance Friction Coefficient Surface Finishing Particle-Solution Interactions
- Fundamental Aspects of Electroless Copper Plating Composition of Electroless Copper Plating Solutions The Mixed Potential Theory Application of the Mixed Potential Theory Partial Reactions Kinetics of Electroless Copper Deposition Catalysts for Electroless Copper Plating Properties of Electroless Copper Deposits
- Electroless Copper in Printed Wiring Board Fabrication Subtractive Processing The Electroless Copper Process Additive Processing Alternative Processes Summary
- Plating on Plastics Cleaners Predips Etchants Neutralizers Preactivators Activators Accelerators Electroless Plating Electromagnetic Interference Shielding
- Electroless Plating of Gold and Gold Alloys Pure Gold Gold Alloys Applications
- Electroless Plating of Platinum Group Metals Pure Palladium, Palladium-Phosphorus, and Palladium-Boron Palladium Alloys Pure Platinum Platinum Alloys Ruthenium Rhodium Concluding Remarks
- Electroless Plating of Silver Plating Process and the Reaction Mechanism Plated Film Practice of Electroless Silver Plating
- Electroless Cobalt and Cobalt Alloys Section 1. Properties of Electroless Cobalt Section 2. Progress in the Process of Electroless Cobalt
- Chemical Deposition of Metallic Films from Aqueous Solutions Autocatalytic (Electroless) Plating Displacement (Immersion) Plating Contact Plating
- Waste Treatment for Electroless Plating Waste Minimization Conventional Treatment Technology Advanced Treatment Technology Index
About the Author
Glenn O. Mallory
Juan B. Hajdu
